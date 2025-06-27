Skip to Main Content
Overall 12-2-0 • AAC 8-0-0

  • Overall
    12-2-0
  • AAC
    8-0-0
Next Game
Fri, Aug 29 @ 6:00 pm ET |
vs Tarleton State Texans (10-4)
  • Blaik Field at Michie Stadium
Game Preview

American Athletic Standings

Team Conf Overall
ARMY
 8-0 12-2
TULANE
 7-1 9-5
NAVY
 6-2 10-3
MEMP
 6-2 11-2
ECU
 5-3 8-5
SFLA
 4-4 7-6
TXSA
 4-4 7-6
CHARLO
 4-4 5-7
NTEXAS
 3-5 6-7
RICE
 3-5 4-8
TEMPLE
 2-6 3-9
UAB
 2-6 3-9
FAU
 1-7 3-9
TULSA
 1-7 3-9
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
TRLST
Fri, Aug 29
6:00 pm
@
KSTATE
Sat, Sep 6
7:00 pm
ESPN
vs
NTEXAS
Sat, Sep 20
12:00 pm
@
ECU
Thu, Sep 25
7:30 pm
ESPN
@
UAB
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
vs
CHARLO
Sat, Oct 11
12:00 pm
@
TULANE
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
@
AF
Sat, Nov 1
12:00 pm
vs
TEMPLE
Sat, Nov 8
12:00 pm
vs
TULSA
Sat, Nov 22
12:00 pm
@
TXSA
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
@
NAVY
Sat, Dec 13
3:00 pm
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    Army LB Elo Modozie enters the transfer portal

  • Image thumbnail
    3:44

    Inside College Football: Army-Navy Tailgate: Army-Navy is the Game of the Year

  • Image thumbnail
    3:43

    Inside College Football: Army-Navy March On: Why is the Army-Navy Rivalry Important?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:36

    MUST SEE: Big man rumbles with fake punt for crucial Navy first down

  • Image thumbnail
    0:13

    MUST SEE: Army jump pass fools Navy for easy TD

  • Image thumbnail
    5:01

    CBS Booth Preview: No. 22 Army vs. Navy

  • Image thumbnail
    3:00

    Inside College Football: Army-Navy Special: What Makes Army Special?

  • Image thumbnail
    4:09

    Inside College Football: Army-Navy Special: What Should Be Expected From the Navy Midshipmen?

  • Image thumbnail
    3:27

    Inside College Football: Army-Navy Special: What Makes Army-Navy So Special?

  • Image thumbnail
    6:08

    Best Bets: Army vs. Navy

  • Image thumbnail
    4:39

    Why Army vs. Navy apparel will be elite | Cover 3

  • Image thumbnail
    6:11

    Keys to victory in Army vs. Navy | Cover 3

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Why Army QB Bryson Daily Stood Out This season | Cover 3

  • Image thumbnail
    3:15

    Inside College Football: Navy vs. Army Predictions

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    Notre Dame takes down Army, 49-14

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    Does Army stand a chance against Notre Dame?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:50

    Army's keys to an upset over Notre Dame

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Inside College Football: #6 Notre Dame Needs To Stay Cautious of #19 Army

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Inside College Football: #21 Army Rides Kanye Udoh to Victory

  • Image thumbnail
    3:33

    Inside College Football: Is it Too Little Too Late For Air Force?

Top Black Knights News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 300.5
(1st) 		80.6
(134th) 		73rd
Def. 112.0
(16th) 		185.9
(25th) 		8th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 21 2
Coaches 21 3
CBS Sports 20 1
Full Rankings

