Overall 4-8-0 • BIG10 2-7-0

Northwestern Wildcats

Northwestern Wildcats
  • Overall
    4-8-0
  • BIG10
    2-7-0
Northwestern Wildcats
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 12:00 pm ET |
ESPU
@ Tulane Green Wave (9-5)
  • Benson Field at Yulman Stadium
Game Preview

Big Ten Standings

Team Conf Overall
OREG
 9-0 13-1
IND
 8-1 11-2
PSU
 8-1 13-3
OHIOST
 7-2 14-2
ILL
 6-3 10-3
IOWA
 6-3 8-5
MICH
 5-4 8-5
MINN
 5-4 8-5
USC
 4-5 7-6
RUT
 4-5 7-6
WASH
 4-5 6-7
NEB
 3-6 7-6
MICHST
 3-6 5-7
UCLA
 3-6 5-7
WISC
 3-6 5-7
NWEST
 2-7 4-8
MD
 1-8 4-8
PURDUE
 0-9 1-11
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
TULANE
Sat, Aug 30
12:00 pm
ESPU
vs
WIL
Fri, Sep 5
7:30 pm
BTN
vs
OREG
Sat, Sep 13
12:00 pm
FOX
vs
UCLA
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
vs
LAMON
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
@
PSU
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
vs
PURDUE
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
@
NEB
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
@
USC
Fri, Nov 7
9:00 pm
FOX
vs
MICH
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
vs
MINN
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
@
ILL
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Preston Stone has the potential to flip Northwestern's offensive fortunes | 247Sports Ultimate College Football Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:46

    Best bets for Friday's games | Cover 3

  • Image thumbnail
    5:11

    Take the O/U on Northwestern's 4.5 win total? | Cover 3

  • Image thumbnail
    1:07

    College football's most impressive facilities in 2024, ranked snapshot

  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    QB Mike Wright transfers from Mississippi State to Northwestern | Cover 3

  • Image thumbnail
    3:37

    Evaluating Northwestern HC David Braun in Y1 | Cover 3

  • Image thumbnail
    0:38

    Big Ten football quarterback rankings snapshot

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    Ranking every Big Ten head football coach ahead of 2024 season snapshot

  • Image thumbnail
    2:22

    Big Ten Championship Game: Northwestern vs. Ohio State Preview (Late Kick Cut)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Week 12: Wisconsin @ Northwestern Preview (Late Kick Cut)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    No. 27 in the Top247 for 2020: 5-star OC Peter Skoronski

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    Tyler Morris - Nazareth Academy - IHSA 7A Semifinals

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Najee Story considering all his options

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Breaking News: 5-Star OL Immanuel Iheanacho Commits To Oregon

  • Image thumbnail
    19:30

    Nebraska NEEDS Dylan Raiola To Live Up To Hype In 2nd Year | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    13:36

    Can Greg Schiano & Rutgers Level Up In 2025 | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    Alabama Continues Recruiting Hot Streak

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Big Commitments Coming In July

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    School Set To Make A Big Move In July

  • Image thumbnail
    3:01

    Breaking: 5-Star Edge Trenton Henderson Commits To LSU

Top Wildcats News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 98.5
(123rd) 		185.9
(111th) 		130th
Def. 130.0
(36th) 		231.8
(88th) 		56th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 93
Full Rankings

