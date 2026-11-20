The Los Angeles Dodgers have added a former No. 1 overall pick. The Dodgers are set to acquire infielder Royce Lewis from the Minnesota Twins for right-hander Bobby Miller and minor-league catcher Francisco Espinoza, reports the New York Post. Neither team has announced the trade.

Lewis, 27, was a candidate to be non-tendered prior to Friday's deadline. Rather than cut him loose, the Twins were able to find a trade partner and receive something in return. The No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft has battled injuries throughout his career and posted a .288 on-base percentage the last three years. Lewis simply failed to launch with Minnesota.

Royce Lewis MIN • 1B • #23 BA 0.227 R 51 HR 15 RBI 57 SB 16 View Profile

The Dodgers figure to use Lewis as a platoon partner for Max Muncy at third base and could also move him around the infield as a utility guy. The Twins moved him from third base to first base this past season. Lewis has played every infield position in the big leagues, though he's had only one inning at shortstop since 2022.

Miller, 27, has been unable to build on his dynamic 2022 rookie season, when he threw 124 ⅓ innings with a 3.76 ERA. He has battled injuries and control issues since then, and the Dodgers moved him into the bullpen this past season. Miller has a 7.75 ERA in 134 ⅔ Triple-A innings the last three years and can be optioned down in 2027.

Espinoza, 19, reached Low Class-A in 2026 and hit .317/.411/.422 with three home runs and strong contact rates in 46 games. He does not rank among the top 30 Dodgers prospects at Baseball America or MLB Pipeline, but Espinoza is an arrow-up prospect and a solid return for a non-tender candidate.

Here now are our grades for the two-for-one trade.

Los Angeles Dodgers: A

At worst, Lewis will be a high-priced utility guy next season. He's projected to make $5 million or so through arbitration and that simply is not much for the Dodgers, who have a history of getting underperforming hitters to the next level (like Muncy). At best, Lewis could be the new Chris Taylor and reach his offensive ceiling while bouncing between positions.

Espinoza is a good prospect, not a great prospect, and Miller is a reclamation project. Those are easy players for the Dodgers to surrender to take a chance on Lewis and his upside. It may not work. Lewis could continue to get hurt and not hit, but it was a low-cost move and the chance of a reward is significant.

It's a very nice upside play for a team that has hit on a lot of upside plays over the year.

Minnesota Twins: A

It's a bummer things didn't work out for Lewis and the Twins, but the reality is he was a non-tender candidate, and it wasn't a secret. Minnesota was able to get back a solid prospect in Espinoza and a lottery ticket arm in Miller despite having little leverage. Getting two players for Lewis is a very good outcome under the circumstances.

Bobby Miller LAD • RP • #28 ERA 3.68 WHIP 1.23 IP 7.1 BB 4 K 8 View Profile

Giving each team an "A" suggests a win-win, and maybe it will be. There's a chance it's a lose-lose, though. Lewis may not hit, Miller may never rediscover his 2022 form, and Espinoza may not pan out. I see the vision for both teams, though and like it.

The Dodgers rolled the dice on a talented player and the Twins were able to fetch two players for someone they might have otherwise cut loose and sent into free agency.