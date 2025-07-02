3:04 New Maryland Basketball forward Elijah Saunders on what he needs to work on to help the Terps



6:24 Three-star 2025 ATH Marcus Mozer talks San Diego State



2:06 Inside College Football: Washington State Keeps Stepping it Up Every Week



1:14 Inside College Football: San Diego State Rides Defense to Victory Against Wyoming



1:37 Inside College Football: San Diego State Rides Cooper and Defense to Conference Opener Victory



1:43 Booth Recap: San Diego State at Central Michigan (9/28)



1:11 Pac-12 adds four teams from Mountain West | 247Sports College Football Show



2:03 Four Mountain West teams set to join the Pac-12 in latest conference realignment



1:46 PAC-12 Adds four schools from Mountain West



0:22 San Diego State With The Kick Return TD To Start The Game!



0:54 San Diego State @ Nevada Picks



1:50 Breaking News: 5-Star OL Immanuel Iheanacho Commits To Oregon



19:30 Nebraska NEEDS Dylan Raiola To Live Up To Hype In 2nd Year | Cover 3 College Football Summer School



13:36 Can Greg Schiano & Rutgers Level Up In 2025 | Cover 3 College Football Summer School



2:31 Alabama Continues Recruiting Hot Streak



1:43 Big Commitments Coming In July



1:57 School Set To Make A Big Move In July



3:01 Breaking: 5-Star Edge Trenton Henderson Commits To LSU



3:44 Outlook For LSU After Landing 5-Star Edge Trenton Henderson

