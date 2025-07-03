Last Game
- Crypto.com Arena
Schedule
|Regular season
|@
|@
|vs
|vs
|vs
|@
Top Flames News
-
Flames' Morgan Frost: Accepts two-year contract
Frost signed a two-year, $8.75 million contract with the Flames on Wednesday, PuckPedia reports.
Frost was a restricted free agent this summer after completing his two-year, $4.2 million deal. He had 14 goals and 37 points across 81 appearances between Philadelphia and Calgary in 2024-25. That was his third straight campaign with over 35 points. Frost should continue to serve in a middle-six capacity and receive some power-play ice time this coming season.... See More ... See Less
-
Flames' Ivan Prosvetov: Coming back to North America
Prosvetov signed a one-year, $950,000 contract with the Flames on Tuesday.
Prosvetov spent 2024-25 with CSKA Moscow of the KHL, earning a 20-16-2 record with a 2.32 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 38 regular-season outings. He went 2-3 in five playoff contests. Prosvetov has had limited success at the NHL level, but he turned a corner with a .921 save percentage over 21 games with AHL Colorado during the 2023-24 regular season. He'll be in contention for the backup goalie job in Calgary during training camp, though neither Prosvetov nor Devin Cooley should be expected to get much playing time behind Dustin Wolf.... See More ... See Less
-
Flames' Nick Cicek: Joins Calgary on two-way deal
Cicek signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 with the Flames on Tuesday, the team announced Tuesday.
After spending last year in Germany with DEL Adler, where he posted 17 points in 50 regular-season games, Cicek is back in North America on a two-way deal with the Flames. This will be the third NHL organization that the 25-year-old has spent time with, and he'll likely begin the season playing in the AHL. He has not played a game in the NHL since the 2022-23 season.... See More ... See Less
-
Flames' Joel Hanley: Signs two-year deal
Hanley put pen to paper on a two-year, $3.5 million contract with Calgary on Tuesday.
Hanley isn't exactly an offensive dynamo, considering he managed just two goals and seven helpers in 53 regular-season appearances last year. Still, the veteran blueliner should fill a bottom-pairing role as a shutdown defenseman. Hanley doesn't offer enough in terms of PIM or hits to give him much in the way of fantasy value outside the deepest of formats.... See More ... See Less
-
Flames' Clark Bishop: Earns two-way contract
Bishop signed a one-year, two-way contract with Calgary on Monday.
Bishop generated 19 goals and 38 points in 66 regular-season games for AHL Calgary in 2024-25. He played in six straight NHL games with the Flames from Jan. 23-Feb. 1, earning one goal, four shots on net, two blocked shots and eight hits. Bishop will probably spend most of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors.... See More ... See Less
-
Flames' Maceo Phillips: Physical defender at No. 80
Phillips was the 80th overall pick by Calgary in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Phillips was one of the biggest (6-foot-6, 235 pounds), strongest and meanest defenders available in the draft. He makes life miserable for opposing forwards the second they step into his zone. However, Phillips won't offer much offensively. He also needs to improve his decision-making with the puck to make him a regular at the NHL level. If he does, Phillips has all the makings of a stay-at-home, penalty-killing option for the Flames.... See More ... See Less
-
Flames' Theo Stockselius: Round 2 selection of Calgary
Stockselius was the 54th overall pick by Calgary in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Stockselius had a big offensive year (22 goals and 51 points in 40 regular-season outings) playing for a Djurgardens Jr. team alongside multiple high-end draft prospects and his brother, Lucas. He endeared himself to scouts at the World U18's after showing he can still be effective in a depth role. Although Stockselius has excellent size (6-foot-3 and 185 pounds), his skill set is average across the board. He represents a nice depth addition for Calgary at this stage of the draft. Expect Stockselius to return to his native Sweden for at least the next year or two.... See More ... See Less
-
Flames' Kevin Bahl: Inks long-term deal
Bahl has signed a six-year, $32.1 million contract extension with the Flames on Saturday, PuckPedia reports.
