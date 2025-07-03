Skip to Main Content
Overall 9-5-0 • MAC 7-1-0

Miami (OH) RedHawks

  • Overall
    9-5-0
  • MAC
    7-1-0
Miami (OH) RedHawks
Next Game
Thu, Aug 28 @ 9:00 pm ET |
BTN
@ Wisconsin Badgers (5-7)
  • Camp Randall Stadium
Game Preview

Mid American Standings

Team Conf Overall
OHIO
 7-1 11-3
MIAOH
 7-1 9-5
BUFF
 6-2 9-4
BGREEN
 6-2 7-6
WMICH
 5-3 6-7
TOLEDO
 4-4 8-5
NILL
 4-4 8-5
AKRON
 3-5 4-8
EMICH
 2-6 5-7
CMICH
 2-6 4-8
BALLST
 2-6 3-9
KENTST
 0-8 0-12
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
WISC
Thu, Aug 28
9:00 pm
BTN
@
RUT
Sat, Sep 6
3:30 pm
PEAC
vs
UNLV
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
vs
LINDEN
Sat, Sep 27
3:30 pm
ESP+
@
NILL
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
@
AKRON
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
vs
EMICH
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
vs
WMICH
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
@
OHIO
Tue, Nov 4
7:00 pm
vs
TOLEDO
Wed, Nov 12
7:00 pm
@
BUFF
Wed, Nov 19
7:00 pm
vs
BALLST
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
Top RedHawks News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 135.3
(91st) 		217.4
(80th) 		98th
Def. 137.1
(47th) 		193.5
(32nd) 		31st

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 59
Full Rankings

RedHawks Tickets

@
WISC
Thu, Aug 28 @ 9:00 pm
Camp Randall Stadium
Madison, WI
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $9.78
View all RedHawks Tickets on Stubhub
