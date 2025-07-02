Skip to Main Content
Overall 14-2-0 • BIG10 7-2-0

Ohio State Buckeyes
  • Overall
    14-2-0
  • BIG10
    7-2-0
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 12:00 pm ET |
FOX
vs Texas Longhorns (13-3)
  • Ohio Stadium
Game Preview

Big Ten Standings

Team Conf Overall
OREG
 9-0 13-1
IND
 8-1 11-2
PSU
 8-1 13-3
OHIOST
 7-2 14-2
ILL
 6-3 10-3
IOWA
 6-3 8-5
MICH
 5-4 8-5
MINN
 5-4 8-5
USC
 4-5 7-6
RUT
 4-5 7-6
WASH
 4-5 6-7
NEB
 3-6 7-6
MICHST
 3-6 5-7
UCLA
 3-6 5-7
WISC
 3-6 5-7
NWEST
 2-7 4-8
MD
 1-8 4-8
PURDUE
 0-9 1-11
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
TEXAS
Sat, Aug 30
12:00 pm
FOX
vs
GRAM
Sat, Sep 6
3:30 pm
BTN
vs
OHIO
Sat, Sep 13
7:00 pm
PEAC
@
WASH
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
vs
MINN
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
@
ILL
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
@
WISC
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
vs
PSU
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
@
PURDUE
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
vs
UCLA
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
vs
RUT
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
@
MICH
Sat, Nov 29
12:00 pm
FOX
Full Schedule
Top Buckeyes News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 166.4
(59th) 		263.0
(29th) 		28th
Def. 87.6
(3rd) 		167.0
(3rd) 		1st

Bucknuts Morning 5

uploads-2f1569352661420-gl4pf7q6c7f-4c6d9c761df7837f2dc6ddbe0ee82c13-2fmorning5.jpg
Recruiting fireworks ahead for Buckeyes?
All Podcasts

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 1 5
Coaches 1 6
CBS Sports 1 5
Full Rankings

