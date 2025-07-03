Last Game
- American Airlines Center
Schedule
|Postseason
|vs
|vs
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
-
0:32
Breaking News: Stars Hire Glen Gulutzan As Head Coach
-
2:23
West Semifinals Highlights: Stars at Jets - Game 5
-
0:56
Best Bet For Stars at Jets-Game 1
-
1:01
Best Bets for Stars-Jets Series
-
3:00
Previewing The Stars Potential Semifinal Matchups
-
0:39
Mikko Rantanen Nets Empty Net Hat-Trick As Stars Pull Off Miraculous Game 7 Comeback
-
1:53
First Round Game 3 Highlights: Stars at Avalanche
-
1:05
Highlights: Predators at Stars (4/3)
-
0:50
Highlights: Wild at Stars (12/27)
-
1:10
Highlights: Rangers at Stars (12/20)
-
1:04
Highlights: Capitals at Stars (12/16)
-
4:47
Breaking News: Nikolaj Ehlers Signs With Hurricanes
-
0:43
Breaking News: Hurricanes Sign Nikolaj Ehlers To 6-Year, $51M Deal
-
1:58
Winners and Losers: Boston Bruins
-
1:42
Winners and Losers: Los Angeles Kings
-
2:32
Winners and Losers: Vegas Golden Knights
-
1:35
Winners and Losers: Carolina Hurricanes
-
9:51
NHL Day 1 Free Agency: Will McDavid leave the Oilers?
-
1:14
Golden Knights Introduce Mitch Marner
-
2:39
NHL Free Agency: Ducks Ink F Mikael Granlund To 3-Year Deal
-
Stars' Radek Faksa: Signs with familiar team
Faksa signed a three-year, $6 million contract with the Stars on Tuesday.
After being acquired by the Blues from the Stars last summer, Faksa is returning to the team that took him in the first round of the 2012 NHL Draft. The veteran forward contributed 89 goals, 200 points and 852 hits across nine seasons with Dallas from 2015-16 through 2023-24. The 31-year-old will be a valuable depth piece in the bottom six in 2025-26 for a team that is in its Stanley Cup window, though he has minimal value in the fantasy realm.... See More ... See Less
-
Stars' Niilopekka Muhonen: Lands entry-level deal
Muhonen signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on Tuesday.
Muhonen was selected by the Stars in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Draft. With WHL Medicine Hat last year, the 19-year-old blueliner notched four goals and 13 assists in 60 regular-season appearances. While Muhonen will likely get a look during training camp, he seems primed to return to juniors for the upcoming season.... See More ... See Less
-
Stars' Colin Blackwell: Re-ups with Dallas
Blackwell signed a two-year, $1.55 million contract with the Stars on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Blackwell notched six goals, 17 points, 84 hits and a plus-4 rating over 63 regular-season contests with Dallas this past campaign. The right-shot forward will continue to fill a bottom-six role with the Stars, but he shouldn't warrant much attention from fantasy managers outside of the deepest of formats.... See More ... See Less
-
Stars' Brandon Gorzynski: Nabbed by Dallas in Round 4
Gorzynski was the 126th overall pick by Dallas in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Gorzynski consistently improved throughout the course of the campaign and saw his role with WHL Calgary trend upwards as a result. The Arizona native closed with 17 goals and 42 points in 68 regular-season appearances before adding eight points in 11 postseason outings. A physical center with some size (6-foot-1 and 185 pounds) and speed, Gorzynski competes hard and is willing to go to the difficult areas of the ice to make a play. His future development hinges on how much his offensive game improves in the coming years. As is, he projects as a bottom-six forward who features on the penalty kill.... See More ... See Less
-
Stars' Cameron Schmidt: Stolen by Dallas in Round 3
Schmidt was the 94th overall pick by Dallas in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Schmidt had a first-round grade from multiple talent evaluators, making him a great get in this spot. One of the most naturally gifted finishers in the WHL, Schmidt closed this past campaign with 40 goals and 78 points in 61 regular-season outings with Vancouver. He can really skate and has an excellent shot. So why did he drop to this point in the draft? Well, Schmidt checks in at about 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds. You have to be exceptionally talented to produce in the NHL at that size. There's probably an 80 percent chance it doesn't work out, but if it does, Schmidt has the skill set to be a perennial 25-goal scorer for Dallas at some point down the road.... See More ... See Less
-
Stars' Jamie Benn: Inks one-year contract
Benn signed a one-year, $1 million contract with Dallas on Thursday, according to Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News.
Benn completed an eight-year, $76 million deal and takes a huge pay cut, though he will have performance bonuses attached to his contract. Benn had 16 goals and 33 assists in 80 regular-season appearances in 2024-25, but he struggled throughout the playoffs with only a solitary goal and two assists in 18 contests. Benn will likely remain on the third line next season, possible alongside Wyatt Johnston and Mavrik Bourque.... See More ... See Less
-
Stars' Kole Lind: Lands two-way contract
Lind signed a one-year, two-way contract with Dallas on Monday.
