Overall 10-3-0 • SEC 6-2-0

Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee Volunteers
  • Overall
    10-3-0
  • SEC
    6-2-0
Tennessee Volunteers
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 12:00 pm ET |
ABC
vs Syracuse Orange (10-3)
  • Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Game Preview

SEC Standings

Team Conf Overall
TEXAS
 7-1 13-3
UGA
 6-2 11-3
TENN
 6-2 10-3
MIZZOU
 5-3 10-3
MISS
 5-3 10-3
BAMA
 5-3 9-4
LSU
 5-3 9-4
SC
 5-3 9-4
TXAM
 5-3 8-5
FLA
 4-4 8-5
ARK
 3-5 7-6
VANDY
 3-5 7-6
OKLA
 2-6 6-7
AUBURN
 2-6 5-7
UK
 1-7 4-8
MISSST
 0-8 2-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
CUSE
Sat, Aug 30
12:00 pm
ABC
vs
ETNST
Sat, Sep 6
3:30 pm
ESP+
vs
UGA
Sat, Sep 13
3:30 pm
ABC
vs
UAB
Sat, Sep 20
12:45 pm
SECN
@
MISSST
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
vs
ARK
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
@
BAMA
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
@
UK
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
vs
OKLA
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
vs
NMEXST
Sat, Nov 15
4:15 pm
SECN
@
FLA
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
vs
VANDY
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 226.5
(9th) 		221.0
(77th) 		15th
Def. 103.9
(10th) 		189.3
(29th) 		6th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 9 2
Coaches 8 2
CBS Sports 9 1
Full Rankings

