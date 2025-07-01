Last Game
Top Sharks News
-
Sharks' Nick Leddy: Claimed by San Jose
Leddy is on his way to San Jose after he was claimed off waivers by the Sharks on Thursday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
The Sharks are adding another veteran to their defensive corps after inking Dmitry Orlov to a two-year contract earlier in the day. Leddy has one more year remaining on his four-year, $16 million contract. He had only two goals and three assists across 31 regular-season games in 2024-25, missing most of the season with a lower-body injury. Leddy should be a top-four defenseman with the Sharks and will likely regain a spot on the power play after being a non-factor with the man-advantage over his last three years with the Blues.... See More ... See Less
-
Sharks' Dmitry Orlov: Inks two-year contract
Orlov signed a two-year, $13 million contract with San Jose on Thursday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Orlov has spent his 13-year NHL career in the Eastern Conference and now will head west to give the Sharks another veteran defenseman. Orlov had six goals, 22 assists, 117 shots on goal and 101 hits across 76 regular-season appearances with the Hurricanes in 2024-25. He should be a middle pairing on the blue line for San Jose this season.... See More ... See Less
-
Sharks' Pavol Regenda: Re-signs with San Jose
Regenda signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Sharks on Wednesday.
Regenda was traded to the Sharks from the Ducks in January, but he didn't appear in any NHL games last season. He's made 19 regular-season appearances in the NHL with Anaheim between the 2022-23 and 2023-24 campaigns, and he'll likely spend plenty of time in the minors this season.... See More ... See Less
-
Sharks' Shane Bowers: Heading west in trade
Bowers was acquired by San Jose from New Jersey on Wednesday in exchange for Thomas Bordeleau.
Bowers had three goals and 17 points in 65 regular-season appearances with AHL Utica in 2024-25. Although the 25-year-old was selected with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, Bowers has no points in 13 career NHL games. He's expected to start this coming season in the minors.... See More ... See Less
-
Sharks' Cole Clayton: Signs with San Jose
Clayton signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Sharks on Tuesday.
Clayton entered free agency after not getting a qualifying offer from the Blue Jackets. In 2024-25, he had 15 points in 63 regular-season games with AHL Cleveland. Clayton has yet to make his NHL debut and doesn't have an obvious path to a bottom-four role heading into 2025-26 with the Sharks, so expect him to spend much of the year with AHL San Jose.... See More ... See Less
-
Sharks' Samuel Laberge: Lands two-way agreement
Laberge signed a one-year, two-way contract with San Jose on Tuesday.
Laberge had three goals, one assist and 76 PIM in 38 regular-season appearances for AHL Utica in 2024-25. The 28-year-old forward will probably spend most, if not all, of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors.... See More ... See Less
-
Sharks' Jimmy Huntington: Off to San Jose
Huntington signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Sharks on Tuesday.
Huntington has yet to make his NHL debut, so this looks to be a depth addition for the Sharks. He was injured for most of 2024-25, drawing into just four regular-season games with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, in which he earned four points. The Sharks could turn to him as a fourth-line option if he performs well in the minors with AHL San Jose.... See More ... See Less
-
Sharks' Alex Nedeljkovic: Acquired for third-round pick
Nedeljkovic was traded to the Sharks from the Penguins on Tuesday in exchange for a 2028 third-round pick.
Nedeljkovic figures to step in as the No. 2 option behind Yaroslav Askarov heading into the 2025-26 campaign -- though Askarov is far from a lock for the starting job after going 4-6-2 with a 3.10 GAA in his 13 NHL appearances last year. For his part, Nedeljkovic comes in having gone 14-15-5 with an .894 save percentage and one shutout in 38 outings with Pittsburgh in 2024-25.... See More ... See Less
-
Sharks' Adam Gaudette: Signs two-year pact
Gaudette agreed to terms on a two-year, $4 million contract with San Jose on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Gaudette was reportedly close to staying with Ottawa but evidently found better terms in San Jose. This will be the 28-year-old center's fifth NHL team in his eight-year NHL career. The Massachusetts native fell one goal shy of reaching the 20 mark last year over 81 regular-season games, and he could be in contention to challenge that threshold again in 2025-26 if he can earn a middle-six role.... See More ... See Less
-
Sharks' John Klingberg: Headed for West Coast
Klingberg agreed to terms on a one-year, $4 million contract with San Jose on Tuesday.
Including the playoffs, Klingberg played in 30 games last year as he worked his way back from a long-term hip injury. In those outings, the veteran blueliner garnered just two goals and six assists to go with 45 blocks and 29 hits. At this point in his career, Klingberg might have to settle for a spot on the third pairing but should still be in the mix for power-play minutes.... See More ... See Less
-
Sharks' Philipp Kurashev: Finds new team in free agency
Kurashev signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Sharks on Tuesday, according to PuckPedia.
Kurashev accounted for seven goals, 14 points and a minus-28 rating with Chicago in 2024-25. The Sharks arguably have more talent than the Blackhawks, looking ahead to 2025-26, so Kurashev's production could increase, but his plus-minus rating may not improve much, if any. The 25-year-old should be able to work his way into a middle-six role with his new club this coming season.... See More ... See Less
-
Sharks' Colin White: Signs two-way deal
White inked a one-year, two-way contract with San Jose on Tuesday.
