Oregon announced its presence in the Big Ten with a quite a quack on Tuesday in Indianapolis amid the start of Big Ten Media Days. A large -- apparently inflatable -- duck was spotted floating on the White River not far from Lucas Oil Stadium, where the league is congregating this week to mark the beginning of a new era for the conference.

The duck, which is adorned in Oregon's colors, towered over a nearby bridge and made for a jarring reminder of the league's changing composition. Oregon is among four new Big Ten members joining the conference from the Pac-12 along with USC, UCLA and Washington. But, as of Tuesday morning, it was the only one of the four bold enough to launch an inflatable mascot on the river.

Oregon won't be taking its turn at the three-day event until Thursday when coach Dan Lanning and a trio of players represent the program. It's unclear if the duck plans to remain in the river for the duration of the event.

Perhaps it won't be the mascot's only appearance in the city this season. In the Big Ten's unofficial media poll released Monday, Oregon finished second behind Ohio State. The top two teams in the league standings will reconvene at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 7 for the conference championship game. With former UCF and Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel taking over for Bo Nix and joining a loaded roster, Oregon has legitimate league title aspirations during its first year in the league.