Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 11:00 pm ET |
BTN
vs Colorado State Rams (8-5)
- Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
-
22:39
Can Demond Williams Elevate Washington To Big Ten Contenders | Cover 3 College Football Summer School
-
1:03
Early leans on teams that could make or miss the College Football Playoff
-
0:37
Breaking: 4-Star WR Mason James commits to Washington
-
0:47
What's the post-spring outlook for Washington?
-
0:50
We're buying stock in Washington in 2025
-
1:53
Previewing 4-Star RB Deshonne Redeaux's commitment | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show
-
1:28
Washington opens all spring practices to the public | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show
-
1:02
Washington has one of the best stadiums in college football
-
1:49
Breakout QB candidates to keep an eye on in 2025
-
0:57
Dezmen Roebuck could be one of the diamonds in the rough in this 2025 class | NSD 2025
-
1:17
Blair Angulo recaps Washington's 2025 class | NSD 2025
-
1:19
All signs CB Tacario Davis reunites with old Head Coach in Washington | Winter Portal Recap
-
0:53
WR Johntay Cook II commits to Washington
-
1:52
Latest portal intel on CB Tacario Davis | 247Sports College Football Show
-
0:11
Four TD catches for Washington's Giles Jackson not enough in Sun Bowl
-
0:13
That's a hat trick for Washington WR: Giles Jackson scores again vs. Louisville in Sun Bowl
-
0:12
Huskies' Jackson strikes again with 49-yard TD for Washington in Sun Bowl
-
0:14
Huge play for Huskies: Washington's first Sun Bowl TD a 40-yard bomb to Giles Jackson
-
0:15
MUST-SEE: Louisville strikes early in Sun Bowl with pick-six vs. Washington
-
0:43
Oregon shouldn't have much of an issue against Washington
Top Huskies News
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
128.8
(100th)
|
261.7
(32nd)
|60th
|Def.
|
161.8
(86th)
|
166.5
(2nd)
|28th
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBS Sports
|55
|1
Huskies Tickets
|vs
Sat, Aug 30 @ 11:00 pm
Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
Seattle, WA