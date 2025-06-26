Last Game
- Canadian Tire Centre
Top Senators News
-
Senators' Jackson Parsons: Signs entry-level deal
Parsons agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Ottawa on Wednesday.
Parsons, an undrafted netminder out of the OHL, dominated the junior league last season, going 37-12-3 with a .920 save percentage, 2.24 GAA and six shutouts in 52 regular-season appearances. Originally committed to Clarkson University, the 20-year-old Ontario native will have to shift to either the AHL or ECHL this upcoming season after signing a professional contract.... See More ... See Less
-
Senators' Hunter Shepard: Agrees to one-year deal
Shepard signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Senators on Wednesday.
Shepard had a 2.80 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 39 regular-season appearances with AHL Hershey in 2024-25. He's appeared in five career regular-season games at the NHL level, posting a 2-2-1 record, 3.94 GAA and .866 save percentage. Shepard is expected to start 2025-26 in the minors.... See More ... See Less
-
Senators' Arthur Kaliyev: Lands with Ottawa
Kaliyev (upper body) signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Senators on Wednesday.
Kaliyev topped 50 regular-season appearances in each of his final three years with the Kings, but he was limited to just 14 games with the NHL club last year while hampered by injuries. It's not yet clear whether he'll be ready for training camp this year, but he'll attempt to carve out a role with the Senators in 2025-26.... See More ... See Less
-
Senators' Hayden Hodgson: Inks two-year contract
Hodgson (lower body) signed a two-year, two-way contract with Ottawa on Wednesday.
Hodgson had five goals, 11 points and 156 PIM in 43 regular-season appearances with AHL Belleville in 2024-25. He also has a goal, three points and 16 PIM across nine career regular-season outings at the NHL level. Hodgson wasn't available for the 2025 playoffs due to his lower-body injury, and it hasn't been announced if he'll be fine for the start of training camp.... See More ... See Less
-
Senators' Wyatt Bongiovanni: Back with Sens
Bongiovanni signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Senators on Tuesday, PuckPedia reports.
Bongiovanni has returned to the Senators after scoring 22 goals and 11 assists in 54 regular-season games with AHL Belleville last year. The 25-year-old has yet to make his NHL debut, but he'll get a chance to continue to develop with the Senators at the minor-league level.... See More ... See Less
-
Senators' Lars Eller: Secures one-year deal
Eller landed a one-year, $1.25 million contract from Ottawa on Tuesday.
Eller started the 2024-25 campaign with the Penguins before being traded back to the Capitals. Overall, the veteran center played in 80 regular-season contests while racking up 10 goals and 12 helpers. The Senators have decent center depth, which means Eller could find himself filling a fourth-line role unless the team opts to move Dylan Cozens or Shane Pinto to the wing.... See More ... See Less
-
Senators' Olle Lycksell: Agrees to one-year deal
Lycksell penned a one-year, two-way contract with Ottawa on Tuesday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Lycksell saw action in just 19 games with the Flyers last season in which he garnered five assists, nine hits and 10 shots while averaging 11:53 of ice time. Despite a lack of NHL opportunities, the 2017 sixth-round pick excelled in the minors with 44 points in 43 regular-season games for AHL Lehigh Valley. If he can put together a strong training camp performance, Lycksell could force his way into a bottom-six role with the Sens.... See More ... See Less
-
Senators' Nick Cousins: Re-ups with Ottawa
Cousins signed a one-year, $825,000 contract with the Senators on Monday, per Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.
Cousins will return to Ottawa on another one-year deal after providing six goals and 15 points over 50 regular-season appearances with the club in 2024-25. The left-shot forward was held off the scoresheet over five postseason appearances in the Senators' first-round series loss to the Maple Leafs. Cousins is unlikely to serve in anything more than a fourth-line capacity next season, which leaves him with minimal value in the fantasy realm.... See More ... See Less
-
Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Inks one-year contract
Merilainen signed a one-year, $1.05 million contract with Ottawa on Monday.
Merilainen posted a record of 8-3-1 with three shutouts, a 1.99 GAA and a .925 save percentage in 12 regular-season appearances with Ottawa in 2024-25. With Anton Forsberg poised to test the open market as an unrestricted free agent, Merilainen could begin the 2025-26 campaign as Linus Ullmark's backup.... See More ... See Less
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Signs one-year contract
Giroux signed a one-year, $2 million contract with Ottawa on Sunday.
