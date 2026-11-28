The New York Mets have agreed to a long-term extension with young outfielder Carson Benge. The deal will be for eight years and $130 million, reports the New York Post. The move comes not long after the Mets signed another young outfielder, A.J. Ewing, to his own eight-year extension.

As for Benge, who turns 24 in January, he's coming off an impressive rookie campaign in 2026:

Carson Benge NYM • RF • #3 BA 0.282 R 86 HR 20 RBI 65 SB 22 View Profile

That's good for an OPS+ of 118 at the plate, and he also saw time at all three outfield positions. He was a pronounced defensive asset in right field, his primary position. Benge overall had a WAR of 4.3 on the year, and he finished second to Sal Stewart of the Cincinnati Reds in the National League Rookie of the Year vote.

A.J. Ewing, Mets agree to eight-year, $95 million extension after standout rookie season, per reports Dayn Perry

Looking forward, Benge's combination of hit tool, speed, and fielding suggests he'll age well. As such, the Mets are committing to him through his age-31 campaign. Benge had been slated for free agency after the 2031 season. Now, however, he'll be under contract through 2034, which means this extension buys out three of Benge's free-agent years.

Benge has been a part of the Mets organization since they drafted him out of Oklahoma State with the No. 19 overall pick in 2024. Coming into last season, he was a consensus top-20 overall prospect.

The Benge signing is the latest in what's been an active winter for the Mets coming off the majors disappointments of last season. In addition to the Ewing and Benge extension, the Mets have also signed ace and best-in-class free agent Tarik Skubal to a record (for a pitcher) $450 million contract. Earlier on Saturday, they also inked lefty reliever Alex Vesia to a three-year pact.