Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 14-2-0 • IA 0-0-0

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame Fighting Irish
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    14-2-0
  • IA
    0-0-0
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
ChevronDown
Next Game
Sun, Aug 31 @ 7:30 pm ET |
ABC
@ Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes (10-3)
  • Hard Rock Stadium
Game Preview

FBS Independents Standings

Team Conf Overall
ND
 0-0 14-2
UCONN
 0-0 9-4
UMASS
 0-0 2-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
MIAMI
Sun, Aug 31
7:30 pm
ABC
vs
TXAM
Sat, Sep 13
7:30 pm
NBC
vs
PURDUE
Sat, Sep 20
3:30 pm
NBC
@
ARK
Sat, Sep 27
12:00 pm
ABC
vs
BOISE
Sat, Oct 4
3:30 pm
NBC
vs
NCST
Sat, Oct 11
3:30 pm
PEAC
vs
USC
Sat, Oct 18
7:30 pm
NBC
@
BC
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
vs
NAVY
Sat, Nov 8
7:30 pm
NBC
@
PITT
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
vs
CUSE
Sat, Nov 22
3:30 pm
NBC
@
STNFRD
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    School Set To Make A Big Move In July

  • Image thumbnail
    4:30

    Irish Illustrated Video Analysis: 2027 LB Ellis McGaskin Commits to Notre Dame

  • Image thumbnail
    7:14

    Irish Illustrated Video Analysis: Notre Dame Lands a Commitment From Top 50 Tight End Ian Premer

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    What's the outlook for Notre Dame in 2025?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:16

    WATCH: 5-star SAF Joey O'Brien commits to Notre Dame on 247Sports

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Does CJ Carr have what it takes to take Notre Dame to the next level?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:06

    How the New CFB Playoff Format affects Notre Dame

  • Image thumbnail
    25:33

    Notre Dame Fans SHOULD Be Fired Up About 2025 Season | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    CFB Head Coaching Rankings: Marcus Freeman (No. 6) Passes Brian Kelly (No. 8)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Is the USC/Notre Dame rivalry is on the brink of ending?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:41

    Predicting 2025 Heisman Finalists: Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Joey O'Brien leaps to 5-Star status as the No. 30 prospect in the 2026 class | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal

  • Image thumbnail
    1:11

    Rodney Dunham falls to the No. 15 prospect in 2026 class | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Clemson and Notre Dame agree to 12-game series | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    College football rankings: 247Sports debuts post-spring top 25 poll Snapshot

  • Image thumbnail
    0:23

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: Colts Select Riley Leonard No. 189

  • Image thumbnail
    0:19

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: Jaguars Select Jack Kiser No. 107

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    Notre Dame QB Steve Angeli enters the transfer portal

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    Gregory Patrick's Impressions Of Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Gregory Patrick On Support From Family On Notre Dame Commitment

See All NCAAF Videos
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Top Fighting Irish News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 200.9
(19th) 		198.1
(101st) 		55th
Def. 138.1
(49th) 		169.4
(4th) 		11th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 2 1
Coaches 2 1
CBS Sports 2 1
Full Rankings

Fighting Irish Tickets

@
MIAMI
Sun, Aug 31 @ 7:30 pm
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami, FL
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $222.78
View all Fighting Irish Tickets on Stubhub
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola