Next Game
- Wrigley Field
-
CHC -158, O/U 10
Probable Pitchers
-
- M. Mikolas STL
- 4-5, 4.76 ERA, 1.32 WHIP
-
- C. Rea CHC
- 5-3, 4.37 ERA, 1.37 WHIP
Schedule
|Regular season
|@
|@
|@
|@
|@
|@
|@
|@
Sun, Jul 66:10 pm
ESPN
|vs
|vs
-
Top Cardinals News
-
-
Cardinals' Sonny Gray: Yields four runs in loss
Gray (8-3) took the loss against the Pirates on Wednesday, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six across 6.1 innings.
Though he gave up a run in the second, Gray was dominant through his first six frames, at one point retiring 14 straight batters. However, things fell apart for the Cardinals' ace in the seventh, when he allowed three of the four hitters he faced on base and was tagged for three more runs. He now sits at a 3.51 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 100 innings this season, and his 107 strikeouts is tied with Nick Pivetta for 13th most in the National League. Gray is projected to start against the Nationals at home next week, which may be his final turn in the rotation before the All-Star break.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Idle with bruised wrist
Contreras (wrist) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
As anticipated, Contreras will be held out of the lineup for Wednesday's series finale after he was forced out of Tuesday's 1-0 loss due to a left wrist contusion, which he sustained when he was hit by a 99-mph Paul Skenes fastball. With a team off day looming Thursday, Contreras will get two full days to heal before potentially rejoining the lineup for Friday's series opener with the Cubs. Alec Burleson will cover first base Wednesday in Contreras' stead.... See More ... See Less
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Remaining on bench Wednesday
Arenado (finger) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
After spraining his right index finger in Sunday's win over the Guardians, Arenado went 0-for-3 as the Cardinals' designated hitter in Monday's 7-0 loss to the Pirates. The injury was still bothering him enough coming out of that game for the Cardinals to hold him out for Tuesday's 1-0 loss, and the veteran third baseman will get another day off to heal Wednesday. Thomas Saggese will cover the hot corner in place of Arenado, who will benefit from a team off day Thursday before potentially returning to the lineup for this weekend's series versus the Cubs.... See More ... See Less
-
Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Blanks Bucs in no-decision
Pallante came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Pirates, scattering one hit and two walks over seven scoreless innings. He struck out three.
The righty was brilliant in his seventh quality start of the season, not even allowing a Pittsburgh runner to get into scoring position, but the St. Louis offense couldn't solve Paul Skenes and the Bucs' bullpen. Pallante has given up three earned runs or fewer in five straight trips to the mound, posting a 2.22 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB in 28.1 innings over that span, but he has just a 1-1 record to show for it. He'll look for more run support in his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Nationals.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Avoids structural damage
Contreras (hand) underwent X-rays after exiting Tuesday's contest in Pittsburg, which came back negative, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Contreras is considered day-to-day as he avoided any structural damage after being struck in the left hand by a fastball from Paul Skenes in the fourth inning Tuesday. With the Cardinals set to finish their series against the Pirates on Wednesday before an off day Thursday, it's possible that the 33-year-old could be held out until Friday's series opener at Wrigley Field.... See More ... See Less
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Exits early Tuesday
Contreras (hand/wrist) exited Tuesday's contest against the Pirates in the bottom of the fourth inning, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.
Contreras was struck in the left hand/wrist by a 99.3 mph fastball from Paul Skenes to open the top of the fourth, ultimately remaining in the game for the rest of the Cardinals' time at-bat. The 33-year-old was replaced at first base by Alec Burleson while Garrett Hampson entered the game in right field. More information on the status of Contreras will likely come in the near future.... See More ... See Less
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Needs rehab assignment
Walker (appendix) is rejoining the team this week in Pittsburgh to meet with the training staff before heading out on a rehab assignment, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The 23-year-old has apparently recovered well from appendicitis, but he won't return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Friday. Walker may need only a couple rehab games in the minors and could be back with the Cardinals early next week.... See More ... See Less
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Battling sprained finger
Arenado was diagnosed with a right index finger sprain Tuesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Arenado initially injured himself Sunday and worked as the DH on Monday, but he will be held out of the starting nine entirely Tuesday while Nolan Gorman starts at the hot corner. X-rays on Arenado's finger came back negative, so he's being considered day-to-day for now.... See More ... See Less
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Out of St. Louis lineup
Arenado is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Pittsburgh.
Arenado was lifted from Sunday's game in Cleveland with a jammed right index finger and was used at designated hitter Monday. It's not clear whether his absence from Tuesday's lineup is related to that injury or is simply a day of rest. Nolan Gorman will be at third base and bat fifth for the Cardinals.... See More ... See Less
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Returns to lineup Tuesday
Nootbaar (intercostal) will start in left field and bat seventh in Tuesday's game against the Pirates.
Nootbaar missed the last two contests after aggravating a left intercostal injury, but he took batting practice Monday and is feeling well enough to give it a go in the second game of the series. The outfielder is slashing .227/.334/.381 with 11 home runs in 78 contests this season.... See More ... See Less
-
Cardinals' JJ Wetherholt: Selected for Futures Game
Wetherholt has been selected to represent the Cardinals in the All-Star Futures Game, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Wetherholt has been excellent at Double-A Springfield in his first full pro season, slashing .305/.430/.453 with five home runs, 13 stolen bases and a 35:41 K:BB. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Wetherholt dealt with hamstring issues in college at West Virginia, but he has stayed healthy in pro ball. The 22-year-old could be considered for a promotion to Triple-A Memphis soon.... See More ... See Less
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: IL decision could come Tuesday
Nootbaar (intercostal) was slated to take batting practice Monday to determine whether he'd be available to play Tuesday or require a longer absence, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Nootbaar was given a pain-killing shot last week to combat a left intercostal issue and he hasn't played since aggravating the injury on a check swing in Saturday's game versus the Guardians. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol noted Monday before Nootbaar was slated to take batting practice that the outfielder "said it's feeling a little better." If it's determined Tuesday that Nootbaar isn't ready to play, the Cardinals could place him on the 10-day injured list. Brendan Donovan has been in left field and Thomas Saggese has handled second base the last two games with Nootbaar unavailable.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
Team Statistical Rankings
|Avg
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Team
|
.253
(11th)
|
403
(10th)
|
87
(20th)
|
3.94
(17th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|W. Contreras 1B Willson Contreras 1B
|Wrist
|N. Arenado 3B Nolan Arenado 3B
|Finger
|I. Herrera DH Ivan Herrera DH
|Hamstring
|J. Walker RF Jordan Walker RF
|Abdomen
|Z. Thompson RP Zack Thompson RP
|Lat
Cardinals Tickets
|@
Fri, Jul 4 @ 2:20 pm
Wrigley Field
Chicago, IL