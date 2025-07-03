Gorzynski was the 126th overall pick by Dallas in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Gorzynski consistently improved throughout the course of the campaign and saw his role with WHL Calgary trend upwards as a result. The Arizona native closed with 17 goals and 42 points in 68 regular-season appearances before adding eight points in 11 postseason outings. A physical center with some size (6-foot-1 and 185 pounds) and speed, Gorzynski competes hard and is willing to go to the difficult areas of the ice to make a play. His future development hinges on how much his offensive game improves in the coming years. As is, he projects as a bottom-six forward who features on the penalty kill.