Overall 8-4-0 • USA 5-3-0

Liberty Flames

Liberty Flames
  • Overall
    8-4-0
  • USA
    5-3-0
Liberty Flames
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 4:00 pm ET |
ESP+
vs Maine Black Bears (5-7)
  • Williams Stadium
Game Preview

Conference USA Standings

Team Conf Overall
JAXST
 7-1 9-5
WKY
 6-2 8-6
SAMST
 6-2 10-3
LIB
 5-3 8-4
LATECH
 4-4 5-8
UTEP
 3-5 3-9
FIU
 3-5 4-8
NMEXST
 2-6 3-9
MTSU
 2-6 3-9
KENSAW
 2-6 2-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
ME
Sat, Aug 30
4:00 pm
ESP+
@
JAXST
Sat, Sep 6
12:00 pm
@
BGREEN
Sat, Sep 13
5:00 pm
ESP+
vs
JMAD
Sat, Sep 20
6:00 pm
@
ODU
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
@
UTEP
Wed, Oct 8
8:00 pm
vs
NMEXST
Tue, Oct 14
7:00 pm
vs
DE
Sat, Nov 1
3:30 pm
vs
MOST
Sat, Nov 8
1:00 pm
@
FIU
Sat, Nov 15
5:00 pm
@
LATECH
Sat, Nov 22
3:00 pm
vs
KENSAW
Sat, Nov 29
3:30 pm
Full Schedule
Top Flames News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 251.3
(3rd) 		167.8
(123rd) 		38th
Def. 154.8
(77th) 		196.3
(35th) 		49th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 68 5
Full Rankings

Flames Tickets

vs
ME
Sat, Aug 30 @ 4:00 pm
Williams Stadium
Lynchburg, VA
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $29.66
View all Flames Tickets on Stubhub