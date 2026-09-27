The 2026 MLB playoff bracket is officially set.

With the regular season wrapped up on Sunday, all 12 teams headed into the postseason have secured their spot. The Rays held off the Yankees to win the AL East and secure the American League's best record and a bye straight to the ALDS. The No. 4 seed Yankees will take on their division rivals, the No. 5 Red Sox, in the other Wild Card Series. Elsewhere, the Guardians squeaked past the White Sox to earn the AL Central title and the other bye. The Astros took the third division title, the AL West, and will open the Wild Card Series against the No. 6-seeded Guardians.

In the National League, the Brewers and the reigning champion Dodgers both earned byes out of the NL Central and NL West, respectively. The Braves won the NL East and will face the No. 6-seeded Phillies, who barely hung on to their playoff berth after an ugly final week, in the Wild Card Series. The No. 4-seeded Padres host the second Wild Card Series against the No. 5 Cubs.

Below is a look at the full 2026 MLB playoff bracket.

2026 MLB playoff bracket

Adam Eargle, CBS Sports Design

2026 MLB playoff schedule

*if needed

Wild Card Series

Tuesday, Sept. 29

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Phillies @ Braves, 2 p.m., NBC/Peacock

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: White Sox @ Astros, 5 p.m., Peacock/NBCSN

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Red Sox @ Yankees, 8 p.m., NBC/Peacock

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Cubs @ Padres, 10 p.m., Peacock/NBCSN

Wednesday, Sept. 30

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Phillies @ Braves, 2 p.m., NBC/Peacock

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: White Sox @ Astros, 5 p.m., Peacock/NBCSN

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Red Sox @ Yankees, 8 p.m., NBC/Peacock

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Cubs @ Padres, 10 p.m., Peacock/NBCSN

Thursday, Oct. 1

AL Wild Card Series Game 3*: Phillies @ Braves, 2 p.m., NBC/Peacock

AL Wild Card Series Game 3*: White Sox @ Astros, 5 p.m., Peacock/NBCSN

NL Wild Card Series Game 3*: Red Sox @ Yankees, 8 p.m., NBC/Peacock

NL Wild Card Series Game 3*: Cubs @ Padres, 10 p.m., Peacock/NBCSN

Game times subject to change based on Game 3 schedule.

Division Series

Saturday, Oct. 3

ALDS Game 1: TBS, truTV, HBO Max

ALDS Game 1: TBS, truTV, HBO Max

NLDS Game 1: Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes

NLDS Game 1: Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes

Sunday, Oct. 4

NLDS Game 2: Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes

NLDS Game 2: Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes

Monday, Oct. 5

ALDS Game 2: TBS, truTV, HBO Max

ALDS Game 2: TBS, truTV, HBO Max

Tuesday, Oct. 6

NLDS Game 3: Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes

NLDS Game 3: Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes

Wednesday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 3: TBS, truTV, HBO Max

ALDS Game 3: TBS, truTV, HBO Max

NLDS Game 4*: Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes

NLDS Game 4*: Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes

Thursday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 4*: TBS, truTV, HBO Max

ALDS Game 4*: TBS, truTV, HBO Max

Friday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 5*: Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes

NLDS Game 5*: Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes

Saturday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 5*: TBS, truTV, HBO Max

ALDS Game 5*: TBS, truTV, HBO Max

Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 11

NLCS Game 1: Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes

Monday, Oct. 12

ALCS Game 1: TBS, truTV, HBO Max

NLCS Game 2: Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes

Tuesday, Oct. 13

ALCS Game 2: TBS, truTV, HBO Max

Wednesday, Oct. 14

NLCS Game 3: Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes

Thursday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 3: TBS, truTV, HBO Max

NLCS Game 4: Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes

Friday, Oct. 16

ALCS Game 4: TBS, truTV, HBO Max

NLCS Game 5*: Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes

Saturday, Oct. 17

ALCS Game 5*: TBS, truTV, HBO Max

Sunday, Oct. 18

NLCS Game 6*: Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes

Monday, Oct. 19

ALCS Game 6*: TBS, truTV, HBO Max

NLCS Game 7*: Fox/FS1/Fox Deportes

Tuesday, Oct. 20

ALCS Game 7*: TBS, truTV, HBO Max

World Series

Friday, Oct. 23

World Series Game 1: Fox/Fox Deportes

Saturday, Oct. 24

World Series Game 2: Fox/Fox Deportes

Monday, Oct. 25

World Series Game 3: Fox/Fox Deportes

Tuesday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 4: Fox/Fox Deportes

Wednesday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 5*: Fox/Fox Deportes

Friday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 6*: Fox/Fox Deportes

Saturday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 7*: Fox/Fox Deportes