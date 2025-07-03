Next Game
Sat, Aug 23 @ 7:30 pm ET |
vs Stanford Cardinal (3-9)
- Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
|@
|vs
|vs
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
-
1:09
Evaluating 3-Star QB Maika Eugenio from the 2025 OT7 Finals
-
3:18
Inside College Football: UNLV is Gearing Up For Another Win
-
0:30
Week 11 CFB Highlights: UNLV at Hawai'i (11/9)
-
1:42
Booth Recap: UNLV at Hawai'i (11/9)
-
0:56
WATCH: Hawaii celebrates thrilling win at Fresno State
-
1:55
Inside College Football: Is #17 Boise State a Lock?
-
1:37
Inside College Football: San Diego State Rides Cooper and Defense to Conference Opener Victory
-
0:39
UCLA is on upset alert against Hawaii in Week One
-
2:49
Inside College Football: Football is a Reflection of Family
-
1:31
Week 0 Preview: Delaware State at Hawai'i | 247Sports Live
-
1:50
Breaking News: 5-Star OL Immanuel Iheanacho Commits To Oregon
-
19:30
Nebraska NEEDS Dylan Raiola To Live Up To Hype In 2nd Year | Cover 3 College Football Summer School
-
13:36
Can Greg Schiano & Rutgers Level Up In 2025 | Cover 3 College Football Summer School
-
1:57
School Set To Make A Big Move In July
-
2:31
Alabama Continues Recruiting Hot Streak
-
1:43
Big Commitments Coming In July
-
3:44
Outlook For LSU After Landing 5-Star Edge Trenton Henderson
-
3:01
Breaking: 5-Star Edge Trenton Henderson Commits To LSU
-
3:01
5-Star Edge Trenton Henderson Set To Make Commitment
-
4:30
Irish Illustrated Video Analysis: 2027 LB Ellis McGaskin Commits to Notre Dame
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Top Rainbow Warriors News
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
97.7
(125th)
|
268.2
(23rd)
|89th
|Def.
|
165.7
(92nd)
|
211.3
(49th)
|75th
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBS Sports
|103
|—
Rainbow Warriors Tickets
|vs
Sat, Aug 23 @ 7:30 pm
Clarence T.C. Ching Complex
Honolulu, Hawaii