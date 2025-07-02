Skip to Main Content
Overall 3-9-0 • MWC 2-5-0

San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego State Aztecs
  • Overall
    3-9-0
  • MWC
    2-5-0
San Diego State Aztecs
Next Game
TBA
vs Stony Brook Seawolves (8-4)
  • Snapdragon Stadium
Game Preview

Mountain West Standings

Team Conf Overall
BOISE
 7-0 12-2
UNLV
 6-1 11-3
COLOST
 6-1 8-5
FRESNO
 4-3 6-7
SJST
 3-4 7-6
NMEX
 3-4 5-7
HAWAII
 3-4 5-7
UTAHST
 3-4 4-8
AF
 3-4 5-7
SDGST
 2-5 3-9
WYO
 2-5 3-9
NEVADA
 0-7 3-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
STONYBRK
Thu, Aug 28
TBA
@
WASHST
Sat, Sep 6
10:15 pm
CW
vs
CAL
Sat, Sep 20
10:30 pm
@
NILL
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
vs
COLOST
Fri, Oct 3
10:30 pm
@
NEVADA
Sat, Oct 11
10:30 pm
@
FRESNO
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
vs
WYO
Sat, Nov 1
7:00 pm
@
HAWAII
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
vs
BOISE
Sat, Nov 15
10:30 pm
vs
SJST
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
@
NMEX
Fri, Nov 28
3:30 pm
Full Schedule
Top Aztecs News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 128.9
(99th) 		205.7
(93rd) 		109th
Def. 207.3
(122nd) 		214.1
(55th) 		115th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 122
Full Rankings

Aztecs Tickets

vs
STONYBRK
Thu, Aug 28 @ 3:00 pm
Snapdragon Stadium
San Diego, California
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $34.80
View all Aztecs Tickets on Stubhub