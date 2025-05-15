Sports fans interested in participating in DFS contests have plenty of platforms to choose from. Here we'll dive into Sleeper, and what users who sign up with the latest Sleeper promo code can expect to receive.

Sleeper promo code for May 2025

Sleeper is offering $55 after a user plays $5 or more in a contest. Here are additional details about the promotion.

Promo Code None required (automatically filled) Bonus Offer Play $5, Get $55 in site credit instantly Legal States 31 states including Washington D.C. (iOS) 30 states (Android) Sign-Up Link Click here Deposit Methods PayPal, Venmo, Bank Account, ApplePay, Credit/Debit Card Terms and Conditions Must be 18 or older in states where Sleeper operates. Must be 19 or older in Alabama and Nebraska, and 21 or older in Massachusetts and Virginia. Promo Code Last Verified May 2025

It's important to note Sleeper has restrictions for each of its different offerings by state and user device. Sleeper Daily Draft is the most widely available offer, while Sleeper Picks and Sleeper PicksVS are more restricted. iOS users can play in Washington, D.C., whereas Android users cannot. Although there's no specific promotion code, one will be applied when you sign up for Sleeper using the above link.

Sleeper Fantasy minimum age terms and conditions

In all locations where Sleeper legally operates, users must be at least 18 years old to play. Some states have further restrictions. In Alabama and Nebraska, users must be at least 19 years old and in Massachusetts and Virginia, users must be at least 21 years old to play.

How to sign up for Sleeper Promo Code

Click the link above to access the latest Sleeper promo code. Click "sign up" and enter your information. Make sure there is a code being applied in the promotion section. This is automatically generated by Sleeper. Make a deposit of at least $5 and play a $5+ entry in a Sleeper Picks or Sleeper PicksVS contest with a minimum 2.0x payout multiplier. For example, a 2.0x multiplier would pay out $10 on a $5 entry. Sleeper will add 11 $5 credits to your wallet for a total value of $55. Each slip can be used for one contest. Any entries won with credits are paid in cash.

How to play on Sleeper Fantasy App

Sleeper offers a variety of DFS contests and season-long fantasy options. For the purposes of this article, we will look exclusively at Sleeper Picks, Sleeper PicksVS and Daily Draft.

To get started, click the Picks button at the bottom of the Sleeper app with the dollar-sign symbol to get started. At the top of the Picks section, you can choose which sport you want and begin building an entry. For example, after choosing NBA, I was presented with potential player picks and various categories to choose from, like points, rebounds and assists.

On this day, I chose points and added:

Ausar Thompson more than 11.5 points

Ja Morant less than 26.5 points

Trae Young more than 23.5 points

A green View Entry button then appeared, which allowed me to complete my entry and choose what kind of entry I wanted to play, with a maximum payout available of 4.76x for the picks above. That means a winning $10 entry would return $47.60. If your funds are low, the deposit button is in the top-right corner of the app.

Here are some more details about each type of DFS gameplay within Sleeper Picks.

Sleeper Picks

In Sleeper Picks, users draft a roster of two to eight players. There must be at least two teams involved among these selections, so a user wouldn't be able to submit an entry with just two players if those players were on the same team. Users then predict whether a player will go Over or Under a selected statistical category. The above selections would be an example of a 3-leg Picks entry.

Each Sleeper Picks contest entry has a payout multiplier based on the pricing of the predictions a user adds. As more predictions get added, the multiplier goes up. The maximum payout for a Sleeper Picks contest is 1000x the entry fee.

Sleeper PicksVS

Users once again select a roster between two to eight players, making predictions on whether a player will go Over or Under on a particular statistic. The difference here is that this entry is placed in a pool, where your picks compete against other Sleeper user picks. The highest score in the pool wins 100x their entry fee for the pool.

If you make some correct predictions but do not win the overall pool, you will be paid the contest's entry fee multiplied by the VS score. Correct predictions boost your VS score while incorrect predictions lower it. The number of correct predictions needed for this payout is displayed before submitting your entry in a PicksVS contest.

It's important for users to know that the payout methods do not stack. If a winning contest finishes in first place, the user receives the higher of the two payouts. Payouts are usually made within an hour of grading.

There are different types of pools available for PicksVS:

Regular pools have 5,000 contests with a payout of 100x for first place and are available to all users. The maximum entry fee is $50.

