Last Game
- Chase Field
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
|vs
|vs
|vs
|vs
|vs
Fri, Jul 49:40 pm
DBTV
|vs
Sat, Jul 54:10 pm
DBTV
|vs
Sun, Jul 64:10 pm
DBTV
|@
Mon, Jul 79:40 pm
DBTV
|@
Tue, Jul 89:40 pm
DBTV
-
1:43
Highlights: Giants at Diamondbacks (7/3)
-
2:50
Buyers or Sellers: Diamondbacks
-
1:15
Highlights: Giants at Diamondbacks (7/2)
-
1:45
This Just In: MLB Reveals 2025 All-Star Game Starters
-
1:20
Highlights: Giants at Diamondbacks (7/1)
-
9:33
Jeremy Peña Replacements & Other Waiver Wire Adds!
-
1:20
Highlights: Giants at Diamondbacks (6/30)
-
1:10
Highlights: Diamondbacks at White Sox (6/25)
-
9:57
Corbin Carroll Replacements & Chandler Simpson Rejoining the Rays!
-
1:13
MLB Trade Deadline: Diamondbacks Look to Deal Before Deadline
-
0:52
MLB Power Rankings: Diamondbacks Lose Pitcher Corbin Burnes to Injury on Sunday
-
8:57
Must-Add Waiver Wire Options! AJ Smith-Shawver or Gunnar Hoglund?
-
2:05
Highlights: Diamondbacks at Phillies (5/4)
-
10:26
Top 5 Prospects to Stash! Moises Ballesteros Hype!
-
1:53
Highlights: Braves at Diamondbacks (4/26)
-
11:03
Add Reese Olson or Andrew Heaney?
-
1:03
MUST-SEE: Cubs take down D-Backs in game of the year candidate
-
8:44
Are Kyren Paris & Max Meyer Must-Add Players?
-
0:55
Highlights: Orioles at Diamondbacks (4/9)
-
9:14
Injury Replacements & Rockies Prospect Promotions
Top Diamondbacks News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Lifts late homer in loss
Marte went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Giants.
Marte has homered in back-to-back games for the third time in the last two weeks. In that span dating back to June 20, he has gone 17-for-51 (.333) with seven homers and 16 RBI. This power surge has the second baseman closing in on a third straight 20-homer season -- he's at 19 for the year while adding .299/.402/.603 slash line, 40 RBI, 50 runs scored and two stolen bases across 61 games. If he can stay healthy in the second half, he could take a run at his career high of 36 homers from last year.... See More ... See Less
-
Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez: Clubs homer Thursday
Suarez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Giants.
Suarez broke up Robbie Ray's perfect game bid by leading off the fifth inning with a solo shot. During this four-game series, Suarez went just 2-for-16 (.125), but both of his hits against the Giants left the yard. The third baseman also struck out 10 times in the series and has logged multiple strikeouts in six of his last nine games. On the year, he's batting .250 with an .879 OPS, 27 homers, 70 RBI, 52 runs scored, one stolen base 16 doubles over 85 games.... See More ... See Less
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Allows four runs in loss
Pfaadt (8-6) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight over six innings to take the loss versus the Giants on Thursday.
Pfaadt had trouble against the top of the Giants' lineup, which was able to generate two runs in each of the first and third innings. This was Pfaadt's longest start since May 19 against the Dodgers and it also saw him rack up a season high in strikeouts, but he was outmatched by a complete-game performance from San Francisco starter Robbie Ray. Pfaadt is now at a 5.42 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 80:23 K:BB across 91.1 innings over 18 starts. He's lined up to make his next start on the road in San Diego.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Starts rehab assignment
Carroll (wrist) began a rehab assignment with the Arizona Complex League Diamondbacks on Thursday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.
Carroll took dry swings Tuesday, but this is a more significant step in his recovery. He has previously stated his goal was to return before the All-Star break, and this appears to keep him on track to do so. Carroll is eligible to be activated from the injured list Friday, but it seems unlikely he will be back in the lineup that quickly.... See More ... See Less
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor: Absent from Arizona lineup
Naylor is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Giants.
Naylor returned to action Wednesday after missing the previous four contests with a neck injury. There's no indication he suffered a setback, but with lefty Robbie Ray on the bump for the Giants, it makes sense to give the left-handed-hitting Naylor a little more rest. Tim Tawa will handle first base and bat eighth.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Extends hit streak to seven
McCarthy went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to San Francisco.
McCarthy singled twice and extended a hit streak to seven contests, during which he's gone 8-for-26 (.308) with one walk, one triple, two home runs and six RBI. This has been a much better version of the player seen in April (.073/.170/.098), and it looks like McCarthy will stick with the Diamondbacks even when Corbin Carroll (wrist) is ready to come off the 10-day injured list.... See More ... See Less
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor: Returns as DH
Naylor started at designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly and an RBI in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Giants.
Naylor returned to the lineup after missing four games due to a neck injury. He eventually moved to the field to play first base for the 10th inning.... See More ... See Less
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Decent in no-decision
Kelly didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against San Francisco, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts over six innings.
