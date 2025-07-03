Last Game
- Nationals Park
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
|@
Postponed
|@
|@
|@
|@
Fri, Jul 47:10 pm
GDTV
|@
|@
Sun, Jul 61:40 pm
GDTV
|vs
|vs
-
1:07
Highlights: Tigers at Nationals (7/3)
-
1:02
Highlights: Tigers at Nationals - Game 2 (7/2)
-
1:45
This Just In: MLB Reveals 2025 All-Star Game Starters
-
0:49
Highlights: Tigers at Nationals - Game 1 (7/2)
-
1:30
MLB Power Rankings: AL Cy Young Favorite Tarik Skubal With 13 Strike Out Performance Last Night
-
1:51
Highlights: Twins at Tigers (6/29)
-
1:26
MLB Trade Deadline: Moves Tigers Should Make to Solidify World Series Contention
-
1:45
MLB Power Rankings: Top 3 Matchup Begins Tonight in LA
-
1:01
Tigers Tarik Skubal Coming off Complete Game
-
0:54
Highlights: Giants At Tigers
-
0:54
Highlights: Giants at Tigers (5/28)
-
0:56
MLB Power Rankings: Four AL Central Teams in Top 14 of Rankings
-
8:57
Must-Add Waiver Wire Options! AJ Smith-Shawver or Gunnar Hoglund?
-
1:59
Highlights: Tigers at Angels (5/2)
-
8:58
Bullpen Mayhem & Logan Gilbert Replacements!
-
8:57
Week 6 Sleepers & Two-Start Pitchers!
-
11:03
Add Reese Olson or Andrew Heaney?
-
1:16
Highlights: Padres at Tigers (4/23)
-
1:43
Highlights: Yankees at Tigers (4/8)
-
8:45
Are These Four Players Breaking Out?
-
Tigers' Dietrich Enns: Hit hard vs. Nats
Enns (1-1) took the loss Thursday against the Nationals, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out three.
After turning in five shutout innings against the A's in his first start this year, it was a different story for Enns his second time out. The Nats jumped on the left-hander for five runs in the first inning, capped by a three-run Paul DeJong homer. With Reese Olson (finger) slated to rejoin the Tigers' rotation Friday, Enns will likely return to Triple-A.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Tigers' Tyler Owens: Back in minors
The Tigers optioned Owens to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.
Owens was brought up from the minor leagues to replace the injured Sawyer Gipson-Long (neck), but after giving up a run during his inning of work Wednesday against the Nationals, he'll head right back to Triple-A. Bailey Horn, the Tigers' 27th man during Wednesday's doubleheader, will remain with the big club to fill the open roster spot.... See More ... See Less
-
Tigers' Bailey Horn: Sticking with Tigers
Horn will remain in the Tigers' bullpen after serving as the team's 27th man during Wednesday's doubleheader.
Horn wasn't used in either game of Wednesday's twin bill versus Washington, so the Tigers will gain a fresh bullpen arm by keeping him on the active roster. Tyler Owens will head down to Toledo instead in order to create roster space for Horn.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
Tigers' Colt Keith: Doubles twice in twin bill
Keith went 4-for-6 with two doubles, one RBI and one run scored across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Nationals.
Keith tallied three hits in Game 1 and then added a pinch-hit, RBI double in the sixth inning of Game 2. The 23-year-old is riding a modest five-game hitting streak and has hit safely in nine of his past 11 games overall, with the latter stretch including five extra-base hits, six RBI and seven runs scored. For the season, he's slashing .258/.339/.418 with six home runs, 26 RBI and 36 runs scored across 257 plate appearances.... See More ... See Less
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Productive in twin bill
Torkelson went 3-for-8 with a home run, a double, a walk, two RBI and three runs scored across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Nationals.
Torkelson smacked a solo homer in Game 1 and got the Tigers on the board with an RBI double in the fourth inning of Game 2. The first baseman has now hit safely in seven of his past eight games, a stretch that includes five extra-base hits, four RBI and eight runs scored. For the season, he's slashing .234/.336/.485 with 18 home runs, 52 RBI, 49 runs scored and one stolen base across 342 plate appearances.... See More ... See Less
-
Tigers' Jack Flaherty: Strikes out nine in no-decision
Flaherty did not factor into the decision in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Nationals. He allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out nine over five innings.
Flaherty allowed two runs in the first inning but mostly settled in from there, generating 16 whiffs on 97 pitches and notching nine strikeouts for the fourth time this season. While he ultimately departed with a 3-1 deficit, the 29-year-old didn't allow a home run for the first time in four starts and has now yielded three earned runs in back-to-back outings after surrendering 15 across his previous two. He'll carry a 4.84 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 109:37 K:BB over 89.1 innings into a home matchup with the Rays next week.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Tigers' Parker Meadows: Idle for second game of day
Meadows is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Nationals.
