Next Game
TBA
vs Stony Brook Seawolves (8-4)
- Snapdragon Stadium
Schedule
-
3:04
New Maryland Basketball forward Elijah Saunders on what he needs to work on to help the Terps
-
6:24
Three-star 2025 ATH Marcus Mozer talks San Diego State
-
2:06
Inside College Football: Washington State Keeps Stepping it Up Every Week
-
1:14
Inside College Football: San Diego State Rides Defense to Victory Against Wyoming
-
1:37
Inside College Football: San Diego State Rides Cooper and Defense to Conference Opener Victory
-
1:43
Booth Recap: San Diego State at Central Michigan (9/28)
-
1:11
Pac-12 adds four teams from Mountain West | 247Sports College Football Show
-
2:03
Four Mountain West teams set to join the Pac-12 in latest conference realignment
-
1:46
PAC-12 Adds four schools from Mountain West
-
0:22
San Diego State With The Kick Return TD To Start The Game!
-
0:54
San Diego State @ Nevada Picks
-
1:50
Breaking News: 5-Star OL Immanuel Iheanacho Commits To Oregon
-
19:30
Nebraska NEEDS Dylan Raiola To Live Up To Hype In 2nd Year | Cover 3 College Football Summer School
-
13:36
Can Greg Schiano & Rutgers Level Up In 2025 | Cover 3 College Football Summer School
-
2:31
Alabama Continues Recruiting Hot Streak
-
1:43
Big Commitments Coming In July
-
1:57
School Set To Make A Big Move In July
-
3:01
Breaking: 5-Star Edge Trenton Henderson Commits To LSU
-
3:44
Outlook For LSU After Landing 5-Star Edge Trenton Henderson
-
3:01
5-Star Edge Trenton Henderson Set To Make Commitment
Top Aztecs News
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
128.9
(99th)
|
205.7
(93rd)
|109th
|Def.
|
207.3
(122nd)
|
214.1
(55th)
|115th
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBS Sports
|122
|—
Aztecs Tickets
|vs
Thu, Aug 28 @ 3:00 pm
Snapdragon Stadium
San Diego, California