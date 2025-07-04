Last Game
- Frost Bank Center
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
|@
|@
|@
|@
|vs
1:37
Vet To Find A Home First: Chris Paul Or Russell Westbrook
1:12
Giannis Watch: Spurs Potential Landing Spot For Giannis
2:20
Who Says No... Giannis To Spurs
0:57
Top Available NBA Free Agents: Chris Paul (Unrestricted)
2:00
2025 NBA Draft: Spurs Use 1st Round Picks on Dylan Harper, Carter Bryant
1:26
NBA Draft Recap: Spurs Select Dylan Harper To Team Up With Wemby
3:33
Carter Bryant Selected No. 14 Overall by Spurs | 2025 NBA Draft Grades and Instant Reaction
3:24
Dylan Harper Selected No. 2 Overall by Spurs | 2025 NBA Draft Grades and Instant Reaction
1:58
Future NBA Hall of Fame Free Agents: No. 4 Chris Paul (Unrestricted)
0:56
2025 NBA Mock Draft Tim Doyle Reacts to Spurs Selecting Liam McNeeley
0:53
2025 NBA Mock Draft: Spurs Select Liam McNeeley Number 14 Overall
1:12
2025 NBA Mock Draft: Tim Doyle Reacts to Spurs Selecting Dylan Harper
1:02
2025 NBA Mock Draft: Spurs Select Dylan Harper Number 2 Overall
1:33
We Need To Talk: Gregg Popovich Deserves His Flowers
0:27
Breaking News: Spurs Hiring Mitch Johnson as Full-time Head Coach
0:30
Breaking News: Gregg Popovich Steps Aside as Head Coach, Will Transition to President
1:20
Top NBA Superstar Landing Spots: Giannis Antetokounmpo to Spurs
0:28
Just In: Gregg Popovich had "medical incident" on Tuesday
0:49
NBA Mock Draft: Spurs select Jase Richardson at No. 8
0:57
Highlights: Warriors at Spurs (3/30)
Top Spurs News
Spurs' Dylan Harper: Won't play in California Classic
Harper (groin) has been ruled out of the three Summer League games the Spurs will play during the California Classic in San Francisco, NBA reporter Matthew Tynan reports.
San Antonio selected Harper with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft after the Mavericks took Cooper Flagg. The Rutgers product will play alongside De'Aaron Fox, Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle for the foreseeable future and is expected to play a big role as a rookie, which is likely why the Spurs are being cautious.... See More ... See Less
Spurs' Riley Minix: Won't play in San Francisco
Minix (shoulder) won't play in the California Classic Summer League in San Francisco, but he could feature during the NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Minix underwent season-ending surgery back on Jan. 1 to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. His recovery is going well, however, and San Antonio fans will apparently get a chance to see him in action later this summer. During his rookie season, Minix made just one appearance at the NBA level in garbage time.... See More ... See Less
Spurs' Luke Kornet: Signing four-year contract with SAS
Kornet agreed to a four-year, $41 million contract with the Spurs on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
The Spurs needed to bolster their frontcourt depth, and Kornet will likely operate as the backup center behind Victor Wembanyama. Kornet, an eight-year veteran, averaged 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per game across 73 regular-season outings with the Celtics in 2024-25.... See More ... See Less
Spurs' Carter Bryant: Selected by Spurs
Bryant was selected by the Spurs with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The Spurs will bolster their depth on the wings by selecting the former Arizona standout. Bryant didn't stand out as a scoring weapon with the Wildcats, but he's a strong three-and-D prospect who should find a way to get consistent minutes off the bench as long as he adjusts to the defensive pace of the NBA. Bryant averaged 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 37 games during his final college campaign in 2024-25 while shooting 37.1 percent from three-point range.... See More ... See Less
Spurs' Dylan Harper: Headed to San Antonio
Harper was selected by the Spurs with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Harper was widely considered the best player on the board not named Cooper Flagg, and the Spurs have jumped on the chance to add him to an extremely talented young core that already includes Victor Wembanyama (shoulder), De'Aaron Fox (finger) and Stephon Castle. Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals over 29 games in the 2024-25 college season for Rutgers. The positional fit remains a bit uncertain, as he spent most of his college career as a guard, but expect head coach Mitch Johnson to find a way to play Fox, Castle and Harper together on a steady basis.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Team
|
113.9
(16th)
|
116.7
(23rd)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|D. Vassell SG Devin Vassell SG
|Ankle
|D. Fox PG De'Aaron Fox PG
|Finger
|J. Sochan SF Jeremy Sochan SF
|Back
|V. Wembanyama C Victor Wembanyama C
|Shoulder
|R. Minix SF Riley Minix SF
|Shoulder