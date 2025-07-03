Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 5-7-0 • MWC 3-4-0

Air Force Falcons

Air Force Falcons
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    5-7-0
  • MWC
    3-4-0
Air Force Falcons
ChevronDown
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 3:30 pm ET |
vs Bucknell Bison (6-6)
  • Falcon Stadium
Game Preview

Mountain West Standings

Team Conf Overall
BOISE
 7-0 12-2
UNLV
 6-1 11-3
COLOST
 6-1 8-5
FRESNO
 4-3 6-7
SJST
 3-4 7-6
NMEX
 3-4 5-7
HAWAII
 3-4 5-7
UTAHST
 3-4 4-8
AF
 3-4 5-7
SDGST
 2-5 3-9
WYO
 2-5 3-9
NEVADA
 0-7 3-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
BUCK
Sat, Aug 30
3:30 pm
@
UTAHST
Sat, Sep 13
9:45 pm
FS1
vs
BOISE
Sat, Sep 20
7:00 pm
vs
HAWAII
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
@
NAVY
Sat, Oct 4
12:00 pm
@
UNLV
Sat, Oct 11
3:30 pm
vs
WYO
Sat, Oct 18
3:30 pm
vs
ARMY
Sat, Nov 1
12:00 pm
@
SJST
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
@
UCONN
Sat, Nov 15
12:00 pm
vs
NMEX
Sat, Nov 22
7:00 pm
@
COLOST
Fri, Nov 28
TBA
FS1
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Inside College Football: #21 Army Rides Kanye Udoh to Victory

  • Image thumbnail
    3:33

    Inside College Football: Is it Too Little Too Late For Air Force?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Inside College Football: Colorado State Pulls Out Victory at Air Force Since 2002

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    Inside College Football: Navy vs Air Force Week Six Predictions

  • Image thumbnail
    4:25

    Best bets for Navy vs. Air Force | Cover 3

  • Image thumbnail
    3:18

    Inside College Football: What's New With the Air Force Falcons?

  • Image thumbnail
    4:03

    College football fall camp buzz | Cover 3

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    No. 19 Boise State vs. Air Force Recap

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Breaking News: 5-Star OL Immanuel Iheanacho Commits To Oregon

  • Image thumbnail
    19:30

    Nebraska NEEDS Dylan Raiola To Live Up To Hype In 2nd Year | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    13:36

    Can Greg Schiano & Rutgers Level Up In 2025 | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    School Set To Make A Big Move In July

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    Alabama Continues Recruiting Hot Streak

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Big Commitments Coming In July

  • Image thumbnail
    3:44

    Outlook For LSU After Landing 5-Star Edge Trenton Henderson

  • Image thumbnail
    3:01

    Breaking: 5-Star Edge Trenton Henderson Commits To LSU

  • Image thumbnail
    3:01

    5-Star Edge Trenton Henderson Set To Make Commitment

  • Image thumbnail
    4:30

    Irish Illustrated Video Analysis: 2027 LB Ellis McGaskin Commits to Notre Dame

  • Image thumbnail
    7:14

    Irish Illustrated Video Analysis: Notre Dame Lands a Commitment From Top 50 Tight End Ian Premer

  • Image thumbnail
    2:37

    This Just In: Alabama Moves Up To No. 6 In 2026 247Sports Recruiting Rankings

See All NCAAF Videos

Top Falcons News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 224.0
(10th) 		89.8
(133rd) 		124th
Def. 153.4
(73rd) 		188.5
(27th) 		40th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 106 1
Full Rankings

Falcons Tickets

vs
BUCK
Sat, Aug 30 @ 3:30 pm
Falcon Stadium
Colorado Springs, CO
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $34.67
View all Falcons Tickets on Stubhub