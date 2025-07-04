Skip to Main Content
Overall 40-42 • EAST 9th

Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks
  • Overall
    40-42
  • EAST
    9th
Atlanta Hawks
Last Game
Fri, Apr 18 |
TNT
vs Miami Heat (37-45)
  • State Farm Arena
123
Final / OT
114
Game Recap

Eastern Southeast Standings

Team W-L L10 STRK
ORL
 41-41 7-3 L1
ATL
 40-42 5-5 W3
MIA
 37-45 6-4 L1
CHA
 19-63 1-9 L7
WAS
 18-64 2-8 W1
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
ORL
Tue, Apr 8
L 119-112
@
BKN
Thu, Apr 10
W 133-109
@
PHI
Fri, Apr 11
W 124-110
vs
ORL
Sun, Apr 13
W 117-105
Postseason
@
ORL
Tue, Apr 15
L 120-95
vs
MIA
Fri, Apr 18
L 123-114 / OT
Full Schedule
Top Hawks News

  • Hawks' Luke Kennard: Signs with Atlanta

    Rotowire

    Kennard agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal with the Hawks on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

    Kennard will join Atlanta after spending the past two-plus seasons with Memphis. The sharpshooter will provide the club with depth on the wing behind Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson (shoulder), Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Zaccharie Risacher. Kennard appeared in 65 regular-season outings (11 starts) in 2024-25, averaging 8.9 points, 3.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers while shooting 43.3 percent from downtown across 22.6 minutes per game.

  • Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Sent to ATL in sign-and-trade

    Rotowire

    Alexander-Walker agreed to a four-year, $62 million contract with the Hawks on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

    The Hawks will send a second-round pick and cash considerations back to Minnesota as part of the deal, Sam Amick of The Athletic reports. Alexander-Walker averaged 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists over 25.3 minutes per game during the regular season in 2024-25, and he's been available for all 82 games in back-to-back regular seasons. With the addition of Kristaps Porzingis and the retention of Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson (shoulder), Zaccharie Risacher and Onyeka Okongwu, it's unlikely Alexander-Walker will land a spot in the starting five, but he should be a key piece off the bench.

  • Hawks' Kobe Johnson: Signing with Atlanta

    Rotowire

    Johnson is signing a contract with the Hawks, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.

    Johnson took a small step back during his final season at UCLA, but he's already managed to find an opportunity at the next level. He averaged 7.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals over four seasons of college hoops (125 games).

  • Hawks' Lamont Butler: Lands with Atlanta

    Rotowire

    Butler is signing a two-way contract with the Hawks, Mark Zeigler of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

    Butler showed improvement once again during the 2024-25 season for Kentucky, averaging 11.4 points on 49.8 percent shooting from the field while also knocking down a career-high 39.1 percent of his tries from three. He'll face an uphill battle for playing time at the NBA level, likely meaning that he'll spend a good chunk of his rookie season in the G League to continue his development.

  • Hawks' Eli Ndiaye: Inks deal with Hawks

    Rotowire

    Ndiaye signed a two-way contract with Atlanta on Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

    Ndiaye, who's suited up for Real Madrid over the last four seasons, is an intriguing low-risk add for Atlanta. He'll presumably spend the majority of his time with the club's G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks, during the upcoming campaign as he continues his development.

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Team 118.2
(5th) 		119.3
(26th)

Injuries

Player Injury
J. Johnson SF Jalen Johnson SF Shoulder
L. Nance Jr. PF Larry Nance Jr. PF Knee
K. Bufkin SG Kobe Bufkin SG Shoulder
Full Injuries