Overall 5-7-0 • SEC 2-6-0

Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers
  • Overall
    5-7-0
  • SEC
    2-6-0
Auburn Tigers
Next Game
Fri, Aug 29 @ 8:00 pm ET |
FOX
@ Baylor Bears (8-5)
  • McLane Stadium
Game Preview

SEC Standings

Team Conf Overall
TEXAS
 7-1 13-3
UGA
 6-2 11-3
TENN
 6-2 10-3
MIZZOU
 5-3 10-3
MISS
 5-3 10-3
BAMA
 5-3 9-4
LSU
 5-3 9-4
SC
 5-3 9-4
TXAM
 5-3 8-5
FLA
 4-4 8-5
ARK
 3-5 7-6
VANDY
 3-5 7-6
OKLA
 2-6 6-7
AUBURN
 2-6 5-7
UK
 1-7 4-8
MISSST
 0-8 2-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
BAYLOR
Fri, Aug 29
8:00 pm
FOX
vs
BALLST
Sat, Sep 6
7:30 pm
ESPU
vs
SALA
Sat, Sep 13
12:45 pm
SECN
@
OKLA
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
@
TXAM
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
vs
UGA
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
vs
MIZZOU
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
@
ARK
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
vs
UK
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
@
VANDY
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
vs
MERCER
Sat, Nov 22
2:00 pm
ESP+
vs
BAMA
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
Top Tigers News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 165.5
(62nd) 		263.9
(28th) 		28th
Def. 117.8
(27th) 		213.0
(52nd) 		32nd

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 66
Full Rankings

Tigers Tickets

@
BAYLOR
Fri, Aug 29 @ 8:00 pm
McLane Stadium
Waco, TX
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $179.82
View all Tigers Tickets on Stubhub
