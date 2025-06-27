Skip to Main Content
Overall 10-3-0 • AAC 6-2-0

Navy Midshipmen

Navy Midshipmen
  • Overall
    10-3-0
  • AAC
    6-2-0
Navy Midshipmen
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 12:00 pm ET |
vs VMI Keydets (1-11)
  • Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
Game Preview

American Athletic Standings

Team Conf Overall
ARMY
 8-0 12-2
TULANE
 7-1 9-5
NAVY
 6-2 10-3
MEMP
 6-2 11-2
ECU
 5-3 8-5
SFLA
 4-4 7-6
TXSA
 4-4 7-6
CHARLO
 4-4 5-7
NTEXAS
 3-5 6-7
RICE
 3-5 4-8
TEMPLE
 2-6 3-9
UAB
 2-6 3-9
FAU
 1-7 3-9
TULSA
 1-7 3-9
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
VMI
Sat, Aug 30
12:00 pm
vs
UAB
Sat, Sep 6
3:30 pm
@
TULSA
Sat, Sep 13
8:00 pm
ESP+
vs
RICE
Sat, Sep 27
3:30 pm
vs
AF
Sat, Oct 4
12:00 pm
@
TEMPLE
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
vs
FAU
Sat, Oct 25
3:30 pm
@
NTEXAS
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
@
ND
Sat, Nov 8
7:30 pm
NBC
vs
SFLA
Sat, Nov 15
12:00 pm
@
MEMP
Thu, Nov 27
7:30 pm
ESPN
vs
ARMY
Sat, Dec 13
3:00 pm
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    2:04

    Army vs. Navy Takeaways | Cover 3

  • Image thumbnail
    3:44

    Inside College Football: Army-Navy Tailgate: Army-Navy is the Game of the Year

  • Image thumbnail
    3:43

    Inside College Football: Army-Navy March On: Why is the Army-Navy Rivalry Important?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:36

    MUST SEE: Big man rumbles with fake punt for crucial Navy first down

  • Image thumbnail
    0:19

    Navy goes to the air for first-half lead over No. 22 Army

  • Image thumbnail
    5:01

    CBS Booth Preview: No. 22 Army vs. Navy

  • Image thumbnail
    3:00

    Inside College Football: Army-Navy Special: What Makes Army Special?

  • Image thumbnail
    4:09

    Inside College Football: Army-Navy Special: What Should Be Expected From the Navy Midshipmen?

  • Image thumbnail
    3:27

    Inside College Football: Army-Navy Special: What Makes Army-Navy So Special?

  • Image thumbnail
    6:08

    Best Bets: Army vs. Navy

  • Image thumbnail
    4:39

    Why Army vs. Navy apparel will be elite | Cover 3

  • Image thumbnail
    6:11

    Keys to victory in Army vs. Navy | Cover 3

  • Image thumbnail
    3:31

    How The Oldest Former Navy Football Player Alive Stays Fit at 104

  • Image thumbnail
    3:15

    Inside College Football: Navy vs. Army Predictions

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Notre Dame takes down Navy, 51-14

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    CFB Week 9 Highlights: No. 12 Notre Dame vs No. 24 Navy (10/26)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    How real is the playoff hype at Navy? | 247Sports College Football Show

  • Image thumbnail
    3:39

    Best bets for Notre Dame vs. Navy | Cover 3

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Inside College Football: Does #12 Notre Dame Have Too Many Weapons Against #24 Navy?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Does Navy have a shot against Notre Dame?

Top Midshipmen News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 247.8
(6th) 		123.8
(132nd) 		83rd
Def. 156.1
(78th) 		212.8
(51st) 		65th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 26
Coaches 27
CBS Sports 39 6
Full Rankings

