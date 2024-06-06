Capital One Orange Bowl - Virginia v Florida
The College Football Playoff is tripling in size to 12 teams for the 2024-25 season and will take up an even greater amount of the sport's postseason discourse. But the traditional bowl games aren't going anywhere, and college football fans will get plenty of non-CFP action to enjoy over December and early January.

The 2024-25 college football bowl schedule was announced its full schedule on Thursday, which includes a full menu of bowl games between FBS foes that are not part of the CFP. The action begins on Dec. 14 and will continue through Jan. 4 with the Bahamas Bowl. Of course, there will be college football later than ever this year as the CFP National Championship won't be contested until Jan. 20.

One wrinkle to note for the 2024-25 bowl season is that the former Pac-12 schools that are now members of the ACC, Big 12 and Big Ten still retain their prior bowl affiliations, according to a report from Action News Network. So if a bowl previously held a Pac-12 tie in, those bowls will be picking the league's former members when matchups are announced on Dec. 8.

CBS will continue broadcasting the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Kick is set for 2 p.m. on Dec. 31 in El Paso, Texas.

Below is a detailed look at the complete schedule for the 2024-25 college football season, including dates, locations and TV channels. All times are Eastern. 

College Football Playoff

DateBowlTime (TV)Matchup

Jan. 20 (Monday)

National Championship
Atlanta

7:30 (ESPN)

Semifinal winners

Jan. 10 (Friday)

Cotton (CFP Semifinal)
Arlington, Texas

7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

TBA vs. TBA

Jan. 9 (Thursday)

Orange (CFP Semifinal)
Miami Gardens, Florida

7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

TBA vs. TBA

Jan. 1 (Wednesday)Sugar (CFP Quarterfinal) New Orleans8:45 p.m. (ESPN)TBA vs. TBA
Jan. 1 (Wednesday)Rose (CFP Quarterfinal) Pasadena, California5 p.m. (ESPNTBA vs. TBA
Jan. 1 (Wednesday)Peach (CFP Quarterfinal) Atlanta1 p.m. (ESPN)TBA vs. TBA
Dec. 31 (Tuesday)Fiesta (CFP Quarterfinal) Glendale, Arizona7:30 p.m. (ESPN)TBA vs. TBA
Dec. 21 (Saturday)CFP First Round Game
8 p.m. (ABC & ESPN)TBA vs. TBA
Dec. 21 (Saturday)CFP First Round Game
4 p.m. (TNT)TBA vs. TBA
Dec. 21 (Saturday)CFP First Round Game
Noon (TNT)TBA vs. TBA
Dec. 20 (Friday)CFP First Round Game8 p.m. (ABC & ESPN)TBA vs. TBA

Other bowl games

DateTimeBowlLocationTV
Dec. 14 (Saturday)12:00 PMCricket Celebration BowlMercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta		ABC
Dec. 14 (Saturday)9:00 PMCamellia BowlCramton Bowl
Montgomery, AL		ESPN
Dec. 17 (Tuesday)5:30 PMBoca Raton BowlFAU Stadium
Boca Raton, FL		ESPN
Dec. 17 (Tuesday)9:00 PMScooter's Coffee Frisco BowlToyota Stadium
Frisco, TX		ESPN
Dec. 18 (Wednesday)9:00 PMLA Bowl Hosted By GronkSoFi Stadium
Inglewood, CA		ESPN
Dec. 19 (Thursday)7:00 PMR+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Caesars Superdome
New Orleans		ESPN2
Dec. 20 (Friday)12:00 PMStaffDNA Cure BowlCamping World Stadium
Orlando, FL		ESPN
Dec. 20 (Friday)3:30 PMUnion Home Mortgage Gasparilla BowlRaymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL		ESPN
Dec. 23 (Monday)11:00 AMMyrtle Beach BowlBrooks Stadium
Conway, SC		ESPN
Dec. 23 (Monday)2:30 PMFamous Idaho Potato BowlAlbertsons Stadium
Boise, ID		ESPN
Dec. 24 (Tuesday)8:00 PMHawai'i BowlClarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
Honolulu		ESPN
Dec. 26 (Thursday)2:00 PMDetroit BowlFord Field
Detroit		ESPN
Dec. 26 (Thursday)5:30 PMGuaranteed Rate BowlChase Field
Phoenix		ESPN
Dec. 26 (Thursday)9:00 PM68 Ventures BowlHancock Whitney Stadium
Mobile, AL		ESPN
Dec. 27 (Friday)12:00 or 3:30 PMLockheed Martin Armed Forces BowlAmon G. Carter Stadium
Fort Worth, TX		ESPN
Dec. 27 (Friday)12:00 or 3:30 PMBirmingham BowlProtective Stadium
Birmingham, AL		ESPN
Dec. 27 (Friday)7:00 PMAutozone Liberty BowlSimmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Memphis, TN		ESPN
Dec. 27 (Friday)10:30 PMSRS Distribution Las Vegas BowlAllegiant Stadium
Las Vegas, NV		ESPN
Dec. 28 (Saturday)11:00 AMWasabi Fenway BowlFenway Park
Boston		ESPN
Dec. 28 (Saturday)12:00 PMBad Boy Mowers Pinstripe BowlYankee Stadium
New York		ABC
Dec. 28 (Saturday)2:15 PMIsleta New Mexico BowlUniversity Stadium
Albuquerque, NM		ESPN
Dec. 28 (Saturday)3:30 PMPop-Tarts BowlCamping World Stadium
Orlando, FL		ABC
Dec. 28 (Saturday)4:30 PMSnoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented By Gin & Juice By Dre and SnoopArizona Stadium
Tucson, AZ		CW
Dec. 28 (Saturday)5:45 PMGo Bowling Military BowlAnnapolis, MarylandESPN
Dec. 28 (Saturday)7:30 PMValero Alamo BowlAlamodome
San Antonio, TX		ABC
Dec. 28 (Saturday)9:15 PMRadiance Technologies Independence BowlIndependence Stadium
Shreveport, LA		ESPN
Dec. 30 (Monday)2:30 PMTransperfect Music City BowlNissan Stadium
Nashville, TN		ESPN
Dec. 31 (Tuesday)12:00 PMReliaquest BowlRaymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL		ESPN
Dec. 31 (Tuesday)2:00 PMTony the Tiger Sun BowlSun Bowl Stadium
El Paso, TX		CBS
Dec. 31 (Tuesday)3:00 PMCheez-It Citrus BowlCamping World Stadium
Orlando, FL		ABC
Dec. 31 (Tuesday)3:30 PMTexas BowlNRG Stadium
Houston		ESPN
Jan. 2 (Thursday)7:30 PMTaxslayer Gator BowlEverBank Stadium
Jacksonville, FL		ESPN
Jan. 3 (Friday)4:00 PMServpro First Responder BowlGerald J. Ford Stadium
Dallas		ESPN
Jan. 3 (Friday)7:30 PMDuke's Mayo BowlBank of America Stadium
Charlotte, NC		ESPN
Jan. 4 (Saturday)11:00 AMBahamas BowlThomas A. Robinson National Stadium
Nassau, Bahamas		ESPN2