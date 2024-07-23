The Big Ten Championship Game will remain in Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium through 2028, commissioner Tony Petitti announced Tuesday morning during his opening remarks at Big Ten Media Days. That's notable, since 2024 was the last year on the league's current contract with Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Big Ten also recently expanded its geographical footprint to include a wide swath of the West Coast, with Oregon, USC, UCLA and Washington joining the fold for the 2024 season and beyond. Petitti did note that, though the game will remain in Indianapolis for the next four years, the Big Ten is open to exploring other venues around the country to reflect the conference's wider influence.

The Big Ten Championship Game has been held in Lucas Oil Stadium since its inception in 2011, when the conference's ranks swelled to 12 teams with the addition of Nebraska. The last 10 installments have seen the winners of the West and East Divisions face off with the title on the line but, as most leagues have done in the realignment era, the Big Ten is doing away with the divisional format in 2024 and will instead pit the top two teams in the overall standings against one another to determine a champion at year's end.

Ohio State is a heavy favorite to climb back to conference's mountaintop for the first time since 2020, while newcomer Oregon is a trendy pick to face the Buckeyes in Indianapolis. CBS will broadcast the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game, live from Lucas Oil Stadium, on Dec. 7.