If Giroux achieves all of his bonuses, he could earn up to $4.75 million. The 37-year-old forward generated 15 goals, 35 assists and 138 shots on net across 81 appearances in the 2024-25 regular season. Giroux should occupy a top-six role and see time on the power play in the 2025-26 campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
Senators' Lucas Beckman: First pick of Round 4
Beckman was the 97th overall pick by Ottawa in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Beckman served as the No. 1 goaltender in 2024-25 for QMJHL Baie-Comeau as a 17-year-old and played well in the process, finishing the regular season with a 31-18-2 record, 2.65 GAA and .914 save percentage across 52 outings. The No. 2 North American netminder according to NHL Central Scouting, Beckman reads plays extremely well and earns high marks for his competitiveness. He has average size at 6-foot-1 and rarely seems to give up a bad goal. Toss in the fact that Beckman, with a late August birthday, is one of the draft's younger players, and you have a very intriguing long-term addition to the Ottawa prospect pool.... See More ... See Less
-
Senators' Blake Vanek: Grabbed by Ottawa in Round 3
Vanek was the 93rd overall pick by Ottawa in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Vanek is the son of former NHL sniper Thomas Vanek. Like his dad, Blake is huge (6-foot-3 and 205 pounds) and can really shoot the puck. He lacks ideal speed, but the scoring touch is legitimate. Vanek dominated the Minnesota high school scene in 2024-25 (22 goals and 53 points in 29 regular-season outings) before a late nine-game trial with Chicago of the USHL. Vanek will spend this coming season with Wenatchee of the WHL.... See More ... See Less
-
Senators' Jordan Spence: Traded to Canada's capital
Ottawa acquired Spence from the Kings on Saturday in exchange for a third-round selection in 2025 and a sixth-round pick in 2026.
Spence is an undersized, right-shot defender with offensive upside. He skates well and can move the puck. In 2024-25, he delivered four goals and 24 assists in 79 regular-season games with the Kings. In Ottawa, Spence could land a third-pairing role. He may also become the third option for power-play time should one of Jake Sanderson or Thomas Chabot go down with an injury.... See More ... See Less
-
Senators' Logan Hensler: Selected 23rd overall at draft
Hensler was the 23rd overall pick by Ottawa in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Hensler's draft stock slid this past season, but his game continued to evolve -- he was simply not ready for the jump to the NCAA, especially to a Wisconsin team that was a touch porous out of the gate. Hensler is a smooth skating, right-shot defender who uses his high-level hockey sense to angle guys out, not take them out. His offense is fine -- there's some potential there. He's poised. He's strong. And if he can continue to develop, Hensler could become a steady transitional defender somewhere between Gustav Forsling and Damon Severson. Your fantasy format will dictate how valuable that is. On the ice, that's gold for a Cup contender.... See More ... See Less
-
Senators' Fabian Zetterlund: Signs three-year contract
Zetterlund inked a three-year, $12.825 million contract with Ottawa on Thursday, according to PuckPedia.
Zetterlund was dealt to the Senators from San Jose at the trade deadline after potting 17 goals and 19 assists in 64 regular-season games with the Sharks. Zetterlund was not a big offensive producer after the trade, generating two goals and three assists in 20 regular-season contests and was held without a point in six playoff appearances against Maple Leafs. He should slot into a middle-six role next season as well as seeing power-play time on the second unit.... See More ... See Less
-
Senators' Lassi Thomson: Headed back to North America
Thomson signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Senators to return to North America, the team announced Sunday.
Thomson spent last season in the SHL with Malmo, scoring 17 goals and adding 12 assists in 50 games, but he's on his way back to North America. The 24-year-old has played 18 games in the NHL with five assists to his name, but none since the 2022-23 season. The 2019 first-round pick will look to crack a crowded Senators blue line with six other players already under contract.... See More ... See Less
-
Senators' Tyler Kleven: Inks two-year deal
Kleven signed a two-year, $3.2 million contract with Ottawa on Monday.
Kleven registered four goals, 10 points, 78 shots on net, 97 blocked shots and 105 hits across 79 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. He added two assists in six playoff outings. The 23-year-old defender will likely occupy a depth role with the Senators in 2025-26 while seeing ice time on the third pairing.... See More ... See Less
-
Senators' Luke Ellinas: Signs entry-level contract
Ellinas signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Ottawa on Tuesday.
Ellinas registered 20 goals and 17 assists in 50 regular-season appearances for OHL Kitchener in 2024-25. He added eight tallies and 16 points in 14 playoff outings. The Senators chose the 19-year-old forward with the No. 104 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Ellinas could be back for another OHL campaign in 2025-26.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|GF AVG
|GA AVG
|Power Play
|Team
|
2.93
(19th)
|
2.81
(13th)
|
23.8
(12th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|B. Tkachuk LW Brady Tkachuk LW
|Hip
|N. Jensen D Nick Jensen D
|Hip
|H. Hodgson RW Hayden Hodgson RW
|Lower Body