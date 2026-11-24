Veteran right-handed starter Freddy Peralta is signing a five-year, $125 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles, The Athletic reports. The deal, which has no deferrals or options, is pending a physical.

Freddy Peralta TB • SP • #51 ERA 4.42 WHIP 1.33 IP 169 BB 63 K 156 View Profile

Peralta, who will be going into his age-31 season in 2027, is coming off a campaign in which he didn't pitch up to his usual standards during a disastrous stint with the New York Mets. However, he did more like his old self following a deadline trade to the Tampa Bay Rays. On the Rays' watch, Peralta made a series of adjustments that helped him find better results on the mound, including being named the ALCS MVP.

Earlier this offseason, CBS Sports ranked Peralta as the No. 7 free agent of the 2026-27 class. Here's part of our write-up:

"It has been a roller coaster year for Peralta, who flopped with the Mets, rebounded with the Rays, then faced the Brewers (his former team) in the World Series and lost. The post-deadline stint with Tampa salvaged Peralta's free agent year. They made several adjustments, most notably raising his arm angle and getting him to pitch exclusively from the stretch, and the result was a livelier fastball and also better command. He's still five-and-fly Freddy. Even the best version of Peralta won't pitch deep into games and can be a tough watch because he nibbles and throws so many pitches per inning. They tend to be good innings, though, and the guy never misses a start. Worst case, Peralta is a mid-rotation starter you can count on to take the ball every fifth day. The best case is someone who can front a contender's rotation. Fastball Freddy was always going to be a great bounceback candidate this offseason. The Rays just beat everyone to it at the trade deadline."

Peralta isn't far removed from a 2023-25 stretch for the Milwaukee Brewers that saw him top 30 starts and 200 strikeouts in three straight seasons. In 2025, he earned his second All-Star selection and finished fifth in the National League Cy Young vote.

After losing Trevor Rogers to free agency (he agreed to a five-year contract with the Chicago Cubs earlier on Tuesday), the Orioles were searching for a new frontline starter to join a rotation that includes Kyle Bradish, Shane Baz and some combination of Brandon Young, Cade Povich and Trey Gibson. President of baseball operations Mike Elias has been hesitant to pay up for pitchers recently, but either his strategy has changed or he decided Peralta was worth the cost.

The Orioles' disappointing fourth-place AL East finish in 2026 has raised questions about the state of Baltimore's rebuild, particularly amid stalled growth from its promising young position players, including Jackson Holliday, Gunnar Henderson and Colton Cowser. Would-be franchise backstop Adley Rutschman was traded to the Boston Red Sox at the trade deadline.

Because Peralta was traded during the 2026 season and was thus ineligible for the qualifying offer, the Orioles will not be penalized a draft pick for signing him.