Intermediate pools have 20 contests with a payout of 3x for first place and are not available to highly experienced users. The maximum entry fee is $1.

Beginner pools have the same parameters as Intermediate pools, but are only available to beginner users. Sleeper classifies users and offers pools based on this experience level.

Daily Draft

Sleeper offers weekly fantasy contests where users draft teams to compete against one another. This is only available for NFL contests, per Sleeper's website. Each draft has a minimum $1 entry fee, and each draft has eight spots. In the event a spot is empty at the start of the draft, a CPU bot will automatically draft a team. All drafts are a snake format and have a time limit of 15 seconds per pick.

The draft has eight rounds and users will select the following positions: 1 QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, 1 TE and 2 FLEX (RB, WR, TE). This roster will accumulate PPR fantasy points similar to any fantasy football league. A user's entry is competing against the other users in the draft but in the event CPU bots have auto-drafted teams, there's a chance users compete in other draft pools. In this instance, it's possible that users may have common players in lineups. The top three finishers in the draft pool will be paid out.

Users have the opportunity to enter in bonus pools for higher payouts up to 10 minutes after a draft is complete. The entry fee for these pools ranges from $5 to $100.

Sleeper Fantasy pick 'em contest payouts

Sleeper gives users the option to select between Max payout or Flex payout before entering a contest. For the Max payout, all of a user's picks must be correct. For a Flex payout, users can still get money even if they miss one or two picks. The multipliers are lower in Flex payout contests and an entry must have at least five picks to be eligible for a payout if two picks are incorrect. Flex payouts are only available for contests with three or more picks and a Flex payout multiplier of at least 2x.

Sleeper Fantasy promos and bonuses for existing users

Sleeper offers free picks, payout boosts and multiplier boosts for existing users. Sleeper also offers "if/then" rewards for users who regularly use the app. An example of this would be a user receiving a reward for spending a certain amount in contest entry fees. Sleeper does have a referral program for existing users and also gives entry matches.

One of the unique promotions offered is "Win One, Get One," where users can receive either a free entry, protected pick or payout boost after winning a Picks or PicksVS contest with a $5 entry and a 1.5x minimum multiplier. There are restrictions on the sports users can choose athletes from.

Sleeper Fantasy App review: User experience

Sleeper's home screen looks similar to that of a sports media outlet, with a preview of the day's matchups at the top of the screen, with carousels for each sport featuring news as users scroll down. Upon first glance, it's hard to tell exactly how to enter a contest on the app.

There are sections at the bottom of the app for "Fantasy" and "Picks." The layout here is similar to most sportsbooks and DFS apps. Sleeper also has a dedicated section showing scores for games, which is somewhat unique for a DFS-only platform. It should be noted that Sleeper also hosts season-long fantasy leagues, so it might contain some additional content compared to other DFS outfits.

Making picks is quite easy, although it may take some time to scroll to find a particular player. There is a search function available on the app and website to help minimize this. Users can sort by statistical category as well, or they can click on the player icon and then pick a statistic to make a prediction on. The overall content layout is more suited for the website version compared to the app, but the platform is fairly straightforward. You can track your selections by tapping the "My Picks" icon, which appears on the screen, and it's not hard to find your picks once you've made them.

App Store (as of May 2025) Number of Reviews Average Rating Apple 201,000+ 4.7 Android 46,800+ 4.5



In terms of payouts, Sleeper generally credits users within an hour of the contest being graded.

When it comes to responsible gaming, Sleeper has extensive resources. The company has partnered with Birches Health for additional support. It lists tips for responsible play, provides state-specific resources and contact information for gaming helplines. Sleeper does offer self-exclusion and play limits, which can be set up in the app in the "Account" section.

Here's a look at which sports contests are available on Sleeper.

Baseball

Basketball

Combat

Esports

Football

Soccer

Sleeper Fantasy customer support

To get in contact with the company, support@sleeper.app seems to be an all-encompassing email. There's no phone number or live chat offering for users, though these services are more common at sportsbooks instead of DFS-only platforms.

Sleeper Fantasy banking methods

Deposit Methods PayPal, Apple Pay, Venmo, Bank Account, VISA credit/debit, Discover credit/debit Withdrawal Methods PayPal, Apple Pay, Venmo, Bank Account, VISA debit, Discover debit

Users cannot deposit more than $1,000 in a 24-hour period and cannot deposit if their wallet has a balance of $10,000 or more. There are additional restrictions for deposits in certain states.