Lind accounted for 23 goals and 29 assists across 71 regular-season games with AHL Texas in 2024-25 before adding 15 points in 14 playoff outings. The 26-year-old forward will probably spend most, if not all, of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors.... See More ... See Less
-
Stars' Mavrik Bourque: Inks one-year contract
Bourque signed a one-year, $950,000 contract with Dallas on Friday, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic.
Bourque managed to play in 73 regular-season games during his rookie campaign in 2024-25, scoring 11 goals and adding 14 assists. He was selected in the opening round, 30th overall, in 2020 and is likely to be a middle-six forward for the Stars next season. Bourque was a healthy scratch on 15 occasions during the playoffs and was held off the scoresheet in the three games he managed to see action in.... See More ... See Less
-
Stars' Nils Lundkvist : Signs one-year deal
Lundkvist signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Stars on Friday.
That matches the one-year, $1.25 million deal that Lundkvist played under during the 2024-25 campaign. He had five assists, 20 PIM, 23 hits and 34 blocks across 39 regular-season outings with Dallas over the life of that contract. He missed the Stars' final 35 regular-season games and all of their 18 playoff outings because of a shoulder injury that required surgery. However, he's received medical clearance, so Lundkvist should be fine going into training camp. He's expected to make Dallas' roster, though it remains to be seen how often he'll slot into the third pairing -- Lundkvist might spend some time as a healthy scratch.... See More ... See Less
-
Stars' Cameron Hughes: Signs two-year deal
Hughes inked a two-year, two-way contract with Dallas on Friday, per Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News.
The 28-year-old has played two career games in the NHL with Boston, the last one coming during the 2020-21 campaign. Hughes played last season with the AHL Texas Stars, potting 23 goals and 34 assists in 69 regular-season contests, and put up great numbers in the postseason with four goals and 15 assists across 14 appearances. He will get a chance to make the Stars at training camp, likely in a depth role.... See More ... See Less
-
Stars' Matt Duchene: Inks four-year extension
Duchene signed a four-year, $18 million contract extension with Dallas on Thursday.
Duchene was outstanding last season, registering 30 goals and 52 assists, his second-best regular season in his NHL career. The 34-year-old had 27 points on the power play as well as 152 shots on goal. Duchene struggled during the playoffs with only one goal, five assists and a minus-16 rating across 18 postseason appearances.... See More ... See Less
-
Stars' Ben Kraws: Inks one-year contract
Kraws signed a one-year, two-way contract with Dallas on Tuesday.
Kraws spent most of the 2024-25 regular season with ECHL Idaho, posting a 23-12-5 record with a 2.88 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 40 appearances. The 24-year-old netminder doesn't have any NHL experience and will likely spend most, if not all, of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors.... See More ... See Less
-
Stars' Remi Poirier: Signs two-year contract
Poirier signed a two-year, two-way contract with Dallas on Monday.
Poirier posted a 17-11-2 record with a 2.50 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 31 regular-season appearances with AHL Texas in 2024-25. The 23-year-old netminder doesn't have any NHL experience yet and will probably spend most, if not all, of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors.... See More ... See Less
-
Stars' Magnus Hellberg: Signs with Swedish club
Hellberg agreed to terms on a three-year contract with Djurgardens IF on Thursday.
Hellberg spent the 2024-25 campaign with AHL Texas, logging 41 regular-season games for the minor-league club in which he posted a 24-14-1 record, .904 save percentage and 2.69 GAA. Despite the solid numbers, Hellberg was on the NHL roster for just one game this past year as he was firmly cemented behind Casey DeSmith as the No. 3 netminder. Given the length of his deal, this move all but spells the end of Hellberg's NHL career, with the Swedish backstop set to eventually retire having played in 26 NHL games for the Predators, Rangers, Red Wings, Senators and Penguins.... See More ... See Less
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Suffered shoulder injury
Seguin suffered a shoulder injury during the playoffs and will rehab it during the offseason, Brien Rea of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest reports Friday.
Seguin had two goals and two assists in 11 playoff games with both goals and an assist coming in the opening game of the Western Conference Finals versus Edmonton. Seguin played in only 20 regular-season games in 2024-25 as he missed most of the season after undergoing surgery in early December for a left-side femoral acetabular impingement and hip labrum. Seguins should be completely healthy in time for the start of training camp.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|GF AVG
|GA AVG
|Power Play
|Team
|
3.33
(3rd)
|
2.69
(6th)
|
22.0
(18th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|R. Hintz LW Roope Hintz LW
|Foot
|T. Seguin C Tyler Seguin C
|Shoulder