Overall 8-5-0 • BIG12 6-3-0

Baylor Bears

Baylor Bears
  • Overall
    8-5-0
  • BIG12
    6-3-0
Baylor Bears
Next Game
Fri, Aug 29 @ 8:00 pm ET |
FOX
vs Auburn Tigers (5-7)
  • McLane Stadium
Game Preview

Big 12 Standings

Team Conf Overall
ARIZST
 7-2 11-3
BYU
 7-2 11-2
IOWAST
 7-2 11-3
COLO
 7-2 9-4
BAYLOR
 6-3 8-5
TCU
 6-3 9-4
TXTECH
 6-3 8-5
KSTATE
 5-4 9-4
WVU
 5-4 6-7
KANSAS
 4-5 5-7
CINCY
 3-6 5-7
HOU
 3-6 4-8
UTAH
 2-7 5-7
ARIZ
 2-7 4-8
UCF
 2-7 4-8
OKLAST
 0-9 3-9
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
AUBURN
Fri, Aug 29
8:00 pm
FOX
@
SMU
Sat, Sep 6
12:00 pm
CW
vs
SAMF
Sat, Sep 13
12:00 pm
ESP+
vs
ARIZST
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
@
OKLAST
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
vs
KSTATE
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
@
TCU
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
@
CINCY
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
vs
UCF
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
vs
UTAH
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
@
ARIZ
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
vs
HOU
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Early leans on teams that could make or miss the College Football Playoff

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    How Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson can stand out this year | 247 Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    3:16

    Baylor receiver commit Ryelan Morris talks commitment to Bears

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Active coaches with the most NCAA tournament wins Snapshot

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Auburn at Baylor is one of the most anticipated out of conference games in 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    0:44

    Why 4-Star SAF Jordan Deck chose Baylor as one of his finalists | 247Sports Ultimate College Football Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    How the recently proposed CFP format changes could impact the Big 12 and ACC | 247Sports Ultimate College Football Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Iowa State is on upset alert against Baylor

  • Image thumbnail
    1:07

    Colorado rallies past Baylor in overtime, 38-31

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Baylor at Colorado game picks

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    Best bets for Baylor vs. Utah | Cover 3

  • Image thumbnail
    3:00

    Reaction to Dennis Dodd's Hot Seat Rankings | Cover 3

  • Image thumbnail
    4:59

    Is Baylor HC Dave Aranda on a hot seat? | Cover 3

  • Image thumbnail
    4:40

    Path for Dave Aranda to get off the hot seat | Cover 3

  • Image thumbnail
    2:22

    Top 3 College Football Coaches on the Hot Seat | Cover 3

  • Image thumbnail
    3:26

    Biggest drops in 2024 CBS Sports Coach Rankings | Cover 3

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Baylor's secondary must improve to repeat as Big 12 Champions

  • Image thumbnail
    2:42

    Baylor Caps 12-2 Season With Sugar Bowl Win (Late Kick Cut)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:28

    Week 11 Reaction: Baylor Rolls Over Oklahoma, 27-14 (Late Kick Cut)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Week 11 Preview: Oklahoma @ Baylor (Late Kick Cut)

See All NCAAF Videos
Top Bears News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 178.8
(42nd) 		261.3
(34th) 		20th
Def. 152.2
(72nd) 		233.3
(93rd) 		86th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 30 1
Full Rankings

Bears Tickets

vs
AUBURN
Fri, Aug 29 @ 8:00 pm
McLane Stadium
Waco, TX
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $179.82
View all Bears Tickets on Stubhub
