Next Game
- Truist Park
ATL -178, O/U 8.5
Probable Pitchers
- C. Morton BAL
- 4-7, 5.63 ERA, 1.57 WHIP
- S. Strider ATL
- 3-6, 3.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP
Schedule
Fri, Jul 47:15 pm
MLBN
Sun, Jul 611:35 am
Roku
Wed, Jul 97:05 pm
ESPN
Top Orioles News
Orioles' Dylan Carlson: Sent down to minors
The Orioles optioned Carlson to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
His roster spot will be filled by Tyler O'Neill (shoulder), who is slated to come off the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game in Atlanta. Carlson has a .650 OPS with four homers in 118 plate appearances across his multiple stints with the Orioles in 2025.... See More ... See Less
Orioles' Tomoyuki Sugano: Continues to get knocked around
Sugano (6-5) took the loss Wednesday against the Rangers, giving up six runs on 10 hits and one walk in 4.2 innings. He struck out five.
After yielding a career-high seven runs on nine hits his last time out, Sugano's struggles dragged into Wednesday's start. The right-hander had surrendered greater than three runs on a lone occasion through his first 15 outings of the year, but he's now been knocked around for 13 runs on 19 hits over his last two appearances. Sugano has posted a 8.87 ERA, 2.15 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB across his past five starts (22.1 innings), so he appears to be difficult to trust in his next scheduled outing at home versus a tough Mets lineup.... See More ... See Less
Orioles' Tyler O'Neill: Returning Friday
The Orioles are expected to activate O'Neill (shoulder) from the injured list Friday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
A left shoulder impingement forced O'Neill onto the injured list in mid-May, and his rehab was extended slightly after he suffered a setback in June. During his 10-game rehab assignment, the 30-year-old outfielder went 10-for-31 (.323) with a home run, two RBI and four runs scored. He'll likely take over as Baltimore's primary DH upon returning and aim to carry momentum over from his time in the minors, as he's posted just a .605 OPS over his first 24 games as an Oriole.... See More ... See Less
-
Orioles' Ramon Urias: Drawing fifth straight start
Urias will start at third base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
Urias will cover third base for the fifth consecutive game while Jordan Westburg remains on the bench as he continues to recover from a left index finger sprain. Westburg is hopeful to rejoin the lineup for the Orioles' series in Atlanta this weekend, but Urias could still see steady playing time if Baltimore elects to use Westburg as a designated hitter to aid in his recovery.... See More ... See Less
Orioles' Thomas Sosa: Returns from IL
Sosa (undisclosed) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday and went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and an additional run in High-A Aberdeen's 5-2 win over Greensboro.
Sosa started in left field and batted out of the cleanup spot for Aberdeen in his first game for the affiliate since April 9. Before returning to the High-A club, Sosa completed a 10-game rehab assignment with Single-A Delmarva and slashed .237/.326/.316 with one home run and one stolen base.... See More ... See Less
Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Held out of lineup again
Westburg (finger) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
Westburg will miss out on a fifth straight start due to a left index finger sprain. The infielder has conceded that his finger is unlikely to heal without extended rest, but his intention is to get the digit feeling well enough to play through a bit of discomfort. He will try to return to the lineup Friday in Atlanta following the Orioles' scheduled off day Thursday. Ramon Urias will receive another start at the hot corner for the Orioles in Wednesday's series finale.... See More ... See Less
Orioles' Gary Sanchez: Back in lineup at designated hitter
Sanchez (finger) will start at designated hitter and bat fifth in Wednesday's game versus the Rangers.
Sanchez exited Tuesday's 10-2 loss and underwent X-rays after a foul tip struck one of his fingers. The tests came back negative, and Sanchez is feeling well enough to handle a non-defensive role in Wednesday's series finale. Jacob Stallings will draw the start at catcher for Baltimore.... See More ... See Less
Orioles' Matt Bowman: DFA'd again by Orioles
The Orioles designated Bowman for assignment Wednesday.
Bowman was just added to the roster Sunday and was bludgeoned for four runs on six hits and one walk over 1.2 innings in his lone appearance. He's already accepted three outright assignments by the Orioles since March and could do so again, if he clears waivers.... See More ... See Less
Orioles' Keegan Akin: To IL with shoulder inflammation
The Orioles placed Akin on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to left shoulder inflammation.
