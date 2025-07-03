Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 4:00 pm ET |
ESP+
vs Maine Black Bears (5-7)
- Williams Stadium
Schedule
Regular season
|vs
Sat, Aug 304:00 pm
ESP+
|@
|@
Sat, Sep 135:00 pm
ESP+
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
|vs
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
Top Flames News
Team Statistical Rankings
Rushing
Passing
Overall
|Off.
|
251.3
(3rd)
|
167.8
(123rd)
|38th
|Def.
|
154.8
(77th)
|
196.3
(35th)
|49th
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
Coaches
NR
—
|NR
|—
CBS Sports
68
5
|68
|5