Bahl, who was a pending restricted free agent, has locked in a long-term extension with the Flames. He posted three goals, 17 assists, 116 blocked shots and 109 hits across 73 regular-season appearances while averaging 21:23 of ice time per game last campaign. The 25-year-old is an integral piece of the Calgary's top-four defense group.... See More ... See Less
-
Flames' Cullen Potter: Selected 32nd overall at draft
Potter was the 32nd overall pick by Calgary in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Potter is perhaps the top skater in the 2025 NHL Draft, and he can lift you out of your seat when he winds up with the puck. His shot is also very good, and he loves to rip it on the fly. That's fine as a smallish player on big college ice at Arizona State, but Potter needs to make sure his inside game adds some bite to make an impact in the NHL. He comes by his skill honestly -- his mother is a 14-time medalist on the international stage with the U.S. Women's National Hockey Team, and she still holds the U.S. Olympic women's hockey record for most points in a career (32) and single Olympics (11; Tokyo). Potter projects into the Flames' middle six, with PP2 upside. His motor will get him there.... See More ... See Less
-
Flames' Cole Reschny: Picked 18th overall at entry draft
Reschny was the 18th overall pick by Calgary in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Reschny has all the tools to be a solid NHL forward. His drive and intensity are fantastic. He's creative with the puck. And he's one of the best 200-foot players in the 2025 class. So what's the catch? He's 5-foot-11 with average feet (at best). And there are truckloads of guys with similar skills who never take that next step. Reschny took strides this past season to show he can be a big-game guy, and let's be honest -- skating isn't the anchor it once was for guys. It's a skill that can and is trained. Scouts and pundits will tell you he has a touch of Seth Jarvis, a dash of Mikael Granlund and a sprinkle of Connor McMichael in him. Those sound nice, and we'll wait to see. Reschny may not top out like any of those guys, but he could easily become a reliable third-line pivot or winger who gets some auditions on the second line.... See More ... See Less
-
Flames' Justin Kirkland: Agrees to one-year deal
Kirkland (knee) signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with Calgary on Monday.
Kirkland registered two goals, six assists, nine shots on net, 16 blocked shots and 45 hits in 21 appearances with the Flames in the 2024-25 regular season. He suffered a knee injury against Columbus on Nov. 29 and missed the final 58 games of the year after having ACL surgery. If he's ready for training camp in the fall, the 28-year-old forward will compete for a bottom-six spot ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
Flames' Dryden Hunt: Agrees to two-year contract
Hunt signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Flames on Friday. He'll come with a cap hit of $825,000 if he's on the NHL roster.
Hunt had 16 goals and 49 points in 49 regular-season appearances with the AHL's Wranglers in 2024-25. He also registered three assists in five outings with the Flames. The 29-year-old is likely to spend most of 2025-26 in the minors, but Hunt will be on the list of candidates for promotion if the Flames run into injury troubles.... See More ... See Less
-
Flames' Adam Klapka: Inks two-year extension
Klapka signed a two-year, $2.5 million contract with Calgary on Tuesday.
Klapka split time between the AHL and the NHL during the 2024-25 regular season. He collected 14 goals and 26 points in 33 minor-league outings while chipping in six tallies and four assists in 31 appearances with the big club. The 24-year-old forward will compete for a bottom-six spot with the Flames at training camp ahead of the 2025-26 NHL campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
Flames' Jaden Lipinski: Headed to Maine
Lipinski has committed to the University of Maine for the 2025-26 season.
Lipinski was drafted in the fourth round, 112th overall, by the Flames in 2023. He played the last four seasons with WHL Vancouver, compiling 68 goals and 124 assists in 260 regular-season games.... See More ... See Less
-
Flames' Matthew Coronato: Inks seven-year deal
Coronato (undisclosed) signed a seven-year, $45.5 million contract with the Flames on Saturday.
After completing his entry-level contract, Coronato was eligible for restricted free agency this summer. This new deal is seemingly about the 22-year-old's potential rather than his previous totals. Going into the 2024-25 campaign, he had three goals and nine points across 35 career NHL appearances, but Coronato made significant strides this season, recording 24 goals, 47 points and 180 shots in 77 outings. Taken with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Coronato has the potential to best those offensive totals in 2025-26. The question mark for now is his health -- he underwent an MRI in April that revealed an undisclosed injury that will prevent him from playing for Team USA in the 2025 IIHF World Championship. While his timetable for his return is unclear, Coronato could be ready for training camp in the fall.... See More ... See Less
-
Flames' Matthew Coronato: Withdrawn from Worlds
Coronato underwent an MRI that revealed an undisclosed injury, resulting in him being pulled from the Team USA roster Monday for the 2025 IIHF World Championship.
The Flames didn't offer any specifics regarding the nature or severity of Coronato's injury, though they did call it a "preventative decision." In his first full NHL campaign, the 22-year-old winger notched 24 goals and 23 helpers in 77 regular-season games this year. Barring a long-term injury, Coronato should be capable of building on that production heading into the 2025-26 campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
Flames' Adam Klapka: Assigned to AHL
Klapka (undisclosed) was assigned to AHL Calgary on Thursday.
Klapka sustained an undisclosed injury during the Flames' regular-season finale last week, but his assignment to the AHL suggests that he's moved past the issue. Over 31 appearances in the NHL this year, he logged six goals, four assists, 108 hits and 29 PIM while averaging 9:39 of ice time. He'll be available for the Wranglers in the Calder Cup Playoffs.... See More ... See Less
-
Team Statistical Rankings
|GF AVG
|GA AVG
|Power Play
|Team
|
2.64
(30th)
|
2.83
(15th)
|
21.0
(20th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|M. Coronato RW Matthew Coronato RW
|Undisclosed
|Y. Sharangovich C Yegor Sharangovich C
|Foot
|C. Zary C Connor Zary C
|Knee
|A. Mantha RW Anthony Mantha RW
|Knee
|J. Kirkland LW Justin Kirkland LW
|Knee