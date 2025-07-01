Skip to Main Content
Overall 5-7-0 • BIG10 3-6-0

UCLA Bruins

UCLA Bruins
  • Overall
    5-7-0
  • BIG10
    3-6-0
UCLA Bruins
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 11:00 pm ET |
FOX
vs Utah Utes (5-7)
  • Rose Bowl
Game Preview

Big Ten Standings

Team Conf Overall
OREG
 9-0 13-1
IND
 8-1 11-2
PSU
 8-1 13-3
OHIOST
 7-2 14-2
ILL
 6-3 10-3
IOWA
 6-3 8-5
MICH
 5-4 8-5
MINN
 5-4 8-5
USC
 4-5 7-6
RUT
 4-5 7-6
WASH
 4-5 6-7
NEB
 3-6 7-6
MICHST
 3-6 5-7
UCLA
 3-6 5-7
WISC
 3-6 5-7
NWEST
 2-7 4-8
MD
 1-8 4-8
PURDUE
 0-9 1-11
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
UTAH
Sat, Aug 30
11:00 pm
FOX
@
UNLV
Sat, Sep 6
8:00 pm
vs
NMEX
Fri, Sep 12
10:00 pm
@
NWEST
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
vs
PSU
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
@
MICHST
Sat, Oct 11
12:00 pm
vs
MD
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
@
IND
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
vs
NEB
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
@
OHIOST
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
vs
WASH
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
@
USC
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
Top Bruins News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 86.6
(132nd) 		242.2
(47th) 		117th
Def. 96.2
(6th) 		244.7
(108th) 		39th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 70
Full Rankings

