Overall 8-5-0 • MAC 4-4-0

Northern Illinois Huskies

  • Overall
    8-5-0
  • MAC
    4-4-0
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 3:30 pm ET |
ESP+
vs Holy Cross Crusaders (6-6)
  • Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium
Mid American Standings

Team Conf Overall
OHIO
 7-1 11-3
MIAOH
 7-1 9-5
BUFF
 6-2 9-4
BGREEN
 6-2 7-6
WMICH
 5-3 6-7
TOLEDO
 4-4 8-5
NILL
 4-4 8-5
AKRON
 3-5 4-8
EMICH
 2-6 5-7
CMICH
 2-6 4-8
BALLST
 2-6 3-9
KENTST
 0-8 0-12
Schedule

Regular season
vs
HOLY
Sat, Aug 30
3:30 pm
ESP+
@
MD
Fri, Sep 5
7:30 pm
BTN
@
MISSST
Sat, Sep 20
4:15 pm
SECN
vs
SDGST
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
vs
MIAOH
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
@
EMICH
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
@
OHIO
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
vs
BALLST
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
@
TOLEDO
Wed, Nov 5
TBA
@
UMASS
Wed, Nov 12
7:00 pm
vs
WMICH
Tue, Nov 18
7:00 pm
vs
KENTST
Fri, Nov 28
12:00 pm
Top Huskies News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 203.8
(16th) 		178.5
(118th) 		72nd
Def. 112.2
(17th) 		172.5
(5th) 		4th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 73 12
Full Rankings

Huskies Tickets

vs
HOLY
Sat, Aug 30 @ 3:30 pm
Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium
DeKalb, IL
