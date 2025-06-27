0:52 Army LB Elo Modozie enters the transfer portal



3:44 Inside College Football: Army-Navy Tailgate: Army-Navy is the Game of the Year



3:43 Inside College Football: Army-Navy March On: Why is the Army-Navy Rivalry Important?



0:36 MUST SEE: Big man rumbles with fake punt for crucial Navy first down



0:13 MUST SEE: Army jump pass fools Navy for easy TD



5:01 CBS Booth Preview: No. 22 Army vs. Navy



3:00 Inside College Football: Army-Navy Special: What Makes Army Special?



4:09 Inside College Football: Army-Navy Special: What Should Be Expected From the Navy Midshipmen?



3:27 Inside College Football: Army-Navy Special: What Makes Army-Navy So Special?



6:08 Best Bets: Army vs. Navy



4:39 Why Army vs. Navy apparel will be elite | Cover 3



6:11 Keys to victory in Army vs. Navy | Cover 3



1:19 Why Army QB Bryson Daily Stood Out This season | Cover 3



3:15 Inside College Football: Navy vs. Army Predictions



1:41 Notre Dame takes down Army, 49-14



1:01 Does Army stand a chance against Notre Dame?



0:50 Army's keys to an upset over Notre Dame



1:51 Inside College Football: #6 Notre Dame Needs To Stay Cautious of #19 Army



1:21 Inside College Football: #21 Army Rides Kanye Udoh to Victory