It's unclear when the injury popped up, but Akin has struggled lately, being scored upon in three of his last four appearances. He will be eligible for activation at the start of the second half, but the Orioles haven't divulged a return timetable for the reliever.... See More ... See Less
Orioles' Corbin Martin: Gets first look in majors since '22
The Orioles selected Martin's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.
Martin is back in the big leagues for the first time since 2022, when he made seven appearances (two starts) for Arizona. Since undergoing surgery in March 2023 to repair a right lat tendon tear and missing that entire season, Martin has made the full-time move to the bullpen. He owns a 5.29 ERA in 29 appearances at Norfolk this season but was sharp throughout June, permitting just one earned run on three hits and four walks while striking out eight over 10 innings.... See More ... See Less
Orioles' Yennier Cano: Back in big-league bullpen
The Orioles recalled Cano from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.
Cano's stint back in the minors was brief, with the reliever allowing one run with two strikeouts over two innings of work for the Tides. He's posted a 4.73 ERA with the Orioles this season, though that's come with a much more promising 31:8 K:BB over 26.2 innings. Cano had been demoted to a low-leverage relief role before being sent down, and he'll likely return to that role for now.... See More ... See Less
Orioles' Jose Barrero: Nets MiLB deal with Orioles
Barrero agreed to a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Wednesday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.
Barrero elected free agency last week after being removed from the Cardinals' 40-man roster and he has quickly found a new home. The 27-year-old played sparingly in St. Louis, putting up a .470 OPS in 31 plate appearances. Barrero will give the Orioles some experienced utility depth at Triple-A Norfolk.... See More ... See Less
-
Orioles' Brandon Young: Struggles persist in third loss
Young (0-3) took the loss Tuesday against Texas, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out four.
Young has now failed to throw at least five innings or give up fewer than three runs in any of his first four starts in 2025. Through these 16.2 frames, the 26-year-old rookie right-hander holds a ghastly 7.02 ERA, 1.98 WHIP and 15:11 K:BB. His next turn in Baltimore's rotation is tentatively slated for next week against a formidable Mets lineup, and it's possible that Young will stick around in the major leagues due to the absences of both Zach Eflin (back) and Cade Povich (hip).... See More ... See Less
Orioles' Gary Sanchez: Getting X-rays on finger
Sanchez will receive X-rays on his finger after getting hit on his finger by a ball Tuesday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
A foul tip connected with Sanchez's finger in the eighth inning, which caused him to leave the game early for a pinch hitter in the ninth. Interim manager Tony Mansolino said after the game that there's minimal concern surrounding Sanchez's finger, so the X-rays are most likely a precautionary measure. If the 32-year-old backstop is unable to play Wednesday, Jacob Stallings would fill in behind the plate.... See More ... See Less
-
Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Facing extended absence
Mateo was diagnosed with a strained left hamstring Tuesday and is expected to miss 8-to-12 weeks, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Mateo landed on the injured list in early June due to elbow inflammation. However, after he suffered a hamstring injury during a rehab game at Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, it now seems likely that his absence will extend into September. As a result, Luis Vazquez, who was selected from Triple-A as Mateo's roster replacement, will likely remain with the big club as bench depth for the foreseeable future.... See More ... See Less
Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Absence continuing Tuesday
Westburg (finger) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
The 26-year-old is sitting for a fourth consecutive game Tuesday due to the injury to his left index finger. Westburg said Monday that he expects it to linger for a while but he is hoping to be recovered enough to rejoin Baltimore's lineup within the next couple days. Ramon Urias will receive another start at the hot corner for the Orioles on Tuesday.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|Avg
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Team
|
.240
(22nd)
|
357
(22nd)
|
101
(11th)
|
5.01
(27th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|A. Rutschman C Adley Rutschman C
|Oblique
|J. Westburg 3B Jordan Westburg 3B
|Finger
|Z. Eflin SP Zach Eflin SP
|Back
|G. Rodriguez SP Grayson Rodriguez SP
|Lat
|T. O'Neill RF Tyler O'Neill RF
|Shoulder
Orioles Tickets
|@
Fri, Jul 4 @ 7:15 pm
Truist Park
Atlanta, GA