White spent the majority of the 2024-25 campaign with the Barracuda, notching 12 goals and 13 assists in 48 regular-season games for the minor-league club. The 28-year-old center did play in three NHL games for San Jose last year, but he figures to be a fringe roster player again during the upcoming season.... See More ... See Less
-
Sharks' William Eklund: Inks extension with San Jose
Eklund (wrist) signed a three-year, $16.8 million contract extension with the Sharks on Tuesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Eklund's new deal will begin in 2026-27. There hasn't been a substantial update on the status of Eklund's recovery from wrist surgery after the young forward was cut by a skate in a tune-up game at the 2025 IIHF World Championship in May. However, it was noted at the time that he is expected to be ready for training camp in the fall, and he's facing a three-month recovery period. When healthy, the 22-year-old Swede will fill a top-six role in addition to seeing time with the man advantage, and he's certainly a name to keep in mind for upcoming fantasy drafts, considering his offensive output has increased in each of the last two seasons.... See More ... See Less
-
Sharks' Teddy Mutryn: Another BC commit for San Jose
Mutryn was the 95th overall pick by San Jose in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Mutryn split 2024-25 between Chicago of the USHL, where he played well (17 goals and 30 points in 47 regular-season outings), and the US NTDP, where he was quiet (two goals and four points in 17 regular-season appearances). Mutryn, who can play both center and the wing, is known for his compete level. At 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, he's very hard to knock off the puck. His offensive skills are average, but Mutryn is willing to go to the difficult areas of the ice to make a play. A native of Norwell, Massachusetts, Mutryn is a 2026-27 commit to Boston College.... See More ... See Less
-
Sharks' Cole McKinney: Nabbed by San Jose in Round 2
McKinney was the 53rd overall pick by San Jose in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
In what is a down year for the US NTDP, McKinney was one of the program's safer options available for the 2025 draft. McKinney earns high marks for his work ethic and ability to kill penalties. However, his offensive game is quite basic, and there are concerns about how much he'll score at the next level. On a more positive note, McKinney is a no-doubt center, and his skating is fine. The University of Michigan commit has the look of a future third liner with the ability to log difficult defensive minutes in addition to chipping in 10-15 goals per season. That's still a solid player.... See More ... See Less
-
Sharks' Simon Wang: First pick of Round 2
Wang was the 33rd overall pick by San Jose in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Wang is hands down one of the more intriguing players in the entire draft. Originally born in China, Wang eventually moved to Canada and finished this season with OHL Oshawa. He played a limited role, and his offensive numbers (two assists in 32 games) reflect that. Wang is a long-term project. He's also 6-foot-6 and extremely mobile for a kid his size. He still needs to learn the finer points of the game, but his combination of size and speed makes him a fascinating player to watch. Wang, who won't turn 18 until late July, will be moving to Boston University in the fall.... See More ... See Less
-
Sharks' Joshua Ravensbergen: Picked 30th overall at entry draft
Ravensbergen was the 30th overall pick by San Jose in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Ravensbergen is an athletic and aggressive, 6-foot-5 twinetender with starter upside. He needs to clean up his game a bit -- his aggressiveness can look chaotic in the net. But Ravensbergen has the highest ceiling of any goalie in the 2025 draft class. He needs to add muscle and refine those technical skills, and that will take time. Watch and wait on his development -- he's not going to be in the NHL for a while.... See More ... See Less
-
Sharks' Michael Misa: Second pick overall at draft
Misa was the second overall pick by San Jose in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Misa is the top pivot in the 2025 draft class, even if he has just one full season in the role. He dominates one-on-one because of his speed, skill and smarts, and his cerebral nature helps him both pick apart opponents with seam plays and slip into quiet places where his shot is off his stick before goalies can react. Misa led the OHL with 134 points, including 62 goals, and his two-way game grew enough for him to shake the one-dimensional tag. His scoring prowess in the OHL had his name mentioned with the likes of Mitch Marner and Connor McDavid, but he's neither of those guys. Misa can be a strong two-way, first-line pivot in the vein of Jack Eichel and Dylan Larkin, but there's also a long list of Selke winners over the last 15 years that he could become. He's young, so he's a few years away. He's going to be very good when he arrives. And he'll be a great complement to Macklin Celebrini in San Jose.... See More ... See Less
-
Sharks' Gabriel Carriere: Signs two-way contract
Carriere signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Sharks on Thursday, per PuckPedia.
Carriere had a 3.06 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 22 regular-season appearances with AHL San Jose in 2024-25. The 24-year-old is expected to start the 2025-26 campaign in the minors, though it's possible that he'll make his NHL debut during the season, depending on the Sharks' injury situation.... See More ... See Less
-
Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: Inks one-year contract
Mukhamadullin (shoulder surgery) signed a one-year, $1 million contract with San Jose on Thursday, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic.
The defenseman is expected to be completely healthy ahead of training camp in September after undergoing surgery in April. Mukhamadullin had two goals, seven assists and 51 blocked shots in 30 regular-season games. The 26th overall pick in the 2020 Draft by New Jersey, look for Mukhamadullin is expected to take on a bigger role for the Sharks next season.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|GF AVG
|GA AVG
|Power Play
|Team
|
2.51
(33rd)
|
3.74
(33rd)
|
18.6
(27th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|W. Eklund LW William Eklund LW
|Wrist
|S. Mukhamadullin D Shakir Mukhamadullin D
|Shoulder
|V. Desharnais D Vincent Desharnais D
|Upper Body
|M. Ferraro D Mario Ferraro D
|Ankle