The 2026 MLB playoff bracket is officially set.
With the regular season wrapped up on Sunday, all 12 teams headed into the postseason have secured their spot. The Rays held off the Yankees to win the AL East and secure the American League's best record and a bye straight to the ALDS. The No. 4 seed Yankees will take on their division rivals, the No. 5 Red Sox, in the other Wild Card Series. Elsewhere, the Guardians squeaked past the White Sox to earn the AL Central title and the other bye. The Astros took the third division title, the AL West, and will open the Wild Card Series against the No. 6-seeded Guardians.
In the National League, the Brewers and the reigning champion Dodgers both earned byes out of the NL Central and NL West, respectively. The Braves won the NL East and will face the No. 6-seeded Phillies, who barely hung on to their playoff berth after an ugly final week, in the Wild Card Series. The No. 4-seeded Padres host the second Wild Card Series against the No. 5 Cubs.
Below is a look at the full 2026 MLB playoff bracket.
2026 MLB playoff bracket
2026 MLB playoff schedule
*if needed
Wild Card Series
Tuesday, Sept. 29
AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Phillies @ Braves, 2 p.m., NBC/Peacock
AL Wild Card Series Game 1: White Sox @ Astros, 5 p.m., Peacock/NBCSN
NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Red Sox @ Yankees, 8 p.m., NBC/Peacock
NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Cubs @ Padres, 10 p.m., Peacock/NBCSN
Wednesday, Sept. 30
AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Phillies @ Braves, 2 p.m., NBC/Peacock
AL Wild Card Series Game 2: White Sox @ Astros, 5 p.m., Peacock/NBCSN
NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Red Sox @ Yankees, 8 p.m., NBC/Peacock
NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Cubs @ Padres, 10 p.m., Peacock/NBCSN
Thursday, Oct. 1
AL Wild Card Series Game 3*: Phillies @ Braves, 2 p.m., NBC/Peacock
AL Wild Card Series Game 3*: White Sox @ Astros, 5 p.m., Peacock/NBCSN
NL Wild Card Series Game 3*: Red Sox @ Yankees, 8 p.m., NBC/Peacock
NL Wild Card Series Game 3*: Cubs @ Padres, 10 p.m., Peacock/NBCSN
Game times subject to change based on Game 3 schedule.
Division Series
Saturday, Oct. 3
ALDS Game 1: TBS, truTV, HBO Max
ALDS Game 1: TBS, truTV, HBO Max
NLDS Game 1: Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes
NLDS Game 1: Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes
Sunday, Oct. 4
NLDS Game 2: Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes
NLDS Game 2: Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes
Monday, Oct. 5
ALDS Game 2: TBS, truTV, HBO Max
ALDS Game 2: TBS, truTV, HBO Max
Tuesday, Oct. 6
NLDS Game 3: Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes
NLDS Game 3: Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes
Wednesday, Oct. 7
ALDS Game 3: TBS, truTV, HBO Max
ALDS Game 3: TBS, truTV, HBO Max
NLDS Game 4*: Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes
NLDS Game 4*: Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes
Thursday, Oct. 8
ALDS Game 4*: TBS, truTV, HBO Max
ALDS Game 4*: TBS, truTV, HBO Max
Friday, Oct. 9
NLDS Game 5*: Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes
NLDS Game 5*: Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes
Saturday, Oct. 10
ALDS Game 5*: TBS, truTV, HBO Max
ALDS Game 5*: TBS, truTV, HBO Max
Championship Series
Sunday, Oct. 11
NLCS Game 1: Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes
Monday, Oct. 12
ALCS Game 1: TBS, truTV, HBO Max
NLCS Game 2: Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes
Tuesday, Oct. 13
ALCS Game 2: TBS, truTV, HBO Max
Wednesday, Oct. 14
NLCS Game 3: Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes
Thursday, Oct. 15
ALCS Game 3: TBS, truTV, HBO Max
NLCS Game 4: Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes
Friday, Oct. 16
ALCS Game 4: TBS, truTV, HBO Max
NLCS Game 5*: Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes
Saturday, Oct. 17
ALCS Game 5*: TBS, truTV, HBO Max
Sunday, Oct. 18
NLCS Game 6*: Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes
Monday, Oct. 19
ALCS Game 6*: TBS, truTV, HBO Max
NLCS Game 7*: Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes
Tuesday, Oct. 20
ALCS Game 7*: TBS, truTV, HBO Max
World Series
Friday, Oct. 23
World Series Game 1: Fox/Fox Deportes
Saturday, Oct. 24
World Series Game 2: Fox/Fox Deportes
Monday, Oct. 25
World Series Game 3: Fox/Fox Deportes
Tuesday, Oct. 27
World Series Game 4: Fox/Fox Deportes
Wednesday, Oct. 28
World Series Game 5*: Fox/Fox Deportes
Friday, Oct. 30
World Series Game 6*: Fox/Fox Deportes
Saturday, Oct. 31
World Series Game 7*: Fox/Fox Deportes