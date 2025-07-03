Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 7-6-0 • BIG10 3-6-0

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska Cornhuskers
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    7-6-0
  • BIG10
    3-6-0
Nebraska Cornhuskers
ChevronDown
Next Game
Thu, Aug 28 @ 9:00 pm ET |
ESPN
@ Cincinnati Bearcats (5-7)
  • GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Game Preview

Big Ten Standings

Team Conf Overall
OREG
 9-0 13-1
IND
 8-1 11-2
PSU
 8-1 13-3
OHIOST
 7-2 14-2
ILL
 6-3 10-3
IOWA
 6-3 8-5
MICH
 5-4 8-5
MINN
 5-4 8-5
USC
 4-5 7-6
RUT
 4-5 7-6
WASH
 4-5 6-7
NEB
 3-6 7-6
MICHST
 3-6 5-7
UCLA
 3-6 5-7
WISC
 3-6 5-7
NWEST
 2-7 4-8
MD
 1-8 4-8
PURDUE
 0-9 1-11
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
CINCY
Thu, Aug 28
9:00 pm
ESPN
vs
AKRON
Sat, Sep 6
7:30 pm
BTN
vs
HOUBP
Sat, Sep 13
12:00 pm
FS1
vs
MICH
Sat, Sep 20
3:30 pm
vs
MICHST
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
@
MD
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
@
MINN
Fri, Oct 17
8:00 pm
FOX
vs
NWEST
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
vs
USC
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
@
UCLA
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
@
PSU
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
vs
IOWA
Fri, Nov 28
12:00 pm
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    19:30

    Nebraska NEEDS Dylan Raiola To Live Up To Hype In 2nd Year | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Breaking News: 3-Star TE Luke Sorensen Commits To Nebraska

  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    2027 QB Trae Taylor | Battle of the Boneyard Highlights

  • Image thumbnail
    0:27

    Nebraska has the easiest schedule in the Big Ten in 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    What's in store for Nebraska in year two with Dylan Raiola at the helm? | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    3:20

    Top Takeaways from the Battle of the Boneyard 7v7

  • Image thumbnail
    2:19

    Nebraska quarterback commit Trae Taylor shines at Battle at the Boneyard event

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    2025 CFB Season Week 4: Michigan Big Ten Opener Features Road Trip to Nebraska

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    Nebraska could be a playoff contender in 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Latest intel on 4-Star OT Kelvin Obot | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    What's the post-spring outlook for Nebraska?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    What 4-Star QB Trae Taylor's commitment means for Nebraska

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Evaluating 4-Star 2027 QB Trae Taylor

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    WATCH: 4-Star 2027 QB Trae Taylor commits to Nebraska

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    Raiola, Husker veterans taking on bigger leadership role

  • Image thumbnail
    0:18

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: Giants Select Thomas Fidone II No. 219

  • Image thumbnail
    0:20

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: Eagles Select Ty Robinson No. 111

  • Image thumbnail
    3:29

    Husker247 3-minute drill: Leaders emerging, new Husker GM speaks

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    Nebraska linebacker Jacob Bower recounts earning scholarship

  • Image thumbnail
    1:11

    Navy SEALs help Huskers foster leadership

See All NCAAF Videos
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Top Cornhuskers News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 130.3
(98th) 		227.7
(65th) 		94th
Def. 101.2
(8th) 		216.7
(66th) 		18th

Husker247 Podcast

uploads-2f1550609801102-w69g9xp2l2l-fe4409a8ebdd6465b041e6f6b070a5c7-2fpodcast-husker247.png
Husker247 Podcast: Sizing up recruiting and an odd offseason
All Podcasts

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 49 7
Full Rankings

Cornhuskers Tickets

@
CINCY
Thu, Aug 28 @ 9:00 pm
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Kansas City, MO
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $78.00
View all Cornhuskers Tickets on Stubhub
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola