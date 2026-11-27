The Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired catcher and former No. 1 overall pick Henry Davis from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for utility outfielder/infielder Tim Tawa, ESPN reports.

Davis, who was the first selection of the 2021 draft out of the University of Louisville, turned 27 in September. With the Pirates, he essentially functioned as ace Paul Skenes' personal catcher, catching 31 of Skenes' 32 starts in 2026 and making just 54 other starts behind the plate. Offensively, Davis has never adapted to the highest level. In 958 career plate appearances spread over parts of four MLB seasons, Davis has slashed .178/.265/.300, which comes to an OPS+ of just 55.

Davis is arbitration-eligible this offseason and is under team control through the 2029 season. In Arizona, he figures to back up starter Gabriel Moreno, the two-time Gold Glove winner who finished sixth in the National League MVP vote in 2026.

As for Tawa, who turns 28 in April, he has a career OPS+ of 84 over parts of two seasons at the highest level. He's spent time at every defensive position except for catcher and shortstop.

The Pirates, at 82-80 last season, are coming off their first winning campaign since 2018. The Diamondbacks won 86 games but missed the playoffs for a third straight year.

Now for some trade grades for this one.

Arizona Diamondbacks: B

Henry Davis PIT • C • #32 BA 0.172 R 33 HR 10 RBI 38 SB 3 View Profile

It's a trade for a backup catcher, so it is what it is. Maybe Davis, as, again, a former top pick, still has some unrealized upside, but he's not especially young. He was a consensus top-100 prospect in the minors, and as a minor-leaguer, Davis had a slash line of .290/.407/.529 in 827 plate appearances on the farm. At this point, it's not likely Davis is going to reach a vastly higher plane at the plate, but it's worth a swing given how limited his role figures to be in Arizona.

Pittsburgh Pirates: C

Tim Tawa ARI • 1B • #13 BA 0.240 R 41 HR 11 RBI 42 SB 8 View Profile

Tawa is a right-handed-hitting utility sort who can steal a base on occasion but has never played shortstop. He'll be on Don Kelly's bench somewhere in the reserve pecking order between Jake Mangum and Jared Triolo.

He might get some run since Mangum and Triolo are both in line for occasional platoon-duty starts. Tawa might be vaguely useful, but cutting bait on Davis represents an organizational failure.