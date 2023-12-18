The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will try to continue their dominance of a former conference foe Monday when they face the Old Dominion Monarchs in the 2023 Famous Toastery Bowl. The Hilltoppers (7-5) won six of seven meetings with ODU (6-6) when both teams played in Conference USA. WKU was among the favorites to win that conference this season but had to win three of their final four games to earn a bowl bid and finish fourth. The Monarchs were third in the Sun Belt but kept almost every game close and closed the season with consecutive victories. Star WKU quarterback Austin Reed reportedly will sit this game out.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The latest Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion odds via SportsLine consensus list the Monarchs as 4.5-point favorites. The over/under for total points scored in the Famous Toastery Bowl is 51.5. Both those lines have seen significant movement since news broke of Reed's absence on Sunday.

WKU vs. ODU spread: Monarchs -4.5

WKU vs. ODU over/under: 51.5 points

WKU vs. ODU money line: Hilltoppers +165, Monarchs -199

WKU: 5-6 ATS this season

ODU: Allowed more than 250 passing yards in three of their past nine.

Why Old Dominion can cover

The Monarchs are 7-5 against the spread this season, 4-1 ATS after a victory, and could come into this one more motivated. This is just their third bowl appearance, and their only victory came in the 2016 Bahamas Bowl. Ten of ODU's 12 games this season have been decided by one score, with their only big loss coming against unbeaten Liberty. They battled to the end in a 30-27 loss to James Madison, unbeaten and ranked No. 25 at the time, at the end of October.

ODU quarterback Grant Wilson leads a balanced offense that should exploit a shaky WKU defense. The Hilltoppers allow 428 yards per game (117th in FBS) and 189.8 on the ground (123rd). Wilson has thrown for 2,026 yards and 16 touchdowns, and receivers Reymello Murphy and Kelby Williams both average more than 18 yards per catch. But running backs Kadarius Calloway and Keshawn Wicks, who have combined for 1,146 rushing yards, should lead the way. See which team to pick here.

Why Western Kentucky cover

The Hilltoppers have an average winning margin of 19 points in going 6-1 against ODU. They come off a 41-28 victory against Florida International and now with the line movement they're getting several points. The Hilltoppers score 29.8 points per game while the Monarchs average 22.9. All-CUSA receiver Malachi Corley is expected to play on Monday, giving WKU a big-play threat for quarterback Turner Helton, who will likely start.

Corley is a strong draft prospect and is shunning the advice of some to play in the game. He has 75 catches for 958 yards and a CUSA-leading 11 touchdowns. The Monarchs can't rush the passer or protect their own, posting just 15 sacks while yielding 61, five more than any other FBS team.

