Big Ten Media Days are set commence this week, putting a bow on college football's talking season as the league's 18 teams descend upon Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, to discuss the upcoming season and all the change it brings.

Though Ohio State has dominated a lot of preseason talk, the Big Ten's newcomers will take center stage during their first major media appearance as members of the conference. Representatives from Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA will outline expectations and provide a lookahead for their inaugural seasons.

Elsewhere, Michigan will field plenty of questions as it sets forth without coach Jim Harbaugh, who left for the NFL after leading the Wolverines to a 15-0 season capped by their first national title since the BCS era began. New coach and former offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will replace him at the podium and on the sidelines.

He's not the only new face taking over a Big Ten program this fall. Michigan State's Jonathan Smith, UCLA's DeShaun Foster and Indiana's Curt Cignetti are entering their first season at Big Ten schools, while Northwestern's David Braun faces his first media days slate as a full-time coach.

Below is the full list of participants who will make the rounds beginning on Tuesday, and be sure to scroll below the schedule for in-depth coverage from 2024 Big Ten Media Days. All times below Eastern.

Tuesday, July 23

Commissioner Tony Petitti (11 a.m.)

Illinois (11:30 a.m.) -- Bret Bielema | WR Pat Bryant, LB Seth Coleman, LB Gabe Jacas

Rutgers (11:45 a.m.) -- Greg Schiano | RB Kyle Monangai, LB Tyreem Powell, LB Mohamed Toure

Wisconsin (Noon) -- Luke Fickell | LB Jake Chaney, OT Jack Nelson, DB Hunter Wohler

Northwestern (12:15 p.m.) -- David Braun | WR A.J. Henning, LB Xander Mueller, RB Cam Porter

Purdue (12:30 p.m.) -- Ryan Walters | QB Hudson Card, C Gus Hartwig, LB Kydran Jenkins

Ohio State (12:45 p.m.) -- Ryan Day | DB Denzel Burke, WR Emeka Egbuka, DE Jack Sawyer

Wednesday, July 24

UCLA (11:30 a.m.) -- DeShaun Foster | QB Ethan Garbers, LB Oluwafemi Oladejo, DL Jay Toia

Iowa (11:45 a.m.) -- Kirk Ferentz | LB Jay Higgins, TE Luke Lachey, DB Quinn Schulte

Michigan State (Noon) -- Jonathan Smith | RB Nathan Carter, DB Dillon Tatum, TE Jack Velling

USC (12:15 p.m.) -- Lincoln Riley | OL Jonah Monheim, QB Miller Moss, DB Kamari Ramsey

Nebraska (12:30 p.m.) -- Matt Rhule | DB Isaac Gifford, DL Ty Robinson, C Ben Scott

Penn State (12:45 p.m.) -- James Franklin | DE Dvon J-Thomas, DB Jaylen Reed, TE Tyler Warren

Thursday, July 25

Oregon (11:30 a.m.) -- Dan Lanning | LB Jeffrey Bassa, TE Terrance Ferguson, QB Dillon Gabriel

Minnesota (11:45 a.m.) -- P.J. Fleck | QB Max Brosmer, LB Cody Lindenberg, RB Darius Taylor

Maryland (Noon) -- Mike Locksley | WR Tai Felton, LB Ruben Hyppolite II, DL Jordan Phillips

Washington (12:15 p.m.) -- Jedd Fisch | LB Carson Bruener, RB Jonah Coleman, DB Kamren Fabiculanan

Indiana (12:30 p.m.) -- Curt Cignetti | RB Justice Ellison, LB Aiden Fisher, OL Mike Katic

Michigan (12:45 p.m.) -- Sherrone Moore | TE Max Bredson, RB Donovan Edwards, DB Makari Paige