Kelly got off to a rough start, allowing a solo homer, a triple and a walk as part of a two-run first inning for the Giants. While he settled in afterward and logged his fourth quality start in six outings, he notched his fewest strikeouts since May 2 and snapped a streak of five straight starts with at least seven Ks. On the year, Kelly owns a 3.55 ERA across 104 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to make his next start in San Diego.... See More ... See Less
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Belts homer
Thomas went 1-for-5 with a solo home run during Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Giants.
Thomas took Landen Roupp deep in the fifth inning for a leadoff homer. The long ball was Thomas' fifth of the season and second of his last six games. In his last eight appearances, the center fielder has gone 8-for-29 (.276) with six runs scored and four RBI.... See More ... See Less
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Saddled with loss
Miller (3-3) took the loss Wednesday against San Francisco, allowing an unearned run on one hit over one inning.
After Ketel Marte's two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth tied the ballgame, Miller took the mound for the top of the 10th and allowed an infield single to Heliot Ramos that advanced the automatic runner to third. Patrick Bailey plated the automatic runner with a sacrifice fly before Miller induced a double play. Arizona couldn't scrape a run across in the bottom half, resulting in a tough-luck loss for Miller. In his last six outings, the right-hander has allowed two runs (one earned) with nine strikeouts and no walks across 6.1 innings. He has a 2.04 ERA this season and should continue operating as Arizona's primary closer.... See More ... See Less
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Clutch homer isn't enough
Marte went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to San Francisco.
Marte swatted his 18th home run of the season Wednesday, tagging Camilo Doval for a game-tying, two-run shot in the bottom of the ninth inning to send the game to extras. Marte has now hit six home runs in his last 12 games, going 16-for-47 (.340) with four doubles during that stretch. The star second baseman is slashing .300/.404/.595 in 2025.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor: Back in lineup Wednesday
Naylor (neck) will start as Arizona's designated hitter and bat fourth Wednesday against the Giants, SI.com reports.
Naylor was scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to lingering neck soreness to miss a fourth straight game, but he'll now make his return to the starting nine following a four-game absence. The 28-year-old first baseman found quite a bit of success in June, slashing .311/.366/.486 with three homers, 16 RBI and 12 runs scored across 82 plate appearances last month.... See More ... See Less
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: DFA'd by Arizona
The Diamondbacks designated Nelson for assignment Wednesday.
The D-backs needed to make room on the 40-man roster after signing Jake Woodford to a big-league deal Wednesday, and Nelson will end up as the odd man out. The 28-year-old has struggled in the minors this year, giving up 16 earned runs in just 18 innings at Triple-A Reno while striking out 12 batters and walking eight.... See More ... See Less
-
Diamondbacks' Juan Morillo: Optioned to Triple-A
The Diamondbacks optioned Morillo to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old's move to the minors will clear a spot on the active roster for Jake Woodford, who signed with the D-backs on Wednesday. Morillo has posted a 4.01 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across 24.2 innings in the majors this year, and he could return to Arizona later in the season when the Diamondbacks need a fresh bullpen arm.... See More ... See Less
-
Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson: Still bothered by elbow injury
Jameson underwent an MRI on his right elbow Tuesday after experiencing renewed tightness coming out of his rehab appearance in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League last Friday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Jameson landed on Triple-A Reno's 7-day injured list May 20 due to inflammation in his right elbow, which he previously had surgically repaired in September 2023. After a month of rest and rehab, Jameson was cleared to resumed pitching in games in the ACL last week, but he made just two appearances before suffering a setback. The Diamondbacks haven't revealed the findings of Jameson's recent MRI, but he'll presumably be out of action through at least the All-Star break.... See More ... See Less
-
Diamondbacks' Juan Morillo: Expected to be optioned
The Diamondbacks are expected to option Morillo to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Morillo has made 28 relief appearances for the Diamondbacks this season, posting a 4.01 ERA and 25:13 K:BB across 24.2 frames. He'll be replaced on the roster by Jake Woodford, who will offer the Arizona bullpen more length.... See More ... See Less
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Woodford: Set to join Arizona
Woodford agreed to a major-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Woodford opted out of his minor-league contract with the Cubs on Tuesday and quickly found an opportunity in Arizona. The right-hander has spent all of this season at the Triple-A level between the Yankees and Cubs organizations, putting up a 4.55 ERA and 59:20 K:BB over 61.1 innings covering 10 starts and four relief outings. Woodford appears destined for a long-relief role.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|Avg
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Team
|
.254
(8th)
|
451
(3rd)
|
130
(3rd)
|
4.73
(25th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|C. Carroll RF Corbin Carroll RF
|Wrist
|G. Moreno C Gabriel Moreno C
|Finger
|C. Burnes SP Corbin Burnes SP
|Elbow
|J. Martinez RP Justin Martinez RP
|Elbow
|A. Puk RP A.J. Puk RP
|Elbow
Diamondbacks Tickets
|vs
Fri, Jul 4 @ 9:40 pm
Chase Field
Phoenix, AZ