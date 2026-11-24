The Chicago Cubs are signing free-agent left-handed starter Trevor Rogers to a five-year, $120 million contract, ESPN reports. He'll now frontline a Cubs rotation bereft of arms after Matthew Boyd, Shota Imanaga, Kevin Gausman, Clay Holmes and David Peterson all left via free agency this winter. Justin Steele, Cade Horton and Ben Brown, meanwhile, are all working their way back from injuries.

Rogers, who recently turned 29, is coming off a solid campaign for the Baltimore Orioles in 2026:

Trevor Rogers BAL • SP • #28 ERA 4.03 WHIP 1.18 IP 169.2 BB 39 K 157 View Profile

Earlier in the offseason, CBS Sports ranked Rogers as the No. 3 overall free agent of the 2026-27 class and the second-ranked starting pitcher behind Tarik Skubal. Here's part of our write-up:

"Rogers was never able to fully work off the early season stinkers that inflated his ERA, though this is free agency, and ERA is close to the last thing on the minds of interested teams. You're looking forward in free agency, not backward. The underlying performance indicators are very strong, specifically the ability to get chase and avoid the barrel with four pitches (four-seamer, sinker, changeup, sweeper) that light up analytical models. Rogers also has a fifth-pitch cutter and has shown the ability to hammer the strike zone the last two years. There are some lefty Zack Wheeler vibes here. When Wheeler became a free agent after 2019, he already had the analytical stamp of approval, and the belief was he could get to another level with fine-tuning and good health. That is exactly what happened. Lefty Wheeler would obviously be the best-case scenario outcome for Rogers, but the bottom line is he will play the entire 2027 season at age 29, and he throws strikes with four pitches that the pitch data models already consider above average. More than a few teams will undoubtedly see Rogers as a pitcher who is a tweak or two away from finding another gear."

Rogers took the next step in 2025, and in the 38 starts he's made since the start of that season, he's put up an ERA+ of 128, an FIP of 3.20, and a K/BB ratio of 3.82.

The Orioles made a qualifying offer to Rogers after last season, which means they'll be entitled to a compensatory draft pick now that he's signed elsewhere.

Behind an offense backed by unanimous National League MVP Pete Crow-Armstrong and an elite defense, the Cubs made it to the Wild Card Series before being swept by the Padres, but their pitching, both starting and bullpen, wasn't up to the task. Now, with effectively a blank slate, the Cubs are expected to be in the market for multiple starting pitchers, and Rogers is the first domino.

Rogers' contract is now the third-highest handed out to a Cubs pitcher, behind just Jon Lester (six years and $155 million) and Yu Darvish (six years and $126 million).