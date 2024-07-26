Russell Westbrook is signing a two-year, $6.8 million deal with the Denver Nuggets after being bought out by the Utah Jazz, per Shams Charania. Westbrook was originally dealt by the Los Angeles Clippers to the Jazz as part of a sign-and-trade deal that sent Kris Dunn to the Clippers. Dunn will officially head to the Clippers on a three-year, $17 million deal as part of the sign-and-trade, per Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes. The Clippers also sent a second-round pick swap and cash to the Jazz.

Westbrook opted into the final year of his deal earlier this summer, which was worth a little over $4 million. But that never meant he would stay in L.A. for next season. Westbrook and the Nuggets had previously been rumored to have mutual interest in each other, and now he'll be joining the team. While he's past his All-Star and MVP-winning days, Westbrook did show value as a scorer and facilitator off the bench this past season with the Clippers. His defensive effort was also a necessity in the second unit.

He brings veteran leadership to a Nuggets team that has had a quiet offseason after losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Orlando Magic. Westbrook certainly won't replace KCP's defense -- or his 3-point shooting -- but at the right price, he can still be a valuable piece on a championship-contending team. More than anything, Westbrook gives the Nuggets added depth, something that is incredibly crucial n the postseason. In a Western Conference that continues to be incredibly competitive, getting as much talent that can produce in a playoff game is crucial.

While Westbrook is signing with the Nuggets, this marks the fifth time he's been traded since 2019 -- the most ever by a former league MVP -- and it's the second-straight year he has been traded to Utah. The Lakers sent him to the Jazz at the 2023 NBA trade deadline, but he was waived by the Jazz 11 days later and then signed with the Clippers.

