The New York Mets have landed two-time Cy Young-winning lefty Tarik Skubal, the offseason's top free agent, with a record-shattering nine-year contract worth $450 million. It far exceeds Yoshinobu Yamamoto's $325 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which was the previous record guarantee for a pitcher.

Every contract that long and that pricey carries risk and surely makes even the league's wealthiest owner a wee bit queasy. After meeting with Skubal in California last week, though, Mets owner Steve Cohen came away convinced Skubal was his guy and that he would have no issues settling into his new environment.

"He's going to be great for the clubhouse ... I don't have to worry about him pitching in New York," Cohen told the New York Post on Sunday, before the deal went official. "... He's an outstanding individual. He's bright. He's a student of the game. He's very impressive."

Why a long-term mega deal for Tarik Skubal isn't actually all that risky Matt Snyder

The "can he handle New York?" thing tends to get overblown, but it is a real consideration. It's a different market with different demands and you never truly know how a player will handle it until he experiences it. I think Skubal will be more than fine in New York because I don't think you can be as successful as he's been without embracing the spotlight, but I don't know that for certain. No one does.

Skubal has proven his bona fides on the biggest stages. He's been sensational in eight career postseason starts, pitching to a 2.13 ERA with 70 strikeouts in 50 ⅔ innings. All indications are that Skubal is a good teammate who fit in well with the Dodgers following his midseason trade from the Detroit Tigers.

Now 30, Skubal posted a 2.72 ERA in 158 ⅔ innings around his NanoScope elbow procedure this past season. He leads all pitchers with 18.0 WAR over the last three years despite missing time with injury this year.

The Mets went 74-88 and finished in last place in 2026. They were baseball's most disappointing team and signing Skubal is an enormous step toward making sure it doesn't happen again.