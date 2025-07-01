Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 11:00 pm ET |
FOX
vs Utah Utes (5-7)
- Rose Bowl
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
-
18:50
UCLA's Floor Needs To Be A Bowl Game | Cover 3 College Football Summer School
-
2:32
Excerpt: Post-Spring Personnel Updates, Progress on Offense, Nico's Integration
-
2:04
Excerpt: DeShaun Foster on the State of the Program After Spring, Standout Players
-
2:56
Excerpt: DeShaun Foster on Recruiting Linemen in the Portal, Position Battles
-
1:30
Excerpt: DeShaun Foster on Standout Players This Spring
-
2:41
Excerpt: DeShaun Foster on Sunseri's Offense, Run Game, Bruins Drafted
-
1:15
Excerpt: DeShaun Foster on the State of the Defensive Line
-
0:50
2026 NFL Draft preview: Ranking college football's top 10 quarterback prospects Snapshot
-
1:52
Excerpt: DeShaun Foster on the Status of the Remaining QBs, Movement on the O-Line
-
1:25
Excerpt: DeShaun Foster on Coaching Shifts with the Portal, Personnel Updates
-
0:17
2025 NFL Draft Grades: Cowboys Select Jay Toia No. 217
-
0:28
2025 NFL Draft Grades: Browns Select Carson Schwesinger No. 33
-
2:02
Excerpt: DeShaun Foster on Bruins in the NFL Draft, Friday Night Lights Highlights
-
3:04
Excerpt: DeShaun Foster on Offensive Production, DL Personnel, NIL Distribution
-
1:19
Is Madden Iamaleava the QB of the future for UCLA? | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show
-
1:00
Latest portal intel on WR Trebor Pena | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show
-
2:08
Arkansas looks to recoup buyout from Madden Iamaleava | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show
-
0:49
Will UCLA pay the buyout for Madden Iamaleava?
-
1:08
How the Arkansas / Madden Iamaleava situation will effect NIL deals in the future
-
1:24
Why Arkansas is seeking to recoup NIL money from Madden Iamaleava
Top Bruins News
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
86.6
(132nd)
|
242.2
(47th)
|117th
|Def.
|
96.2
(6th)
|
244.7
(108th)
|39th
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBS Sports
|70
|—
Bruins Tickets
|vs
Sat, Aug 30 @ 11:00 pm
Rose Bowl
Los Angeles, CA