The 2023 college football season continues on CBS Sports Network in Week 12 with five games scheduled, including some pivotal matchups across the Mountain West. The MAC was under the spotlight on Tuesday when Eastern Michigan topped Akron in a double-overtime thriller. It was a critical win for the Eagles, who are trying to reach a third-straight bowl game under coach Chris Creighton.

The slate continues on Saturday with four games across the network. It all starts with Army hosting Coastal Carolina. Following the conclusion of that game, UNLV travels to Air Force for a matchup between the top teams in the Mountain West.

Rounding out the schedule, Boise State travels to Logan, Utah, to face Utah State. The final game on the slate features a battle of in-state rivals San Jose State and San Diego State. The Spartans have been one of the hottest teams in the country following a slow start to the season, winning four consecutive games under coach Brett Brennan.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

San Diego State at San Jose State



Date: Saturday, Nov. 18 | Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: San Jose State -14.5 | Will the Spartans cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 12 projections here

San Diego State coach Brady Hoke will coach his final road game before retirment when his team travels to Northern California to face San Jose State. Last weekend, Hoke announced he will call it a career following the conclusion of the season. With the Aztecs sitting at 3-7, a bowl game is out of the question. On the other side, San Jose State could sneak into the conference title game by running the table and getting some help along the way. The Spartans started Mountain West play 0-2 before firing off wins over New Mexico, Utah State, Hawai'i and Fresno State. Veteran quarterback Chevan Cordero has thrown multiple touchdown passes in all four games of the win streak.