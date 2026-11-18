Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday said club owners are not willing to compromise on their push for a salary cap and floor in their ongoing negotiations with the players union on a new collective bargaining agreement. While Manfred noted there was general room for compromise with the MLBPA, that does not extend to the central matter of the capped system owners want.

"I can't imagine the owners ratifying a deal that does not include a cap and floor," Manfred said while meeting with the press during the ongoing owners meetings in New York, via the Athletic.

"Thirty clubs are 100% unanimous in support of the proposals that have been made," Manfred said later during a news conference at MLB headquarters. "I'm not in a position to speculate about what happens in the event that we don't achieve our overriding objective, which is to get a cap and floor system that addresses the competitive problem that our fans perceive."

It's possible to parse "can't imagine" as a subtle rhetorical hedge. Additionally, Manfred before he was commissioner was the league's lead negotiator. As such, he's quite familiar with the appearance of unyielding resolve as a tactical implement. Thus, the league has tied every other proposed change to the players' acceptance of a cap and floor, and the players through their union have historically shown zero willingness to accept such a system.

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"There can be no clearer example of the league's lack of seriousness than their insistence that they will not negotiate over the economics outside of a radical change to the system that would dramatically reduce overall player compensation for all categories of players and strip fundamental rights from players like the ability to have truly guaranteed contracts," MLBPA interim head Bruce Meyer said Wednesday in a statement.

"There should be no illusions about the owners' true motivation in pushing for this system. They want to make more money in profits and franchise values by artificially suppressing player salaries."

In their most recent substantive proposal to the players, MLB pitched a $258.3 million cap and $180.2 million floor on team payrolls, with those limits to be phased in gradually. Back in June, the league proposed a $245.3 million cap and $171.2 million floor.

The current CBA, which is the accord that governs every aspect of the working relationship between players and clubs in MLB, is set to expire just before midnight on Dec. 1. At that point, the league is expected to lock out the players at the behest of team owners. The lockout will likely not end until a new CBA is agreed to, at least in principle. Owners also locked out the players in 2021, and that lockout lasted 99 days and very nearly ate into the 2022 regular-season schedule.