With a tough lefty (MacKenzie Gore) taking the hill for the Nationals, the left-handed-hitting Meadows will give way to Matt Vierling in center field in the nightcap. Meadows started in the Tigers' 11-2 win in the first game of the day, finishing 1-for-5 with three strikeouts.... See More ... See Less
-
Tigers' Riley Greene: Resting after six-RBI game
Greene is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Nationals.
Greene will get a breather for the second game of the twin bill after he starred in the Tigers' 11-2 win earlier in the day, going 2-for-5 with two home runs and six RBI. With southpaw MacKenzie Gore toeing the rubber for Washington, the Tigers will go with a right-handed-heavy lineup featuring just one lefty hitter (Zach McKinstry). Jahmai Jones will fill in for Greene in left field.... See More ... See Less
-
Tigers' Dylan Smith: Sent back to Triple-A
The Tigers optioned Smith to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday after their 11-2 win over the Nationals in the first game of a doubleheader.
Smith was credited with his first MLB after tossing 3.1 scoreless innings in relief while allowing two hits and two walks without recording a strikeout. The right-hander has allowed just two earned runs over 13 major-league innings since the beginning of June, but because he's unlikely to be available for at least the next couple of days following the 43-pitch appearance, he was sent back to the minors. The Tigers recalled outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy from Triple-A to replace Smith on the 26-man active roster.... See More ... See Less
-
Tigers' Justyn-Henry Malloy: Returning to big club
The Tigers recalled Malloy from Triple-A Toledo. He'll start at designated hitter and bat leadoff in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Nationals.
Malloy has spent the last month in Triple-A and slashed .300/.485/.371 with three steals and one home run in 97 plate appearances. He hasn't had as much success at the plate in the majors this season, but Malloy could get some playing time in the outfield or at designated hitter against left-handed pitching while he's up with the big club. The Tigers made room on the 26-man roster for Malloy by optioning right-hander Dylan Smith to Toledo.... See More ... See Less
-
Tigers' Jahmai Jones: Could see more time as DH
With Kerry Carpenter (hamstring) landing on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Jones is an option to see more time as Detroit's designated hitter, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Carpenter was seeing the bulk of his playing time in right field and as the team's DH. Wenceel Perez is likely to be the top option in right while Carpenter is out, with Matt Vierling mixing in as well, but the Tigers could use a handful of players at DH. Jones is on that list, at least when a lefty is on the mound. In a small sample this season, the 27-year-old has a 1.256 OPS against southpaws compared to a .533 OPS versus righties.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Could benefit sans Carpenter
McKinstry will start at third base and bat sixth in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Nationals.
Though the Tigers had shown more of a willingness to use Colt Keith at third base of late, McKinstry could end up seeing the bulk of the playing time at the position for the duration of Detroit's first-half schedule. With Kerry Carpenter (hamstring) landing on the injured list Wednesday and likely to be held out through the All-Star break, the Tigers will have openings for Keith at first base or designated hitter, with Spencer Torkelson likely starting at the other spot. McKinstry should thus have a clear path to steady playing time at third base in the short term, though the utility player had already been included in the Detroit lineup in five of the previous six contests. McKinstry's production had been tailing off in the second half of May, but he sported a hot bat throughout June, finishing the month with a .321/.353/.538 slash line to go with two home runs and seven stolen bases in 24 games.... See More ... See Less
-
Tigers' Dillon Dingler: Idle for early game
Dingler is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader in Washington.
Jake Rogers will get the nod behind the plate in the first game of the day while Dingler rests up. Expect Dingler to start at catcher in the second game of the day.... See More ... See Less
-
Tigers' Javier Baez: On bench for first game of day
Baez is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Nationals.
He'll give way to the newly recalled Trey Sweeney at shortstop in the first game of the day, but expect Baez to rejoin the Detroit lineup for the nightcap. Baez had started at shortstop in four of the Tigers' previous five contests while going 2-for-14 with a double.... See More ... See Less
-
Tigers' Reese Olson: Rejoining big-league rotation
Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said that Olson's (finger) next start will be in the majors, and the right-hander could be activated from the 15-day injured list to pitch Friday in Cleveland, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Olson has been shelved since mid-May due to right ring finger inflammation but is ready to rejoin the Tigers rotation after making three rehab starts. He went four innings and threw 74 pitches in his most recent outing for Triple-A Toledo last Wednesday, so Olson will have a somewhat limited pitch count this weekend. The righty has been superb in nine starts for Detroit this season, collecting a 2.96 ERA and 51:19 K:BB over 48.2 innings.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|Avg
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Team
|
.256
(5th)
|
446
(4th)
|
111
(8th)
|
3.56
(6th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|R. Olson SP Reese Olson SP
|Finger
|K. Carpenter RF Kerry Carpenter RF
|Hamstring
|J. Jobe SP Jackson Jobe SP
|Elbow
|S. Gipson-Long RP Sawyer Gipson-Long RP
|Neck
|J. Foley RP Jason Foley RP
|Shoulder
