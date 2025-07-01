Skip to Main Content
Overall 6-7-0 • BIG10 4-5-0

Washington Huskies

Washington Huskies
  • Overall
    6-7-0
  • BIG10
    4-5-0
Washington Huskies
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 11:00 pm ET |
BTN
vs Colorado State Rams (8-5)
  • Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
Game Preview

Big Ten Standings

Team Conf Overall
OREG
 9-0 13-1
IND
 8-1 11-2
PSU
 8-1 13-3
OHIOST
 7-2 14-2
ILL
 6-3 10-3
IOWA
 6-3 8-5
MICH
 5-4 8-5
MINN
 5-4 8-5
USC
 4-5 7-6
RUT
 4-5 7-6
WASH
 4-5 6-7
NEB
 3-6 7-6
MICHST
 3-6 5-7
UCLA
 3-6 5-7
WISC
 3-6 5-7
NWEST
 2-7 4-8
MD
 1-8 4-8
PURDUE
 0-9 1-11
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
COLOST
Sat, Aug 30
11:00 pm
BTN
vs
DAVIS
Sat, Sep 6
11:00 pm
BTN
@
WASHST
Sat, Sep 20
7:30 pm
vs
OHIOST
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
@
MD
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
vs
RUT
Fri, Oct 10
9:00 pm
FS1
@
MICH
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
vs
ILL
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
@
WISC
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
vs
PURDUE
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
@
UCLA
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
vs
OREG
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 128.8
(100th) 		261.7
(32nd) 		60th
Def. 161.8
(86th) 		166.5
(2nd) 		28th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 55 1
Full Rankings

