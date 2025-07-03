1:50 Breaking News: 5-Star OL Immanuel Iheanacho Commits To Oregon



19:30 Nebraska NEEDS Dylan Raiola To Live Up To Hype In 2nd Year | Cover 3 College Football Summer School



13:36 Can Greg Schiano & Rutgers Level Up In 2025 | Cover 3 College Football Summer School



2:31 Alabama Continues Recruiting Hot Streak



1:43 Big Commitments Coming In July



1:57 School Set To Make A Big Move In July



3:01 Breaking: 5-Star Edge Trenton Henderson Commits To LSU



3:44 Outlook For LSU After Landing 5-Star Edge Trenton Henderson



3:01 5-Star Edge Trenton Henderson Set To Make Commitment



4:30 Irish Illustrated Video Analysis: 2027 LB Ellis McGaskin Commits to Notre Dame



7:14 Irish Illustrated Video Analysis: Notre Dame Lands a Commitment From Top 50 Tight End Ian Premer



2:37 This Just In: Alabama Moves Up To No. 6 In 2026 247Sports Recruiting Rankings



15:39 Cincinnati Needs To Get To 7 Wins in 2025 | Cover 3 College Football Summer School



1:30 NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly



0:51 Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School



22:34 Arkansas Must Win Half Their SEC Games In 2025 | Cover 3 College Football Summer School



19:09 Can Texas A&M Win 9 Games In 2025 | Cover 3 College Football Summer School



0:20 BREAKING: 4-star TE JC Anderson Commits to Ole Miss



20:49 West Virginia NEEDS To Make A Bowl Game With New-Look Roster | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