To withdraw funds, a user must provide an email address and a verified Social Security number. Sleeper withdrawals can take five or more days to process, which is slightly longer than most gaming platforms. Users cannot withdraw more than $1,000 in a single transaction and cannot withdraw more than $5,000 in a 24-hour period.

Sleeper Fantasy: Final review and ratings

Here's my breakdown of Sleeper in rating form, and the biggest takeaways from the platform.

Promo code and welcome bonus: 9/10

Promos and bonuses for existing users: 8/10

User experience: 7/10

DFS scoring settings: 7/10

Customer support: 6/10

Banking methods: 6/10

Big takeaways

Sleeper's welcome bonus and promo code is great for users looking to get into daily fantasy sports without investing too much money. The platform is giving out more money than PrizePicks with the promotion without requiring a hefty initial deposit. Sleeper's promotions and bonuses for existing users are somewhat standard but there is some uniqueness with the "Win One, Get One" offering.

There's only one email to get in touch with Sleeper support. While this is typically the case across DFS platforms, some companies do have live chat options or different emails depending on the type of inquiry.

While there are a variety of banking methods available to users, there are some additional deposit and withdrawal limits compared to other platforms. Sleeper also takes longer to process withdrawals relative to other platforms, though this could be due to some additional verification taking place.

Honest feedback

The app and website can potentially be confusing, especially since there's more content outside of the DFS offerings. However, it is fairly straightforward to use. The website seems more suited for this type of content layout. Sleeper also hosts season-long fantasy leagues, which is likely why there's additional content beyond its DFS offerings.

Sleeper does not publicize a set payout/multiplier structure, as it prices higher or lower for all of its picks individually. That means the potential payout is likely to differ every time you build an entry, even if they have the same number of picks. One two-pick entry may pay out differently than another.

Having uniform payouts based on the number of picks could make things easier for users, like some other DFS sites have employed in the past. It would make users more aware of how payouts work for different contests.

FAQ

Is Sleeper back in Florida?

iOS and Android users can play PicksVS and Daily Draft contests on Sleeper in Florida. However, Sleeper Picks is not available in Florida on either platform.

How do I input a Sleeper promo code?

If you are interested in taking advantage of Sleeper's latest promotion, use the sign-up link above in the article. Sleeper should automatically provide a code as you set up an account. There's no specific code to use, but the promotion should be applied.

Why won't Sleeper let me deposit?

Users must link a payment method to their Sleeper wallet and pass a KYC (Know Your Customer) verification before deposits can be made. If you are unable to make a deposit, it is possible you have not linked to a payment method with sufficient funds or failed the KYC verification. It is also possible you are exceeding deposit limits in your particular state.

How long does Sleeper take to pay out?

Sleeper credits winners within an hour of contests being graded in most cases. Those looking to withdraw money could be waiting five or more days for the transaction to process, but being credited within the app for winning entries should be quick.

Does Sleeper report winnings to the IRS?

The IRS requires companies to report a user's cumulative prizes and awards of $600 or greater over the course of a calendar year. This only counts towards prizes and awards credited to a user's Sleeper wallet; credits that can only be redeemed in the app are not counted. Sleeper will ask for a current address and Social Security number for its filings to the IRS. Sleeper will send users a 1099-MISC form. If users do not provide this information, Sleeper will take out 24% of what would have otherwise been reported on the form to the IRS out of a user's Sleeper wallet.

Why does Sleeper ask for SSN?

Sleeper asks for Social Security information to verify a user's identity and file its reports to the IRS accurately.

Do you need an ID for Sleeper?

Users need some form of government verification to confirm their identity on any gaming platform, though they do not necessarily need to provide evidence of a physical identification form. This is also necessary to verify a user's age and if they are legally able to use Sleeper in their state.

What states is Sleeper legal in?

It depends on the type of contest you want to play and whether you are using Sleeper on iOS or Android. Here's a breakdown of where users can access Sleeper based on contest and platform.

Here's how it works for iOS users:

Sleeper Picks Alaska, California, Georgia, Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin Sleeper PicksVS Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, Tennessee, Washington D.C., West Virginia Daily Drafts Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington DC, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming

For Android users, the contests are available as follows: