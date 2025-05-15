Over the past several years, the legalization of online sports betting in New York has opened up tons of betting possibilities for bettors in the state. Here is a guide for NY users on how to utilize the best New York sports betting apps and promos.

Sportsbook Welcome offer Promo code FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win No code required DraftKings Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly No code required Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings on your next 10 bets CBSDYW BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets No code required

Best New York sports betting promos

A few years after retail sportsbooks first opened in the state, online sports betting became legal in New York in January 2022, making some of the top online sportsbooks in the country available to its residents. Here is a breakdown of the best sportsbook promos currently available at New York sportsbooks.

FanDuel Sportsbook promo code in NY

FanDuel Sportsbook went live in New York in 2022, bringing the most-used online sportsbook in the U.S. to the state.

The FanDuel promo offers new users $200 in bonus bets when their first bet of $5 or more wins, with no minimum odds required. Winnings from bonus bets can only be withdrawn after all bonus funds have been played through.

FanDuel Sportsbook's top features:

Fast withdrawals

Smooth and intuitive interface

Diverse live betting options

DraftKings Sportsbook promo code in NY

DraftKings remains one of the most popular names in online sports betting, and that remains the case in New York. New users who sign up for DraftKings and place a $5 wager can unlock $200 in bonus bets instantly.

To qualify for the DraftKings Sportsbook promo, a minimum deposit of $5 is required. Bonus bets must be used within seven days of being awarded.

DraftKings Sportsbook's top features:

Frequent, creative promos

Integration with DraftKings' DFS platform

User-friendly same game parlay interface

Caesars Sportsbook promo code in NY



Caesars Sportsbook launched in New York State in 2022, and it offers a smooth and user-friendly online experience.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code, CBSDYW, grants new users ten 100% profit boosts after placing an initial wager of just $1. Each boost is valid for 14 days, with a $25 max bet per token and a $2,500 maximum in bonus winnings.

Caesars Sportsbook's top features:

Perks with Caesars Rewards

Competitive odds across markets

Promos for new and existing users

BetMGM Sportsbook promo code in NY

BetMGM was also among the sportsbooks to launch in 2022, bringing one of the more recognizable brands in sports betting to New York State.

While there is currently no BetMGM promo code to be claimed for New York bettors, the sportsbook has plenty to offer to fans in the Empire State, with the excellent MGM Rewards program, promos for existing users, and a long list of betting options available.

BetMGM Sportsbook's top features:

Linked to MGM Rewards program

In-depth betting markets

Live streaming available within the app

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code in NY

Fanatics Sportsbook launched in New York in February 2024, giving the state a sportsbook with a unique rewards program. Users can accrue FanCash through betting, regardless of whether their bets win or lose, which can then be used either in the sportsbook app or to purchase team-licensed apparel from the Fanatics website.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets to new users over their first 10 days with the sportsbook. Here's how it works: You'll get up to $100 per day in No Sweat Bets for the first 10 days your account is active. To qualify each day, you would need to opt in (other than the first day). If a No Sweat Bet loses, you'll get the amount bet as a bonus bet, up to $100 per day.

Fanatics Sportsbook's top features:

Personalized promos and insights

FanCash earned on every bet

Modern interface

Betting on New York sports teams

There is, of course, no shortage of teams in New York State to bet on. New Yorkers are passionate about their teams, and they now have a full lineup of legal sportsbooks to match that energy.

New York Yankees

The Yankees are one of the most iconic teams in baseball and, with 162 games a season, fans can bet almost daily on everything from money lines and totals to home run props and live in-game markets.

FanDuel has partnered with the Yankees since 2023, with visible branding at Yankee Stadium and across the team's digital platforms.

New York Mets

The Mets offer fans plenty of betting opportunities, whether you're backing a big arm on the mound or a slugger like Juan Soto at the plate. Same game parlays and live bets are available and are especially favored during close divisional matchups.

Caesars Sportsbook is an official sports betting partner of the Mets, featuring signage at Citi Field.

New York Giants

The Giants are the Tiffany franchise of the NFL, with a century-long history that has seen them prove central and essential to popularizing and growing the game of pro football. They share their home field of MetLife Stadium with the Jets. Betting options for the Giants include season-long markets and all other popular NFL betting markets.

DraftKings is an official sports betting partner of the Giants, featuring in-game promos and exclusive offers.

New York Jets

Compared to the long-established Giants, the Jets entered pro football in 1960 as a charter member of the American Football League. Betting on the Jets comes with the same options as all NFL teams, including their stadium mates, the Giants.

The Jets have partnered with BetMGM to provide branded experiences and betting offers at MetLife Stadium.

