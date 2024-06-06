The College Football Playoff is tripling in size to 12 teams for the 2024-25 season and will take up an even greater amount of the sport's postseason discourse. But the traditional bowl games aren't going anywhere, and college football fans will get plenty of non-CFP action to enjoy over December and early January.
The 2024-25 college football bowl schedule was announced its full schedule on Thursday, which includes a full menu of bowl games between FBS foes that are not part of the CFP. The action begins on Dec. 14 and will continue through Jan. 4 with the Bahamas Bowl. Of course, there will be college football later than ever this year as the CFP National Championship won't be contested until Jan. 20.
One wrinkle to note for the 2024-25 bowl season is that the former Pac-12 schools that are now members of the ACC, Big 12 and Big Ten still retain their prior bowl affiliations, according to a report from Action News Network. So if a bowl previously held a Pac-12 tie in, those bowls will be picking the league's former members when matchups are announced on Dec. 8.
CBS will continue broadcasting the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Kick is set for 2 p.m. on Dec. 31 in El Paso, Texas.
Below is a detailed look at the complete schedule for the 2024-25 college football season, including dates, locations and TV channels. All times are Eastern.
College Football Playoff
|Date
|Bowl
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
Jan. 20 (Monday)
National Championship
7:30 (ESPN)
Semifinal winners
Jan. 10 (Friday)
Cotton (CFP Semifinal)
7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
TBA vs. TBA
Jan. 9 (Thursday)
Orange (CFP Semifinal)
7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
TBA vs. TBA
|Jan. 1 (Wednesday)
|Sugar (CFP Quarterfinal) New Orleans
|8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|TBA vs. TBA
|Jan. 1 (Wednesday)
|Rose (CFP Quarterfinal) Pasadena, California
|5 p.m. (ESPN
|TBA vs. TBA
|Jan. 1 (Wednesday)
|Peach (CFP Quarterfinal) Atlanta
|1 p.m. (ESPN)
|TBA vs. TBA
|Dec. 31 (Tuesday)
|Fiesta (CFP Quarterfinal) Glendale, Arizona
|7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|TBA vs. TBA
|Dec. 21 (Saturday)
|CFP First Round Game
|8 p.m. (ABC & ESPN)
|TBA vs. TBA
|Dec. 21 (Saturday)
|CFP First Round Game
|4 p.m. (TNT)
|TBA vs. TBA
|Dec. 21 (Saturday)
|CFP First Round Game
|Noon (TNT)
|TBA vs. TBA
|Dec. 20 (Friday)
|CFP First Round Game
|8 p.m. (ABC & ESPN)
|TBA vs. TBA
Other bowl games
|Date
|Time
|Bowl
|Location
|TV
|Dec. 14 (Saturday)
|12:00 PM
|Cricket Celebration Bowl
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta
|ABC
|Dec. 14 (Saturday)
|9:00 PM
|Camellia Bowl
|Cramton Bowl
Montgomery, AL
|ESPN
|Dec. 17 (Tuesday)
|5:30 PM
|Boca Raton Bowl
|FAU Stadium
Boca Raton, FL
|ESPN
|Dec. 17 (Tuesday)
|9:00 PM
|Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl
|Toyota Stadium
Frisco, TX
|ESPN
|Dec. 18 (Wednesday)
|9:00 PM
|LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk
|SoFi Stadium
Inglewood, CA
|ESPN
|Dec. 19 (Thursday)
|7:00 PM
|R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
|Caesars Superdome
New Orleans
|ESPN2
|Dec. 20 (Friday)
|12:00 PM
|StaffDNA Cure Bowl
|Camping World Stadium
Orlando, FL
|ESPN
|Dec. 20 (Friday)
|3:30 PM
|Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
|Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL
|ESPN
|Dec. 23 (Monday)
|11:00 AM
|Myrtle Beach Bowl
|Brooks Stadium
Conway, SC
|ESPN
|Dec. 23 (Monday)
|2:30 PM
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
|Albertsons Stadium
Boise, ID
|ESPN
|Dec. 24 (Tuesday)
|8:00 PM
|Hawai'i Bowl
|Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
Honolulu
|ESPN
|Dec. 26 (Thursday)
|2:00 PM
|Detroit Bowl
|Ford Field
Detroit
|ESPN
|Dec. 26 (Thursday)
|5:30 PM
|Guaranteed Rate Bowl
|Chase Field
Phoenix
|ESPN
|Dec. 26 (Thursday)
|9:00 PM
|68 Ventures Bowl
|Hancock Whitney Stadium
Mobile, AL
|ESPN
|Dec. 27 (Friday)
|12:00 or 3:30 PM
|Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
|Amon G. Carter Stadium
Fort Worth, TX
|ESPN
|Dec. 27 (Friday)
|12:00 or 3:30 PM
|Birmingham Bowl
|Protective Stadium
Birmingham, AL
|ESPN
|Dec. 27 (Friday)
|7:00 PM
|Autozone Liberty Bowl
|Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Memphis, TN
|ESPN
|Dec. 27 (Friday)
|10:30 PM
|SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
|Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas, NV
|ESPN
|Dec. 28 (Saturday)
|11:00 AM
|Wasabi Fenway Bowl
|Fenway Park
Boston
|ESPN
|Dec. 28 (Saturday)
|12:00 PM
|Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
|Yankee Stadium
New York
|ABC
|Dec. 28 (Saturday)
|2:15 PM
|Isleta New Mexico Bowl
|University Stadium
Albuquerque, NM
|ESPN
|Dec. 28 (Saturday)
|3:30 PM
|Pop-Tarts Bowl
|Camping World Stadium
Orlando, FL
|ABC
|Dec. 28 (Saturday)
|4:30 PM
|Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented By Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop
|Arizona Stadium
Tucson, AZ
|CW
|Dec. 28 (Saturday)
|5:45 PM
|Go Bowling Military Bowl
|Annapolis, Maryland
|ESPN
|Dec. 28 (Saturday)
|7:30 PM
|Valero Alamo Bowl
|Alamodome
San Antonio, TX
|ABC
|Dec. 28 (Saturday)
|9:15 PM
|Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
|Independence Stadium
Shreveport, LA
|ESPN
|Dec. 30 (Monday)
|2:30 PM
|Transperfect Music City Bowl
|Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN
|ESPN
|Dec. 31 (Tuesday)
|12:00 PM
|Reliaquest Bowl
|Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL
|ESPN
|Dec. 31 (Tuesday)
|2:00 PM
|Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
|Sun Bowl Stadium
El Paso, TX
|CBS
|Dec. 31 (Tuesday)
|3:00 PM
|Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
|Camping World Stadium
Orlando, FL
|ABC
|Dec. 31 (Tuesday)
|3:30 PM
|Texas Bowl
|NRG Stadium
Houston
|ESPN
|Jan. 2 (Thursday)
|7:30 PM
|Taxslayer Gator Bowl
|EverBank Stadium
Jacksonville, FL
|ESPN
|Jan. 3 (Friday)
|4:00 PM
|Servpro First Responder Bowl
|Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Dallas
|ESPN
|Jan. 3 (Friday)
|7:30 PM
|Duke's Mayo Bowl
|Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte, NC
|ESPN
|Jan. 4 (Saturday)
|11:00 AM
|Bahamas Bowl
|Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium
Nassau, Bahamas
|ESPN2