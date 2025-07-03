Next Game
vs Bucknell Bison (6-6)
- Falcon Stadium
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
|@
|vs
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
|@
Fri, Nov 28TBA
FS1
Top Falcons News
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
224.0
(10th)
|
89.8
(133rd)
|124th
|Def.
|
153.4
(73rd)
|
188.5
(27th)
|40th
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBS Sports
|106
|1
