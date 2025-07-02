Skip to Main Content
Overall 10-4-0 • ACC 7-1-0

  • Overall
    10-4-0
  • ACC
    7-1-0
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 7:30 pm ET |
ABC
vs LSU Tigers (9-4)
  • Memorial Stadium
Game Preview

ACC Standings

Team Conf Overall
SMU
 8-0 11-3
CLEM
 7-1 10-4
MIAMI
 6-2 10-3
CUSE
 5-3 10-3
LVILLE
 5-3 9-4
GATECH
 5-3 7-6
DUKE
 5-3 9-4
VATECH
 4-4 6-7
BC
 4-4 7-6
NCST
 3-5 6-7
PITT
 3-5 7-6
UVA
 3-5 5-7
UNC
 3-5 6-7
CAL
 2-6 6-7
WAKE
 2-6 4-8
STNFRD
 2-6 3-9
FSU
 1-7 2-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
LSU
Sat, Aug 30
7:30 pm
ABC
vs
TROY
Sat, Sep 6
3:30 pm
ACCN
@
GATECH
Sat, Sep 13
12:00 pm
vs
CUSE
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
@
UNC
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
@
BC
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
vs
SMU
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
vs
DUKE
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
vs
FSU
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
@
LVILLE
Fri, Nov 14
8:00 pm
ESPN
vs
FUR
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
@
SC
Sat, Nov 29
12:00 pm
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    LSU at Clemson is one of the most anticipated games of 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Is Clemson Football Headed Back to National Prominence?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Clemson's Cade Klubnik Praises Loyalty in College Football

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    Can Clemson return to the top of the sport?

  • Image thumbnail
    22:00

    "Anything Below 11-1 For Clemson Feels Like Disappointment"| Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    0:50

    Josh Pate ranks Cade Klubnik the best QB in the ACC this season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    Clemson needs to address the defense if they want to find success in 2025 | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    Leo Delaney is a Dabo Swinney culture fit at Clemson | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    WATCH: 4-Star IOL Leo Delaney commits to Clemson | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    Leo Delaney's impact on Clemson's 2026 class | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    Clemson emerging as favorite for 4-Star IOL Leo Delaney | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    Why Cade Klubnik is a Top 5 Returning QB

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Where would Dabo Swinney rank with another CFP title?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    Why Cade Klubnik could potentially be the 2025 Heisman Winner | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Bryce Perry-Wright ascends to 5-Star status in latest 2026 rankings | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Joey O'Brien leaps to 5-Star status as the No. 30 prospect in the 2026 class | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Darius Gray moves up to the No. 16 prospect in latest 2026 rankings update | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Cederian Morgan moves up to the No. 11 prospect in latest 2026 rankings update | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal

  • Image thumbnail
    2:46

    Cade Klubnik and Antonio Williams primed to be one of CFB's top QB/WR duos | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Clemson is Josh Pate's number one ranked team post-spring

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 173.4
(48th) 		278.5
(15th) 		12th
Def. 160.6
(84th) 		213.5
(53rd) 		69th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 14 1
Coaches 11 2
CBS Sports 13 3
Tigers Tickets

vs
LSU
Sat, Aug 30 @ 7:30 pm
Memorial Stadium
Clemson, SC
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $303.10
View all Tigers Tickets on Stubhub