New York Knicks

The Knicks are one of the NBA's longest-tenured and most recognizable franchises. Founded in 1946, the Knicks have had a long history of success and one of the most loyal fan bases. NBA bettors can focus on same game parlays or team futures with the Knicks or any other franchise.

Caesars Sportsbook is an official partner, with branding visible at Madison Square Garden.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have had somewhat of a nomadic history in the Tri-State Area, going from New Jersey to Long Island and then back to New Jersey before settling in Brooklyn from 2012 until today. Like the Knicks, Nets fans can enjoy betting on a variety of markets, including live betting.

Betway is a sports betting partner of the Brooklyn Nets.

New York Rangers

One of the Original Six of the NHL, the New York Rangers have a long and proud century's worth of history. When it comes to betting on the NHL, fans can elect to wager on puck lines, totals or money lines, in addition to a plethora of other options.

Like the Knicks, the Rangers are partnered with Caesars Sportsbook, which features branding inside Madison Square Garden (which the Rangers share with the Knicks).

New York Islanders

Originally founded in 1972 as a preemptive strike by the NHL against the rival World Hockey Association, the Islanders have taken a permanent place among the great dynasties in all of professional sports, winning four straight Stanley Cups in the early 1980s.

The Islanders have teamed up with Betway for their official sports betting partnership.

Buffalo Bills

Western New York's beloved Bills are a force in the NFL and a go-to team for football bettors across the state.

The Bills partnered with Caesars Sportsbook in 2022, featuring branding around Highmark Stadium and exclusive promos for fans.

Buffalo Sabres

Added to the NHL as an expansion franchise in 1970, the Sabres have become a hard-luck franchise standing alongside the Vancouver Canucks as one of the oldest to have never won a Stanley Cup championship.

The Sabres are partnered with FanDuel Sportsbook, which includes branding and promo tie-ins.

Betting on college sports in New York

Bettors in New York can bet on NCAA games, as long as the game doesn't involve a college team based in New York state. So, while you can bet on national matchups like Alabama vs. LSU, you can't bet on in-state schools like Syracuse, St. John's or Army.

Additionally, no bets are allowed on college events taking place in New York, even if the teams are from out of state.

New York sports betting facts and figures

The history of gambling in New York State dates back to the 19th century, as New York became one of the first U.S. states to outlaw gambling through a constitutional ban enacted in 1821.

After the U.S. Supreme Court elected to overturn the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act in 2018, New York State legalized in-person betting at select locations before online sports betting became available starting in 2022.

Year legal online sports betting began in NY 2022 Number of sportsbooks operating 9 (as of May 2025) Minimum NY betting age 21 Betting regulator in NY New York State Gaming Commission

In January 2025, the New York State Gaming Commission reported that nearly $58 billion in bets had been placed on sports, meaning that New York operators have brought in the most sports betting revenue of any state by a wide margin. Sports betting makes up one-fifth of the state's total gambling revenue, with the rest coming from casinos, horse racing, and the lottery.

Month Handle Revenue Hold Taxes January 2025 $2.49 billion $248 million 10% $149.1 million February 2025 $1.98 billion $184.5 million 9.3% $94.2 million March 2025 $2.45 billion $162.1 million 6.6% $82.6 million

Where does New York sports betting tax revenue go?

Roughly 80% of the revenue goes to public education, with the remaining 20% spread out across local youth sports programs and problem gambling education and treatment.

Responsible gaming in New York

Responsible gambling is taken very seriously in New York. Fortunately, New York State has a system in place to assist those who may be struggling with addiction and problem gambling.

Those struggling with a gambling problem in New York State can seek help by calling 1-877-846-7369 (HOPENY) or texting 467369 (HOPENY).

New York sports betting FAQs

Do I need to be a resident in order to bet in New York?

Users do not need to be residents of New York to place a wager, as they can place a bet in New York as long as they are within state borders.

Which sports can I bet on in New York?

Users in New York State can bet on major sports leagues like the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL as well as other sports including golf, boxing, motorsports (NASCAR, F1, IndyCar, etc.) and more. New York State users can also bet on college sports, but no betting is allowed on in-state college teams (Syracuse, St. John's, Army, etc.) or college sports events taking place in the state.

How old do I have to be to bet on sports in New York?

You must be 21 or older to bet on sports in New York. The legal age limit for sports betting is not to be confused with the legal age limit of 18 for pool betting and lottery tickets.

How many online sportsbooks are in New York?

There are currently nine live online sportsbooks in New York. In addition, there are also 11 physical retail sportsbooks across the state.

What betting markets are available in New York?

Most betting markets are available in New York State, however, you can not wager on any award markets (like NFL MVP, NBA Rookie of the Year, etc.) or collegiate player props in the Empire State.

Is mobile betting available in New York?

Mobile betting is available in New York, and it has become one of the most popular methods of betting within the state, along with physical retail sportsbooks.