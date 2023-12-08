With the playing of the annual football rivalry game between Army and Navy comes the recognition of Scholar-Athletes, presented by USAA, from the pair of service academies. Black Knights linebacker Leo Lowin and Midshipmen kicker Evan Warren have claimed the honors for 2023, with Warren receiving the recognition for the second straight year as the academies gear up for their latest feud on the gridiron.

Lowin has been a disruptive force on Army's defense in 2023, forcing four fumbles en route to racking up 41 total tackles and three sacks on the season. The senior engineering management major from Austin, Texas, has maintained a 3.92 GPA and made the Dean's list every semester since arriving to the academy. Off the field, Lowin has also helped spearhead a partnership with Team IMPACT, a non-profit that allows children with serious health issues to become honorary members of college athletic teams.

Warren, who is 6 of 6 in extra point attempts and 2 of 5 in field goal attempts for the Mids in 2023, holds a 4.0 GPA in repeating as a Scholar-Athlete. Warren has handled kickoffs for Navy over the past three years and totaled 1,400 kickoff yards this season entering the rivalry matchup. The senior political science major from Finksburg, Maryland, is part of the academy's honors program and was a Rhodes Scholar finalist earlier in the year.

Army and Navy will play their historic rivalry game at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The game will be broadcast on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount + with Showtime, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free).