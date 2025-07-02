1:57 School Set To Make A Big Move In July



4:30 Irish Illustrated Video Analysis: 2027 LB Ellis McGaskin Commits to Notre Dame



7:14 Irish Illustrated Video Analysis: Notre Dame Lands a Commitment From Top 50 Tight End Ian Premer



1:39 What's the outlook for Notre Dame in 2025?



0:16 WATCH: 5-star SAF Joey O'Brien commits to Notre Dame on 247Sports



1:29 Does CJ Carr have what it takes to take Notre Dame to the next level?



2:06 How the New CFB Playoff Format affects Notre Dame



25:33 Notre Dame Fans SHOULD Be Fired Up About 2025 Season | Cover 3 College Football Summer School



1:21 CFB Head Coaching Rankings: Marcus Freeman (No. 6) Passes Brian Kelly (No. 8)



1:21 Is the USC/Notre Dame rivalry is on the brink of ending?



0:41 Predicting 2025 Heisman Finalists: Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show



1:04 Joey O'Brien leaps to 5-Star status as the No. 30 prospect in the 2026 class | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal



1:11 Rodney Dunham falls to the No. 15 prospect in 2026 class | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal



1:09 Clemson and Notre Dame agree to 12-game series | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show



1:00 College football rankings: 247Sports debuts post-spring top 25 poll Snapshot



0:23 2025 NFL Draft Grades: Colts Select Riley Leonard No. 189



0:19 2025 NFL Draft Grades: Jaguars Select Jack Kiser No. 107



0:53 Notre Dame QB Steve Angeli enters the transfer portal



0:57 Gregory Patrick's Impressions Of Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman

