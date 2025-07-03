Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 8-6-0 • USA 6-2-0

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    8-6-0
  • USA
    6-2-0
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
ChevronDown
Next Game
Sat, Aug 23 @ 7:00 pm ET |
vs Sam Houston Bearkats (10-3)
  • Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
Game Preview

Conference USA Standings

Team Conf Overall
JAXST
 7-1 9-5
WKY
 6-2 8-6
SAMST
 6-2 10-3
LIB
 5-3 8-4
LATECH
 4-4 5-8
UTEP
 3-5 3-9
FIU
 3-5 4-8
NMEXST
 2-6 3-9
MTSU
 2-6 3-9
KENSAW
 2-6 2-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
SAMST
Sat, Aug 23
7:00 pm
vs
NAL
Sat, Aug 30
7:00 pm
ESP+
@
TOLEDO
Sat, Sep 6
7:00 pm
ESP+
vs
NEVADA
Sat, Sep 20
7:00 pm
@
MOST
Sat, Sep 27
7:00 pm
@
DE
Fri, Oct 3
7:00 pm
vs
FIU
Tue, Oct 14
8:00 pm
ESPU
@
LATECH
Tue, Oct 21
7:30 pm
vs
NMEXST
Sat, Nov 1
3:30 pm
vs
MTSU
Sat, Nov 15
3:30 pm
@
LSU
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
@
JAXST
Sat, Nov 29
2:00 pm
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: 49ers Select Upton Stout No. 100

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    Booth Recap: Western Kentucky at UTEP (2/27)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:51

    Inside College Football: Jacksonville State Claims Conference USA Championship Title

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    Several freshmen shine in Alabama's win over Western Kentucky

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    QB Bailey Zappe turning Western Kentucky around with his play

  • Image thumbnail
    0:00

    ALABAMA PICK SIX

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Breaking News: 5-Star OL Immanuel Iheanacho Commits To Oregon

  • Image thumbnail
    19:30

    Nebraska NEEDS Dylan Raiola To Live Up To Hype In 2nd Year | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    13:36

    Can Greg Schiano & Rutgers Level Up In 2025 | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    Alabama Continues Recruiting Hot Streak

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Big Commitments Coming In July

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    School Set To Make A Big Move In July

  • Image thumbnail
    3:01

    Breaking: 5-Star Edge Trenton Henderson Commits To LSU

  • Image thumbnail
    3:44

    Outlook For LSU After Landing 5-Star Edge Trenton Henderson

  • Image thumbnail
    3:01

    5-Star Edge Trenton Henderson Set To Make Commitment

  • Image thumbnail
    4:30

    Irish Illustrated Video Analysis: 2027 LB Ellis McGaskin Commits to Notre Dame

  • Image thumbnail
    7:14

    Irish Illustrated Video Analysis: Notre Dame Lands a Commitment From Top 50 Tight End Ian Premer

  • Image thumbnail
    2:37

    This Just In: Alabama Moves Up To No. 6 In 2026 247Sports Recruiting Rankings

  • Image thumbnail
    15:39

    Cincinnati Needs To Get To 7 Wins in 2025 | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

See All NCAAF Videos
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Top Hilltoppers News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 109.3
(118th) 		264.6
(25th) 		81st
Def. 221.2
(131st) 		176.0
(9th) 		97th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 81 3
Full Rankings

Hilltoppers Tickets

vs
SAMST
Sat, Aug 23 @ 7:00 pm
Houchens Industries L. T. Smith Stadium
Bowling Green, KY
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $21.24
View all Hilltoppers Tickets on Stubhub
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola