Top Hawks News
Hawks' Luke Kennard: Signs with Atlanta
Kennard agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal with the Hawks on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Kennard will join Atlanta after spending the past two-plus seasons with Memphis. The sharpshooter will provide the club with depth on the wing behind Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson (shoulder), Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Zaccharie Risacher. Kennard appeared in 65 regular-season outings (11 starts) in 2024-25, averaging 8.9 points, 3.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers while shooting 43.3 percent from downtown across 22.6 minutes per game.... See More ... See Less
Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Sent to ATL in sign-and-trade
Alexander-Walker agreed to a four-year, $62 million contract with the Hawks on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
The Hawks will send a second-round pick and cash considerations back to Minnesota as part of the deal, Sam Amick of The Athletic reports. Alexander-Walker averaged 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists over 25.3 minutes per game during the regular season in 2024-25, and he's been available for all 82 games in back-to-back regular seasons. With the addition of Kristaps Porzingis and the retention of Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson (shoulder), Zaccharie Risacher and Onyeka Okongwu, it's unlikely Alexander-Walker will land a spot in the starting five, but he should be a key piece off the bench.... See More ... See Less
Hawks' Kobe Johnson: Signing with Atlanta
Johnson is signing a contract with the Hawks, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson took a small step back during his final season at UCLA, but he's already managed to find an opportunity at the next level. He averaged 7.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals over four seasons of college hoops (125 games).... See More ... See Less
Hawks' Lamont Butler: Lands with Atlanta
Butler is signing a two-way contract with the Hawks, Mark Zeigler of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Butler showed improvement once again during the 2024-25 season for Kentucky, averaging 11.4 points on 49.8 percent shooting from the field while also knocking down a career-high 39.1 percent of his tries from three. He'll face an uphill battle for playing time at the NBA level, likely meaning that he'll spend a good chunk of his rookie season in the G League to continue his development.... See More ... See Less
Hawks' Eli Ndiaye: Inks deal with Hawks
Ndiaye signed a two-way contract with Atlanta on Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Ndiaye, who's suited up for Real Madrid over the last four seasons, is an intriguing low-risk add for Atlanta. He'll presumably spend the majority of his time with the club's G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks, during the upcoming campaign as he continues his development.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Team
|
118.2
(5th)
|
119.3
(26th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|J. Johnson SF Jalen Johnson SF
|Shoulder
|L. Nance Jr. PF Larry Nance Jr. PF
|Knee
|K. Bufkin SG Kobe Bufkin SG
|Shoulder