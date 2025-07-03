Skip to Main Content
Overall 5-7-0 • MWC 3-4-0

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
  • Overall
    5-7-0
  • MWC
    3-4-0
Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
Next Game
Sat, Aug 23 @ 7:30 pm ET |
vs Stanford Cardinal (3-9)
  • Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
Game Preview

Mountain West Standings

Team Conf Overall
BOISE
 7-0 12-2
UNLV
 6-1 11-3
COLOST
 6-1 8-5
FRESNO
 4-3 6-7
SJST
 3-4 7-6
NMEX
 3-4 5-7
HAWAII
 3-4 5-7
UTAHST
 3-4 4-8
AF
 3-4 5-7
SDGST
 2-5 3-9
WYO
 2-5 3-9
NEVADA
 0-7 3-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
STNFRD
Sat, Aug 23
7:30 pm
@
ARIZ
Sat, Aug 30
10:30 pm
TNT
vs
SAMST
Sat, Sep 6
TBA
vs
PORTST
Sat, Sep 13
TBA
vs
FRESNO
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
@
AF
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
vs
UTAHST
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
@
COLOST
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
@
SJST
Sat, Nov 1
10:30 pm
vs
SDGST
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
@
UNLV
Fri, Nov 21
10:30 pm
FS1
vs
WYO
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Evaluating 3-Star QB Maika Eugenio from the 2025 OT7 Finals

  • Image thumbnail
    3:18

    Inside College Football: UNLV is Gearing Up For Another Win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:30

    Week 11 CFB Highlights: UNLV at Hawai'i (11/9)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    Booth Recap: UNLV at Hawai'i (11/9)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    WATCH: Hawaii celebrates thrilling win at Fresno State

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    Inside College Football: Is #17 Boise State a Lock?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    Inside College Football: San Diego State Rides Cooper and Defense to Conference Opener Victory

  • Image thumbnail
    0:39

    UCLA is on upset alert against Hawaii in Week One

  • Image thumbnail
    2:49

    Inside College Football: Football is a Reflection of Family

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Week 0 Preview: Delaware State at Hawai'i | 247Sports Live

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Breaking News: 5-Star OL Immanuel Iheanacho Commits To Oregon

  • Image thumbnail
    19:30

    Nebraska NEEDS Dylan Raiola To Live Up To Hype In 2nd Year | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    13:36

    Can Greg Schiano & Rutgers Level Up In 2025 | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    School Set To Make A Big Move In July

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    Alabama Continues Recruiting Hot Streak

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Big Commitments Coming In July

  • Image thumbnail
    3:44

    Outlook For LSU After Landing 5-Star Edge Trenton Henderson

  • Image thumbnail
    3:01

    Breaking: 5-Star Edge Trenton Henderson Commits To LSU

  • Image thumbnail
    3:01

    5-Star Edge Trenton Henderson Set To Make Commitment

  • Image thumbnail
    4:30

    Irish Illustrated Video Analysis: 2027 LB Ellis McGaskin Commits to Notre Dame

See All NCAAF Videos
Top Rainbow Warriors News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 97.7
(125th) 		268.2
(23rd) 		89th
Def. 165.7
(92nd) 		211.3
(49th) 		75th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 103
Full Rankings

Rainbow Warriors Tickets

vs
STNFRD
Sat, Aug 23 @ 7:30 pm
Clarence T.C. Ching Complex
Honolulu, Hawaii
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $92.70
View all Rainbow Warriors Tickets on Stubhub
