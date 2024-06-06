The College Football Playoff is tripling in size to 12 teams for the 2024-25 season and will take up an even greater amount of the sport's postseason discourse. But the traditional bowl games aren't going anywhere, and college football fans will get plenty of non-CFP action to enjoy over December and early January.

The 2024-25 college football bowl schedule was announced its full schedule on Thursday, which includes a full menu of bowl games between FBS foes that are not part of the CFP. The action begins on Dec. 14 and will continue through Jan. 4 with the Bahamas Bowl. Of course, there will be college football later than ever this year as the CFP National Championship won't be contested until Jan. 20.

One wrinkle to note for the 2024-25 bowl season is that the former Pac-12 schools that are now members of the ACC, Big 12 and Big Ten still retain their prior bowl affiliations, according to a report from Action News Network. So if a bowl previously held a Pac-12 tie in, those bowls will be picking the league's former members when matchups are announced on Dec. 8.

CBS will continue broadcasting the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Kick is set for 2 p.m. on Dec. 31 in El Paso, Texas.

Below is a detailed look at the complete schedule for the 2024-25 college football season, including dates, locations and TV channels. All times are Eastern.

College Football Playoff

Date Bowl Time (TV) Matchup Jan. 20 (Monday) National Championship

Atlanta 7:30 (ESPN) Semifinal winners Jan. 10 (Friday) Cotton (CFP Semifinal)

Arlington, Texas 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) TBA vs. TBA Jan. 9 (Thursday) Orange (CFP Semifinal)

Miami Gardens, Florida 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) TBA vs. TBA Jan. 1 (Wednesday) Sugar (CFP Quarterfinal) New Orleans 8:45 p.m. (ESPN) TBA vs. TBA Jan. 1 (Wednesday) Rose (CFP Quarterfinal) Pasadena, California 5 p.m. (ESPN TBA vs. TBA Jan. 1 (Wednesday) Peach (CFP Quarterfinal) Atlanta 1 p.m. (ESPN) TBA vs. TBA Dec. 31 (Tuesday) Fiesta (CFP Quarterfinal) Glendale, Arizona 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) TBA vs. TBA Dec. 21 (Saturday) CFP First Round Game

8 p.m. (ABC & ESPN) TBA vs. TBA Dec. 21 (Saturday) CFP First Round Game

4 p.m. (TNT) TBA vs. TBA Dec. 21 (Saturday) CFP First Round Game

Noon (TNT) TBA vs. TBA Dec. 20 (Friday) CFP First Round Game 8 p.m. (ABC & ESPN) TBA vs. TBA

Other bowl games