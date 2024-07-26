The Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to a trade involving right-handed starter Zach Eflin, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. In return, the Rays will receive three prospects: outfielder Matthew Etzel, right-handed pitcher Jackson Baumeister, and utility player Mac Horvath.

Eflin, 30, has amassed a 4.09 ERA (95 ERA+) and a 6.69 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 19 starts this season. He's under contract through the 2025 season, with his salary bumping from $11 million to $18 million. Earlier today, CBS Sports identified Eflin as another Rays player who could be on the move following Tampa Bay's trade of Randy Arozarena to the Seattle Mariners. (You can read our full analysis of the Arozarena trade by clicking here.)

The Rays structured Eflin's contract in a manner that made it clear they viewed his three-year deal as a two-year arrangement for their purposes. After making $22 million combined in 2023-24, he'll make $18 million in 2025. Barring an ill-timed injury, we would be shocked if Eflin is on the Rays come Opening Day 2025. Factor in how he remains a steady, above-average starter at a time when the marketplace doesn't offer many of them, and the chances of him changing teams by August 1 seem better than not.

Etzel, 22, was a 10th-round pick by the Orioles in 2023 from Southern Miss who has already reached Double-A. In 32 games, he's batted .261/.339/.391 with two home runs and 10 stolen bases.

Baumeister, 22, was one of Baltimore's second-round pick in 2023 via Florida State. Across 18 starts in High-A this season, he's compiled a 3.06 ERA and a 2.12 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Horvath, 23, was also a second-round pick last summer from UNC. In 71 games at High-A, he's batted .233/.328/.417 with nine home runs and 26 steals.