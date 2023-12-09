The 2023 Army-Navy Game will take center stage on CBS this Saturday as the only game on the Division-I college football schedule. Both programs are 5-6 on the season and Army can lock up its 10th Commander-in-Chief's Trophy with a win on Saturday, while a Navy win would lead to a three-way split and Air Force retaining. These two teams played a double-overtime thriller last season that Army won 20-17 and nine of the last 12 games in this rivalry have been decided by a single possession.

For the first time in history, the Army-Navy Game will be played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The Black Knights have won five of the last seven in the series and they're 2.5-point favorites in the Army vs. Navy odds, while the over/under is 28. Before making any Navy vs. Army picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine's Jimmie Kaylor.

Saturday's game can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with the must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

Kaylor is a NFL, college football, and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the college football landscape and has been cashing in big for the last two years.

Kaylor has been red-hot all season, going 77-31-2 overall on his college football best bets for SportsLine this season so far. He is up over 46.75 units, returning a profit of $4,675 for $100 bettors. Anyone who has followed his picks this season is way up.

Now Kaylor has dialed in on Army vs. Navy and just revealed his coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the college football odds and trends for the 2023 Army-Navy Game:

Army vs. Navy spread: Army -2.5

Army vs. Navy over/under: 28 points

Army vs. Navy money line: Army -145, Navy +122

Army vs. Navy picks: See picks here



Army vs. Navy streaming: Paramount+

Why Army can cover

The Black Knights got off to a hot start in 2023 with wins in two of their first three games but hit the mid-season skids with a five-game losing streak. However, they've responded by winning their last three games, including a 23-3 victory against a ranked Air Force squad that was favored by 18.5 points.

Quarterback Bryson Daily led the charge in that upset of Air Force with 170 yards on the ground and a pair of rushing touchdowns. He's now rushed for 347 yards and three scores during Army's winning streak and Army will be hoping that he can continue his best stretch of football this season. See picks at SportsLine.

Why Navy can cover

The Naval Academy also has a .500 record on the line on Saturday and it would be the first for the program since Ken Niumatalolo led the team to 11 wins in 2019. This is Brian Newberry's first season at the helm after Niumatalolo wasn't retained following last season and Newberry served the previous four seasons as the defensive coordinator at Navy.

The Midshipmen have won four of their last seven games, including a win as a 2.5-point underdog against UAB last month. Alex Tecza led the team in rushing with 724 yards and five touchdowns while Eli Heidenreich has proven to be the team's most versatile talent. Heidenreich has carried 27 times for 214 yards and a score while also catching 15 passes for 326 yards and four touchdowns. See picks at SportsLine.

How to make Army vs. Navy picks

Kaylor is leaning Over on the total, and he's found a critical x-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. You can see his picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Army vs. Navy in the 2023 Army-Navy Game, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the expert on a 77-31 roll on college football best bets, and find out, and don't forget to stream on Paramount+.